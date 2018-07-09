PRESS RELEASES

Race Preview: 2018 Trans BC

Jul 9, 2018
by Megan Rose  

presented by Yeti Cycles


The Stages Trans BC presented by Yeti Cycles returns for a third year of showcasing premiere enduro tracks in the Southwest Kootenays of British Columbia, July 9-14, 2018.

Stage one was fun but the liason was all time stunning views and epic trail.
A sneak peek into the views that racers will experience on Day 1 of the 2018 Stages Trans BC.

On the Richter scale of mountain bike racing, the Trans BC comes in at an 8.0, where every day challenges riders to their limits and whets their appetite for increasingly more difficult trails. Approximately 200 kilometers (120 miles), 9,100m (30,000’) of climbing and 13,100m (43,000’) of descending await riders over the next six days.

Red Mountain Resort sets the stage for the Trans BC to kick off the week.

“Past racers have labeled this as the hardest enduro race in the world,” said Megan Rose, founder and race director of the Trans BC. “Although our goal is to not to create any kind of label, we aim to provide an experience for all racers that challenges their ability and provides an incredible riding experience. At the end of each day, our goal is to keep the event relaxed with unlimited high-fives and beer in-hand for everyone at the finish line.”

Nikki Hollatz expressing appreciation of the slog to through the snow...
Because no good story is a cake walk.

After you climb 6000 feet and race your ass off beer is a recovery drink.
After you climb 6000 feet and race your ass off, beer is a recovery drink.

The Stages Trans BC will headquarter out of two iconic mountain bike destinations – Rossland and Nelson, B.C. One hundred and sixty racers hailing from 16 countries and five continents arrived over the weekend to Red Mountain Resort, ready to be enthralled by stories conjured by the inaugural Trans BC in 2016. With fewer daily destinations on the roll call, racers will dive into the depths of each location and experience new trails that see less annual visitors than your best-kept trail secret.

Locked and loaded.
Trail skittles.

Sarah Sturm (Durango, Colo.) returns to the Trans BC after racing the inaugural event in 2016. With little to no rain in the forecast this week, the trails will be a different landscape.

“After racing enduro in my backyard for many years, my interest lies in racing new trails I have never seen, and the challenge of racing blind stages all week,” said Nate Hills, curator of #FollowCamFriday (Dillon, CO). “The people who show up to these events to race their bikes are looking for something more than competition; they are looking for new experiences over racing to win Strava championships.”

Hills will be capturing the week through daily edits posted to the Trans BC Enduro’s Facebook page and #FollowCamFriday on YouTube.

Stages Cycling has been backing the Trans BC since its inception and continues to support the event at the highest level. “We see a bucket list even like this as inspiring to pros and amateur rider alike,” said Matt Pacocha, sports marketing for Stages Cycling. “We have pros of all disciplines of cycling who benefit from training with power, but we see bucket list events like the Trans BC, as providing a need and reason for the average mountain biker rider to consider training with power.”

Adam Craig railing the Red Mountain DH track aboard his new Trance
When you see Adam Craig's name on the start list during his semi-retirement, you know the trails are going to be worth it.

“Almost all other power meters are focused on the road market, but Stages has supported mountain bike racing and has been available to mountain bike component groups since day one. It’s core to our brand, and a core event like the Trans BC helps us highlight this,” Pacocha said.

Yeti Cycles came on board as the new presenting sponsor of the event and on the final night of the event, Rose will be giving away a Yeti frame to the most deserving rider.

“As we’ve watched the event continue to redefine the pinnacle of enduro stage racing, we are excited to support the Trans BC as presenting sponsor,” said Sarah Rawley, Yeti Cycles Outreach and Events Manager. “On top of delivering unparalleled experiences, the Trans BC works closely with mountain bike clubs who look over the trails they race on, to help build and maintain trails. They are a true steward of the trails and represent what it means to be part of the Tribe.”

Rawley gets nostalgic about riding above treeline in British Columbia. She returns for her third consecutive Trans BC to report on the event.

The Trans BC operates under the BC Singletrack Society. Proceeds go directly into the trails and communities that the event utilizes. Over the past four years, the BC Singletrack Society has reinvested $60,000 back into the trails. 2018 will double the previous year’s ante, with $16,000 from this event alone, thanks in part to financial contributions from Stages Cycling, Yeti Cycles, Tourism Rossland, Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism and High Above.

Stay tuned to Pinkbike for updates every other day this week from the Trans BC Enduro. Hashtag your photos #transbcenduro to make their way onto the live stream of the Trans BC’s Media HQ. A special thanks to Tourism Rossland, Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism, and Trail Regional Airport for local support. For more information email megan@ridingbc.com

The media squad is back together. It's going to be a fun week.

Megan Rose testing track before the racers drop
Expect to see Megan Rose throw down on a few stages throughout the week. As the creator of the Trans BC, she wants to ensure track quality is up to par.


