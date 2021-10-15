Race Preview: Canadian Enduro Championship - Whistler, BC

Press Release: Norco Canadian Enduro Championship Presented By Concord Pacific

Remi Gauvin and Jennifer Mchugh took the honors in 2019. Who will it be this year?

2019 Open Womens Champion, Krista Cook



2019 Mens 16-20 Champion, Evan Wall



All of your 2019 champions!

Max Leyn will be looking to take the spot.

