Race Face’s Creator Series Offers Funding for Your Next Video Project

Apr 25, 2019
by Race Face  

Creator Series is a new funding initiative that goes beyond the normal content creation cycle in the mountain bike world, generally steered by brand messaging pressures, product launches, and a 24h news cycle that's always hungry for new content. We love a good shreddit as much as you do, but there are so many other great stories out there waiting to inspire and enrich, reminding us of the ties that bind us together as riders, builders and advocates.

We want to highlight those behind the camera - Creator Series sets out a clear path for talented filmmakers and storytellers to secure funding for their dream projects celebrating the diversity and depth of the global mountain bike community. Pitch us the MTB-related stories you want to tell and we'll choose multiple projects to be set up with funding then step out of the way to let you create.

Creator Series is here to support mountain biking's creative community – giving an exciting opportunity for the stories, people and places that sit beyond the ordinary.



Submit a Pitch Now



A Bit of Backstory

In the early 2000s, the Ultimate Freeride Challenge was a RF supported contest to showcase riders who may not have had the resources or support to get into the spotlight on their own; back before every person on the trail had a GoPro or two and an Instagram account. The community-sourced UFC initiative helped to launch the mountain bike careers of Matt Hunter, Kurt Sorge, and many more!


A New Space for MTB Filmmakers

With the legacy of that past UFC contest in mind, Creator Series has expanded on the idea of showcasing filmmakers and storytellers that may not have the resources or the exposure to get their ideas, their work, their stories out to a wider audience. And just like the Ultimate Freeride Challenge, this is not meant for professional storytellers only nor is it exclusively for amateur filmmakers – anyone can apply and be chosen for funding.
bigquotesThe Creator Series is open to established filmmakers as much as non-established ones. We want to give you the opportunity to tell deeper stories .Rob Bohncke, RF Brand Manager


The Details

Race Face has the budget to bring your ideas to life, with three tiers to choose from – 1k-10k, 10k-25k, and 25k+. This enterprise is open to all filmmakers and storytellers, to bring to life an idea that you’ve always had sitting in the back of your mind but haven’t been given the time or the resources to be able to focus on it. We only ask that it has a relation to mountain biking and that it isn’t a pure shreddit. If you have more than one idea you'd like to submit, we’ll happily accept them all so long as you have a full submission built out for each pitch.

Our Submission Ask
Submit your pitch to us in whatever form you feel best showcases your talents, your idea, and your passion – videos, animations, presentations, you name it, we’ll take a look.

We only ask that you include:
• Your name
• Contact info
• Choose a budget range (1-10k, 10-25k, 25k+) and give us a full breakdown of where you’re spending the money
• Timeline for your project – filming, editing, finished product, etc.
• Samples of previous work – demo reel url (Youtube) or a link to your portfolio

The submission deadline is May 8th so get your pitches in soon! For more info, head to our website HERE or skip right to applying.


Have any other questions? Let us know in the comments below - we're happy to answer any questions, comments and concerns!

MENTIONS: @raceface


