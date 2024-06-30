Race Preview: BC Bike Race Shares Details of 2024 Route

BC Bike Race, the Ultimate Singletrack Experience, is set to commence its 18th edition and will run from July 1st to 8th on Vancouver Island. 36 countries will be represented this year. Coming from as far as South Africa, Brazil, Australia and Japan, the international attendance reads like a spinning globe. For the pros, there is a heater of a race shaping up with an impressive roster ready to fight for the podium.
Along with the much-anticipated sharp elbows, thigh-crushing climbs and hi-fives that make every BCBR special, this year also features the return of Timed Descent segments, sponsored by Fox. There are also new communities, new courses and tweaks to returning classics along the route.
The Athletes:
|Racing on this kind of terrain anything can happen. with this much single track, it’s amazing the amount of times that you’re just centimeters from trees and just on the edge of losing traction, all seven days.—Andrew L'Esperance
On the roster for the pointy end of the stick this year we have returning champions Katarina Nash and Andrew L’Esperance. Nash will be challenged by a host of BCBR past champions and podium contenders. Evelyn Dong, Haley Smith, Viviane Favery Costa and Kaysee Armstrong are all looking to turn podium experience into a winning week while Catharine Pendrel will aim for her first solo BCBR win. A clear favourite for the downhill champion is none other than iconic British gravity racer Tracy Moseley.
On the men's side, there is a crowded start list of past champions and accomplished contenders. Geoff Kabush returns to Vancouver Island hot off wins at Moab Rocks and Whistler's Back Forty. 2022 champion Peter Disera will look to reclaim his crown while his brother Quinton is keen to turn last year's fast start into a full week of success. Carter Nieuwesteeg is also back looking to claim his first BCBR win. Newcomers include Sean Fincham, Canadian Olympian Raphael Gagne and Canadian cyclocross champions, Tyler Clark and Evan Russell. Jerome Clements adds his considerable experience to the race for the fastest downhiller.The Route:
The route makes its long-awaited return to Victoria,
B.C. The province's capital city is a training ground for Canada's top XC talent, but hasn't hosted BCBR since 2007, the race's first year. These trails helped hone the skills of Geoff Kabush, Alison Sydor, Seamus McGrath and BCBR's own Andreas Hestler. More recently, Peter Disera, Haley Smith and Andrew L'Esperance have made Victoria their training ground. Victoria has added its own version of modern flow trail to the classic tech that helped launch Ryder Hesjedal and Roland Green onto the international scene. Both will be on full display over Day 1 and 2 of the race.
Stage 3, will take place in the Cowichan Valley
with riders tackling a dual mountain extravaganza, enjoying the best of both Mount Tzouhalem and Maple Mountain. The base camp will be situated in the idyllic seaside community of Crofton. This day will see two timed downhill segments, one per mountain.
Stopping in Nanaimo
for Stage 4 we have a new feature trail, Blitzkreek
, that will be a standout timed downhill segment. From there, it’s on to the legendary Cumberland, Campbell River
duo, for Stages 5, 6 and 7. With an inventory of 200 kilometres of managed singletrack, Cumberland
boasts one of the most robust and accomplished mountain bike trail networks in British Columbia. Two days is hardly enough time to enjoy what this network has to offer.
Looking forward:
|“That was the best trail ever! That just made the entire week worth it, already!” And it’s only day four!—Victor Cortese - Panama
The weather looks to be ideal for hard efforts and crushing miles of singletrack at breakneck speeds. But behind these super-fit athletes many will ride for their own reasons: the joy of travel, camaraderie, and of course the finest singletrack in the world. BC Bike Race is a community of mountain bikers sharing their passion and a myriad of other inspiring motivations to take on the Ultimate Singletrack Experience. Stay tuned for daily inspirational coverage July 1-7.
- Registration for 2025 opens July 9th at 12 noon Pacific
- Pricing for the race will remain unchanged for 2025Acknowledgement:
We respectfully acknowledge that we recreate on the unceded traditional territories of the Coast Salish First Nations.The Communities and Clubs
Visit Victoria – SIMBS
(South Island Mountain Bike Society)
Cowichan Valley, Crofton – CTSS
(Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society)
Nanaimo – NMBC
(Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club)
Cumberland (Comox Valley) – UROC
(United Riders of Cumberland)
Campbell River - RCCC
(River City Cycle Club)About BC Bike Race:
BC Bike Race the Ultimate Singletrack Experience is a 7-day mountain bike stage race that takes place on the coast of British Columbia. It began in 2007, averages 35 countries per year and 5-600 racers. B.C. (British Columbia, Canada) has the largest inventory of man-made and natural singletrack trails in the world and is the Mecca of mountain biking. Under the canopy of old growth forests, towering cedars and firs, along trickling streams the riders navigate brown ribbons of loam, swoopy berms, challenging roots all lined with electric green ferns – this is “Your best week on bike, ever”!
