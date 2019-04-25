Race Face’s Creator Series Offers Funding for Your Next Video Project





A Bit of Backstory



In the early 2000s, the Ultimate Freeride Challenge was a RF supported contest to showcase riders who may not have had the resources or support to get into the spotlight on their own; back before every person on the trail had a GoPro or two and an Instagram account. The community-sourced UFC initiative helped to launch the mountain bike careers of Matt Hunter, Kurt Sorge, and many more!





A New Space for MTB Filmmakers



With the legacy of that past UFC contest in mind, Creator Series has expanded on the idea of showcasing filmmakers and storytellers that may not have the resources or the exposure to get their ideas, their work, their stories out to a wider audience. And just like the Ultimate Freeride Challenge, this is not meant for professional storytellers only nor is it exclusively for amateur filmmakers – anyone can apply and be chosen for funding. The Creator Series is open to established filmmakers as much as non-established ones. We want to give you the opportunity to tell deeper stories . — Rob Bohncke, RF Brand Manager



The Details

Our Submission Ask

The submission deadline is May 8th so get your pitches in soon!

Have any other questions? Let us know in the comments below - we're happy to answer any questions, comments and concerns!