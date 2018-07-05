Race Preview: Kicking off the 2018 BC Bike Race

I'm stoked to come to check out BC Bike Race for my first time. It's like single track Christmas! I don't know what's coming, but I know it's good! The field is stacked with an all-star lineup perhaps the toughest yet! This should make for a dynamic race with possible lead changes, though out the week. I am gunning for a stage win and a top three overall, but my final goal is to see what the local beer is all about! — Jeremiah Bishop