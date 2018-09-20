Race Preview: Spanish Magic - EWS Ainsa 2018

Ainsa. It's a small walled medieval town tucked at the foot of the Spanish Pyrenees. We've been here before for the EWS and we have returned for round seven this year. The last time we were here things were less than pleasant weather-wise. The flooding was biblical. We are hoping in this instance that the second time is a charm, and so far the weather has been the polar opposite. It's been hot and humid despite the singular evening thunderstorm. Ainsa will have seven stages, plus a city prologue. Saturday will have a distance total of 41.1 km and 1,782 meters of climbing and descent over four stages. Sunday will be three stages totaling 24.6 km and 815 meters of climbing, and 1,272 meters of descent. Sam Hill is still in the lead, but Martin Maes is hot on his heels. Cecile Ravanel has a vice grip on the series with a perfect season thus far. Most importantly, however, is the one who is missing this weekend, our thoughts are with Jared Graves, we miss you Grubby.
