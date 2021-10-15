Race Preview: Canadian Enduro Championship - Whistler, BC

Press Release: Norco Canadian Enduro Championship Presented By Concord Pacific
Welcome to the 2021 Norco Canadian Enduro Championship presented by Concord Pacific
and hosted by Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association(WORCA)
. We couldn't be more stoked to be here in Whistler gearing up for what will undoubtedly be the best Canadian enduro race of the year.
A massive thank you has to go out to the crew at the Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association(WORCA), without whom this event would not be possible. It is the first time in the history of enduro in Canada that the National Championship will be hosted at this iconic venue, which features some of the best trails in the world.
Whistler is home to some world-class riding. With over 1000 trails covering upwards of 1400km. Riders will face 5 stages across the 50km, 1800m course which features some of the classic valley trails everyone has come to love. Add in a little classic Whistler October weather and we have ourselves a true Canadian Championship event.
This event will showcase mountain biking at its finest. If you want to experience the true essence of enduro, this is your race! We're absolutely pumped to be bringing you a huge variety of trails, and you'll be absolutely pumped after riding this course!
The last time we crowned a Canadian enduro champion was at Panorama Resort in 2019. Who will claim the title this year? Take a look at some highlights and images from the 2019 event below. Trail Love
The 1 day event kicks off with the longest stage of the weekend. Stage 1, See Colours and Puke takes riders on a 5.5km rollercoaster back to the valley floor. Riders then tackle the much shorter stages 2, 3, and 4 before ending the day on Comfortably Numb for stage 5.
The crew at WORCA have been hard at work tidying up the trails all throughout the valley network. These efforts help ensure the trails stay in tip-top condition throughout the season.
The Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association (WORCA) is responsible for maintaining and advocating for trails used during the race. Part of the ethos of the event series is to give back to the local trails, so for this event, every participant is becoming a member of WORCA, which should generate between $12,000-$15,000 in membership revenue.
U21 Whistler Community Services Program
To help enhance the accessibility factor of the event, Concord Pacific is offsetting entry fees for financially challenged individuals and families through the Whistler Community Services Society (WCSS), thus allowing more locals and junior riders to take part.
There's a ton of extra's going on this weekend to help make this the best championship race yet! Thanks to Norco, all of the riders will also be receiving a little appreciation gift in their rego pack.Riders Lounge
Brought to you by the Sundial Hotel, the Riders Lounge will provide riders with everything they need to help their weekend go smoothly. The Black Diamond mechanic station will help ensure rider's bikes are running at 100%, F2C nutrition will be on-site to keep riders fuelled and registered massage therapists will be available for riders to book to keep the body feeling 100%.Longhorns Saloon Apres
Longhorns Saloon will be providing an apres meal and bevvie for all riders. The final race of the year is sure to go off with a bang!Family Fun
Whistler has a huge array of activities for all ages. From ATV tours, Ziplines, Spa's and more. Check out Tourism Whistlers Fall Activities here.
We like to keep things simple. All race weekend information can be found in our Whistler Race Book.
But we do have a few extra things we would like to point out:
Arrows are the key to not getting lost. During Stage transitions riders must follow the arrows. Arrows are primary and Trailforks is secondary.
There will be an Aid station located on the transfer between Stage 3 and Stage 4. Due to the possible adverse weather conditions, riders will be permitted to have a family member, coach or friend bring 1 bag of clothes to the Aid station after 10am if they wish to have a change of clothes after Stage 3.
Weather. It's October.. in Canada. Do we need to say more? Double check that riding kit and make sure there's something warm and waterproof in there. You can thank us later.
Important Info
Read below for event specific important information
• This event is for experts only.
• Full Face Helmets are mandatory, for ALL Racers
• Helmets must be worn at all times while on course
• Please walk bike in Upper and Lower Village
• Practice: Please be cautious if hiking or stopping on the trail.
Our events do not happen without our epic volunteer crew. A huge thanks has to go out to all of you amazing humans for helping to make this year a success. Give them a high-five if you see them out there this weekend!
A massive thank you has to go out to all the event sponsors for helping make this Championship race the best yet!Need something? More information?
• Visit our Website
• Athlete Inquires & Volunteer Information | Brooke Hanson admin@bcenduro.com (Event Manager)
• All other inquiries | Matt Hollbrook matt@canadianenduro.com (Owner / Event Director)
Event Sponsors: @norcobicycles
/ Concord Pacific / Sundial Hotel / F2C Nutrition
