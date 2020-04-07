Race Face's New Stash Hip Belts - Pond Beaver 2020

Race Face has introduced two new hip bags.

Stash Quick Rip 1.5L Bag (left) and the Stash 3L Hip Bag (right)

Stash Quick Rip 1.5L Bag:

• Ripstop nylon, 3D mesh backing, stretch belt

• Reflective logo, lower carrying straps

• Waterproof zippers

• Single-sided stretch belt adjustment

• 2 pockets + phone pocket

• Neoprene bottle holder

• Comes in black / One size fits all

• MSRP: $67.99 USD

• www.raceface.com



• Ripstop nylon, 3D mesh backing, stretch belt

• Fold-out main pocket, reflective logo

• Waterproof zippers

• Single-sided stretch belt adjustment

• Main pocket, side pockets, phone pocket

• 1.5L bladder, water bottle holder

• Comes in black / One size fits all

• MSRP: $99.99 USD

• www.raceface.com

There's enough room for a tube, spare layer and/or snacks in the Stash Quick Rip 1.5L Bag

The water-resistant phone pocket is right up against your back. The 5cm wide hip belt is stretchy on the right, padded on the left.

Pull the straps out of their hiding holes and strap on your knee pads for the climb.

Stash Quick Rip 1.5L Tech Details

The Stash 3L Hip Bag comes with a removable 1.5L hydration bladder.

There's a magnet at the front of the hip belt to secure the hose. You're less likely to lose bits and pieces during on the trail repairs with the bag's tool bench.

The hydration bladder has a removable hose, but the twist-on connection is not one of the better ones we've seen. There's a large mesh pocket in front of the bladder pocket. And the hose fits neatly through the designated hole.

Stash 3L Hip Bag Tech Details