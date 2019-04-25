Race Face’s Creator Series Offers Funding for Your Next Video Project

Creator Series
is a new funding initiative that goes beyond the normal content creation cycle in the mountain bike world, generally steered by brand messaging pressures, product launches, and a 24h news cycle that's always hungry for new content. We love a good shreddit as much as you do, but there are so many other great stories out there waiting to inspire and enrich, reminding us of the ties that bind us together as riders, builders and advocates.
We want to highlight those behind the camera - Creator Series sets out a clear path for talented filmmakers and storytellers to secure funding for their dream projects celebrating the diversity and depth of the global mountain bike community. Pitch us the MTB-related stories you want to tell and we'll choose multiple projects to be set up with funding then step out of the way to let you create.
Creator Series is here to support mountain biking's creative community – giving an exciting opportunity for the stories, people and places that sit beyond the ordinary.The Details
Race Face has the budget to bring your ideas to life, with three tiers to choose from – 1k-10k, 10k-25k, and 25k+. This enterprise is open to all filmmakers and storytellers, to bring to life an idea that you’ve always had sitting in the back of your mind but haven’t been given the time or the resources to be able to focus on it. We only ask that it has a relation to mountain biking and that it isn’t a pure shreddit. If you have more than one idea you'd like to submit, we’ll happily accept them all so long as you have a full submission built out for each pitch.Our Submission AskSubmit your pitch
to us in whatever form you feel best showcases your talents, your idea, and your passion – videos, animations, presentations, you name it, we’ll take a look.
We only ask that you include:
• Your name
• Contact info
• Choose a budget range (1-10k, 10-25k, 25k+) and give us a full breakdown of where you’re spending the money
• Timeline for your project – filming, editing, finished product, etc.
• Samples of previous work – demo reel url (Youtube) or a link to your portfolioThe submission deadline is May 8th so get your pitches in soon!
For more info, head to our website HERE
or skip right to applying
. Have any other questions? Let us know in the comments below - we're happy to answer any questions, comments and concerns!
