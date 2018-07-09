Race Preview: 2018 Trans BC

A sneak peek into the views that racers will experience on Day 1 of the 2018 Stages Trans BC.

Red Mountain Resort sets the stage for the Trans BC to kick off the week.

Because no good story is a cake walk.

After you climb 6000 feet and race your ass off, beer is a recovery drink.

Trail skittles.

Sarah Sturm (Durango, Colo.) returns to the Trans BC after racing the inaugural event in 2016. With little to no rain in the forecast this week, the trails will be a different landscape.

Hills will be capturing the week through daily edits posted to the Trans BC Enduro’s Facebook page and #FollowCamFriday on YouTube.

When you see Adam Craig's name on the start list during his semi-retirement, you know the trails are going to be worth it.

Rawley gets nostalgic about riding above treeline in British Columbia. She returns for her third consecutive Trans BC to report on the event.

The media squad is back together. It's going to be a fun week.

Expect to see Megan Rose throw down on a few stages throughout the week. As the creator of the Trans BC, she wants to ensure track quality is up to par.