Race Face Announces Turbine R 35 Stem Now Available in 9 Colours

Nov 14, 2019
by Race Face  

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

Race Face is excited to share that we're now offering our popular Turbine R 35 stem in nine rowdy colourways. Customize your ride the way you want it - from classic black to a pop of purple, we've got you covered!

The CNC machined Turbine R 35 stem is a go-to enduro-rated stem that can handle your harshest all-mountain adventures. Our trusted TopLock faceplate design allows for easy bar installation and its 0° rise and range of length options (32/40/50/60/70mm) make for a perfect fit on modern enduro bike frames.




Turbine R 35 Stem

Colours: Black, Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Silver, Turquoise, Purple, Kashmoney Gold
Size: 32, 40, 50, 60, 70 (Black only in 60+70mm lengths)
Material: CNC Aluminum
Rise: 0
Stack: 42mm
Bar Diameter: 35mm
Steer Tube Diameter: 1 1/8"
Weight: 138g (50mm)

MSRP: $99.99 USD

The Turbine R stem in all colours are available now worldwide from your favorite Race Face dealer or through www.shopRFE.com (Canada/US only).

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Stems Race Face


12 Comments

  • 6 1
 THIS is the information I come to pinkbike for. Thank you, people who decide what makes the cut.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, much rather see the field test review of the intense primer...
  • 2 0
 A lot of news about anodizing popping up recently. Not everyday can be a big news day I guess.
  • 2 0
 9 Rowdy colors? Still waiting for Loose and Raw colorways.
  • 2 0
 Well it's considerably cheaper than i9 so that's good.
  • 2 0
 It's that Kash Kash
  • 1 1
 the kash stem would look nice with my kash handlebar.. it's a shame i9 actually looks amazing with the kash bars..
  • 1 1
 Kashmoney gold, nowhere near the colour it professes to be, lift me me up, knock me down.
  • 1 0
 Sad, rather see them focusing on efficiencies to drop the price a bit.
  • 1 0
 What? No Rasta?
  • 2 1
 Beautiful
  • 1 4
 This stems from no holds bar competition from I9 and others.

