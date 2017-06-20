Race Recap: Crowsnest Pass - MEC Canadian National Enduro Series presented by Intense Cycles







This is the infamous, 'Crowsnest'. Welcome.





The Crows Call, in Crowsnest Pass



Alpine, trains, big mountains, expansive views and some of the best coffee in Canada; welcome to Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, round #2 of the the



You may have no idea where Crowsnest Pass, A.B. is, and well, it’s not really one place. “The Pass”, is really a combination of five communities, (Bellevue, Hillcrest, Frank, Blairmore, and Coleman), close to the B.C. border and at the foot of the Rockies between Fernie and Calgary. Don’t worry if you can’t find it on a map, you’ll be riding here sooner than you think, as this is quickly becoming a riding destination hot-spot, and with over two-hundred and forty riders this weekend, the word is definitely getting out.



Crowsnest Pass is one of Alberta’s premier riding destinations—the town is behind it, there’s unbelievable coffee, the campsites have majestic views, and one photo from the top of Big Bear will likely be enough to make you Instafamous.



Now don’t be a “Pa*shole” and go ride there! (That's Crowsnest Slang.)



The story of the weekend was Matt Monod taking his first win in the Pro category. Matt is the type of person who shakes my hand after every race, says his praise and always makes time for a good yarn. To top that off Matt gives tirelessly back to the riding community in Alberta, he runs kid programs, coaches with the Rundle Mountain Cycling Club and routinely can be found out exploring every peak and trail. Matt thoroughly deserved that top spot and it’s again a reminder that ‘Nice Guys’ don’t finish last.



United Riders of Crowsnest Directors and Volunteers of the Crowsnest Pass Race





Trail Club and Community



The United Riders of Crowsnest Pass are a small, humble group, however, their experience, passion, and desire run deeper than the neighboring mines. The UROC team literally took every piece of advice from last year and put it into their trails.



This community has two flow trails (one beginner, one expert), trails in the sub-alpine, a dirt jump and skills area, riding lessons and a ski hill that’s growing more trails than the appearance of pimples in the U21 category.



I can’t urge you enough if you want to experience what an unexplored mountain bike destination looks like, come here. You won’t be disappointed.



To everyone at UROC, the Municipality of Crownsest Pass and Crowsnest Fire Rescue, thank you!



Special thanks to; John, Andrew, David, Tracy M, Darryl, Dr. Stephen, Mark, Troy, The Lost Lemon, and all the Train Conductors who make Crowsnest special.





Local Supporters—Thanks



Thanks, guys!



United Riders of Crowsnest | Rumhead Bike Fest | Municipality of Crowsnest Pass | Crowsnest Pass Fire Rescue | Pass Powderkeg Ski





Club VP, John accepts the modest donation from Ryan of MEC Calgary to help support the already fantastic community development.





MEC Trail Donation



At every stop in the B.C. Enduro Series we give back 10% of participant registrations to the local trail club, at select events, MEC matches our 10% providing an extra little bit to help the clubs manage the trails, that’s over 20% back to the local club!



At this race, we donated just over $4,200 back to the local club!





No bad days when you're up high. Well, the mosquito's were insane...





Racing



You can check out more photos from the event here, courtesy of



The trails were in prime condition for racing and as the first race of the season is was exciting to see how the long winter affected riders.



The course was around 47kms in length with approximately 1,600m in elevation gain—I think many riders had to a few too many stouts this winter!



The views here are moderate at best...





When in doubt, air it out!





The sub-alpine here is just teeming with opportunities, just make sure you stay on the trail, as that rock is sharp!





This race featured one of the largest U21 gatherings we've ever had, especially for the short course. There were over 40 riders under the age of 21.





Full-face helmets were a great choice for this race, with lots of rock on course





T-Rex mode deployed... apparently this guy has been riding in tight trees too long.













Aidan coming in hot.





School of Rock is the name of this trail, pretty fitting and littered with tire eating rocks!





Paul Kerfoot; Rad-biking never ends when he's around.





Jenn McHugh still picking up the pace, she's just getting faster and faster!





2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan—visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more!





Instant results—sometimes I forget that it's a novelty, we're just so used to them.





The Course







Stage 1 | Buck 50

3,208m distance, 59m climb, -268m descent

Stage 2 | Big Bear Down » Sooper Trooper

2,814m distance, 37m climb, -392m descent

Short Course Only, Stage 2x

1,358m distance, 16m climb, -99m descent

Stage 3 | School of rock

2,031m distance, 2m climb, -193m descent

Stage 4 | Whistling Post

860m distance, 4m climb, -75m descent

Stage 5 | Spare Change » Roots O'Hazard

1,907m distance, 9m climb, -282m descent



Our Trailforks profile is here





Bike Check



Leonie Picton, one of Canada's fastest female racers. She's going for that top spot this year and is looking unstoppable.

Super pumped to see Jacob up there, I remember seeing him riding when he was about 8–9 years old!



U15 Men

1 // Jonathan Helly // 28:14

2 // Dylan Fysh // 29:19

3 // Jacob Baggott // 30:59



U21 Men

1 // Evan Wall // 25:49

2 // Jack Menzies // 26:31

3 // Alex Silverthorne // 26:33





Sena taking the U21 Women category by storm this year!



U21 Women

1 // Sena Odyakmaz // 35:10

2 // Micah Morris // 36:14



21–29 Men

1 // Levi Koroscil // 27:25

2 // Sean Alexander // 27:29

3 // Andre Volard // 27:37





Happy Father's Day! Wait, Blaise had a puppy!?



30–39 Men

1 // Blaise Ratcliffe // 28:00

2 // Jonathan Welsh // 28:14

3 // Jonathan Friesen // 28:42



40+ Men

1 // Andrew Fairhurst // 27:20

2 // Rich Marshall // 27:49

3 // Gordon Yanota // 27:51



Open Women

1 // Brianna Roth // 31:15

2 // Sarah Brunswick // 31:32

3 // Karey Watanabe // 32:09





Leonie continues to lead the MEC Canadian National Enduro Series in points, will she be Canada's fastest?



Pro Women

1 // Leonie Picton // 29:10

2 // Julie Marshall // 30:11

3 // Jennifer McHugh // 30:13



Pro Men

1 // Matt Monod // 25:27

2 // David Harder // 25:40

3 // Aidan Jones // 26:25





Surely he spent all of that money at the Rumrunner Pub in Blairmore...Nice work Matt on earning that top spot!





Short Course Open Men



1 // Easton Beaulieu

2 // Adam Duell

3 // Nathan Pinchak





Thanks to the Rundle Mountain Cycling Club for bringing the young-guns out to experience many of their first enduro's





Short Course U21 Men



1 // Ryder Denys

2 // Finn Borstymayer

3 // Jack Kolesch



Short Course Open Women



1 // Sara McCartney

2 // Megan Glover

3 // Suzanne MaCrae



Short Course U21 Women



1 // Clara Brown







A massive thank-you to this year's series sponsors and supporters





• And anyone who Volunteered with us and anyone who helped with a shuttle, a beer or a spare tube!









We Need Help



We're always looking for parents, girlfriends/boyfriends or injured riders to help out!

What you'll get:

• Jersey

• Lunch

• Post-race meal and drink

• Discount entry to any other race, for you or for a friend/kid/dog

Contact admin@bcenduro.com, with your preferred race, phone number and email.



Need something? More information?



• Website

• Facebook

• Instagram

• Athlete Inquires | athletes@bcenduro.com

• Volunteer Information | admin@bcenduro.com

• All other inquiries | ted@bcenduro.com (Event Director)



