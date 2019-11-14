Race Face Announces Turbine R 35 Stem Now Available in 9 Colours

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face
Race Face is excited to share that we're now offering our popular Turbine R 35 stem in nine rowdy colourways. Customize your ride the way you want it - from classic black to a pop of purple, we've got you covered!
The CNC machined Turbine R 35 stem is a go-to enduro-rated stem that can handle your harshest all-mountain adventures. Our trusted TopLock faceplate design allows for easy bar installation and its 0° rise and range of length options (32/40/50/60/70mm) make for a perfect fit on modern enduro bike frames. Turbine R 35 StemColours:
Black, Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Silver, Turquoise, Purple, Kashmoney GoldSize:
32, 40, 50, 60, 70 (Black only in 60+70mm lengths)Material:
CNC AluminumRise:
0Stack:
42mmBar Diameter:
35mmSteer Tube Diameter:
1 1/8"Weight:
138g (50mm)MSRP:
$99.99 USD
The Turbine R stem
in all colours are available now worldwide from your favorite Race Face dealer or through www.shopRFE.com
(Canada/US only).
