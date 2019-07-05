Race Preview: Canadian Enduro Series EWS Qualifier at Sea Otter Canada

PRESS RELEASE: Canadian National Enduro Series

Welcome to Round #4, Sea Otter Canada at Blue Mountain Resort, Ontario.

We are stoked to be bringing back the Norco Canadian Enduro Series presented by Live to Play Sports to the epicentre of riding in Ontario and this year it's bigger and better! This year the enduro is a part of the first ever Sea Otter Canada Bike Festival, a four day festival with from July 4th-7th. There will be something for the entire family, so make sure you get out to Blue Mountain July 4th-7th! We've been riding the trails over the last couple of days and things are looking dialed; the atmosphere is lively and the trails are looking mint!

Don't forget, this is also the only EWS Qualifier in Canada East of the Rockies, so if you're looking to qualify for the EWS in 2020 this is the stop you really need to hit!



The wall is one of the most notorious features at Blue Mountain! Pick your line and send it!


MORE FUN FOR THE FAMILY



Sea Otter Canada

The Enduro is just one of six dirt events and three road events happening at Sea Otter Canada. While you're out for the Enduro, why not race the Air DH or the Dual Slalom? The festival will offer something for everyone to enjoy, including a large Expo area featuring more than 100 cycling brands, bike demos, activities for kids, entertainment, local craft breweries and food vendors.

Sea Otter Canada is a celebration of all things Cycling. It’s a festival for anybody who enjoys or appreciates the bike, no matter what their age or skill level.

Check out the Sea Otter website for more information.





Our ladies registration is low this year! Come on out and #huckthepatriarchy!



RACE INFORMATION


Simply click to read our Event Brief to get all of the necessary info!

IMPORTANT INFO
• Full Face Helmets are MANDATORY, for ALL Racers
• Helmets must be worn at all times while on course
• U17 Riders (Born 2001 and after), must wear: Chest/Back protectors, Elbow Pads, Knee Pads, Full Face > NO EXCEPTIONS
• Discounted lift tickets available for participants
• The race will feature riding in the park while it is CLOSED to THE PUBLIC from approximately 9am-3:00pm. This means that spectators will have limited options to view from, due to the closure.
• SPECTATORS/FRIENDS ARE ENCOURAGED! ABSOLUTELY NO HIKING OF THE BIKE TRAILS - THIS IS A DOWNHILL MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK.
• Spectators can access the gondola at 10am (tickets can be purchased at Activity Central) and hike along the top of the mountain to race starts.
• Hiking trails will also be open, except for Cascade, Village Way, and The Grind. Please be cautious of poison ivy.
• Spectators may watch from OUTSIDE the course tape only. No walking on the course at any time.
• All riders under 17 must attend a RIDER ASSESSMENT on Saturday before the event. Rider assessments take place by the bottom of the gondola. You will not be allowed to race WITHOUT an assessment.


COURSE INFORMATION





VOLUNTEERS



These events do not happen without our dedicated volunteers! If you're interested in volunteering at some of our events, please reach out and let us know how we can make your summer exceptional!

We're always looking for the following:
• Course Sweep
• Course Clear (rides behind the sweep and cleans course marking)
• Food Station
• Course Marshals
• Registration Table - Early start, early finish, interacting with the riders
• First-Aid - Must be comfortable with hiking/biking to your spot and be a minimum of WFR. We do offer paid positions.
• Finish Line Support - Hang out at the finish line

What we offer:
• Free sandwich and apres meal/beer on event day
• Free entry to any race this year! If redeeming for your kids/spouse you'll receive 75% off.
• Volunteer for more than two races and receive an additional free race!
• Free lift ticket for events based at resorts.
• High school Volunteer Hours for students!
• Event T-Shirt!

If you're keen, register here as volunteer

Thanks to all our volunteers, you are the backbone of the racing community!

Don't forget to turn around and look at the gorgeous views of Georgian Bay while you're climbing!


The Canadian National Enduro Series is supported by:


A massive thank you to this year's series sponsors and supporters and anyone who volunteered with us and anyone who helped with a shuttle, a beer or a spare tube!

Need something? More information?

• Visit our Website
• Athlete Inquires & Volunteer Information | Robyn Goldsmith admin@bcenduro.com
• All other inquiries | ted@bcenduro.com (Event Director)

MENTIONS: @SmithOptics / @raceface / @CLIF


