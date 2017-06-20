RACING

Race Recap: Crowsnest Pass - MEC Canadian National Enduro Series presented by Intense Cycles

Jun 20, 2017
by Ted Morton  
High Elevation, High Speed | CNES Crowsnest Pass

by bcenduroseries
2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
This is the infamous, 'Crowsnest'. Welcome.


The Crows Call, in Crowsnest Pass

Alpine, trains, big mountains, expansive views and some of the best coffee in Canada; welcome to Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, round #2 of the the MEC BC Enduro Series (BCES), presented by Intense Cycles, this stop was hosted by the United Riders of Crowsnest Pass with support from the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass and the Crowsnest Pass Fire Rescue team.

You may have no idea where Crowsnest Pass, A.B. is, and well, it’s not really one place. “The Pass”, is really a combination of five communities, (Bellevue, Hillcrest, Frank, Blairmore, and Coleman), close to the B.C. border and at the foot of the Rockies between Fernie and Calgary. Don’t worry if you can’t find it on a map, you’ll be riding here sooner than you think, as this is quickly becoming a riding destination hot-spot, and with over two-hundred and forty riders this weekend, the word is definitely getting out.

Crowsnest Pass is one of Alberta’s premier riding destinations—the town is behind it, there’s unbelievable coffee, the campsites have majestic views, and one photo from the top of Big Bear will likely be enough to make you Instafamous.

Now don’t be a “Pa*shole” and go ride there! (That's Crowsnest Slang.)

The story of the weekend was Matt Monod taking his first win in the Pro category. Matt is the type of person who shakes my hand after every race, says his praise and always makes time for a good yarn. To top that off Matt gives tirelessly back to the riding community in Alberta, he runs kid programs, coaches with the Rundle Mountain Cycling Club and routinely can be found out exploring every peak and trail. Matt thoroughly deserved that top spot and it’s again a reminder that ‘Nice Guys’ don’t finish last.

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
United Riders of Crowsnest Directors and Volunteers of the Crowsnest Pass Race


Trail Club and Community

The United Riders of Crowsnest Pass are a small, humble group, however, their experience, passion, and desire run deeper than the neighboring mines. The UROC team literally took every piece of advice from last year and put it into their trails.

This community has two flow trails (one beginner, one expert), trails in the sub-alpine, a dirt jump and skills area, riding lessons and a ski hill that’s growing more trails than the appearance of pimples in the U21 category.

I can’t urge you enough if you want to experience what an unexplored mountain bike destination looks like, come here. You won’t be disappointed.

To everyone at UROC, the Municipality of Crownsest Pass and Crowsnest Fire Rescue, thank you!

Special thanks to; John, Andrew, David, Tracy M, Darryl, Dr. Stephen, Mark, Troy, The Lost Lemon, and all the Train Conductors who make Crowsnest special.


Local Supporters—Thanks

Thanks, guys!

United Riders of Crowsnest | Rumhead Bike Fest | Municipality of Crowsnest Pass | Crowsnest Pass Fire Rescue | Pass Powderkeg Ski

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Club VP, John accepts the modest donation from Ryan of MEC Calgary to help support the already fantastic community development.


MEC Trail Donation

At every stop in the B.C. Enduro Series we give back 10% of participant registrations to the local trail club, at select events, MEC matches our 10% providing an extra little bit to help the clubs manage the trails, that’s over 20% back to the local club!

At this race, we donated just over $4,200 back to the local club!

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
No bad days when you're up high. Well, the mosquito's were insane...


Racing

You can check out more photos from the event here, courtesy of Sam Egan from Cedarline Creative

The trails were in prime condition for racing and as the first race of the season is was exciting to see how the long winter affected riders.

The course was around 47kms in length with approximately 1,600m in elevation gain—I think many riders had to a few too many stouts this winter!

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
The views here are moderate at best...

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
When in doubt, air it out!

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
The sub-alpine here is just teeming with opportunities, just make sure you stay on the trail, as that rock is sharp!

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
This race featured one of the largest U21 gatherings we've ever had, especially for the short course. There were over 40 riders under the age of 21.

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Full-face helmets were a great choice for this race, with lots of rock on course

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
T-Rex mode deployed... apparently this guy has been riding in tight trees too long.

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Aidan coming in hot.

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
School of Rock is the name of this trail, pretty fitting and littered with tire eating rocks!

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Paul Kerfoot; Rad-biking never ends when he's around.

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Jenn McHugh still picking up the pace, she's just getting faster and faster!

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan—visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more!

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Instant results—sometimes I forget that it's a novelty, we're just so used to them.


The Course


Stage 1 | Buck 50
3,208m distance, 59m climb, -268m descent
Stage 2 | Big Bear Down » Sooper Trooper
2,814m distance, 37m climb, -392m descent
Short Course Only, Stage 2x
1,358m distance, 16m climb, -99m descent
Stage 3 | School of rock
2,031m distance, 2m climb, -193m descent
Stage 4 | Whistling Post
860m distance, 4m climb, -75m descent
Stage 5 | Spare Change » Roots O'Hazard
1,907m distance, 9m climb, -282m descent

Our Trailforks profile is here


Bike Check

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Leonie Picton, one of Canada's fastest female racers. She's going for that top spot this year and is looking unstoppable.


Results

You can find the full results here.

For series points in the MEC Canadian National Enduro jump on over to Roots and Rain.

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Super pumped to see Jacob up there, I remember seeing him riding when he was about 8–9 years old!

U15 Men
1 // Jonathan Helly // 28:14
2 // Dylan Fysh // 29:19
3 // Jacob Baggott // 30:59

U21 Men
1 // Evan Wall // 25:49
2 // Jack Menzies // 26:31
3 // Alex Silverthorne // 26:33

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Sena taking the U21 Women category by storm this year!

U21 Women
1 // Sena Odyakmaz // 35:10
2 // Micah Morris // 36:14

21–29 Men
1 // Levi Koroscil // 27:25
2 // Sean Alexander // 27:29
3 // Andre Volard // 27:37

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Happy Father's Day! Wait, Blaise had a puppy!?

30–39 Men
1 // Blaise Ratcliffe // 28:00
2 // Jonathan Welsh // 28:14
3 // Jonathan Friesen // 28:42

40+ Men
1 // Andrew Fairhurst // 27:20
2 // Rich Marshall // 27:49
3 // Gordon Yanota // 27:51

Open Women
1 // Brianna Roth // 31:15
2 // Sarah Brunswick // 31:32
3 // Karey Watanabe // 32:09

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Leonie continues to lead the MEC Canadian National Enduro Series in points, will she be Canada's fastest?

Pro Women
1 // Leonie Picton // 29:10
2 // Julie Marshall // 30:11
3 // Jennifer McHugh // 30:13

Pro Men
1 // Matt Monod // 25:27
2 // David Harder // 25:40
3 // Aidan Jones // 26:25

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Surely he spent all of that money at the Rumrunner Pub in Blairmore...Nice work Matt on earning that top spot!


Short Course Open Men

1 // Easton Beaulieu
2 // Adam Duell
3 // Nathan Pinchak

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
Thanks to the Rundle Mountain Cycling Club for bringing the young-guns out to experience many of their first enduro's


Short Course U21 Men

1 // Ryder Denys
2 // Finn Borstymayer
3 // Jack Kolesch

Short Course Open Women

1 // Sara McCartney
2 // Megan Glover
3 // Suzanne MaCrae

Short Course U21 Women

1 // Clara Brown



A massive thank-you to this year's series sponsors and supporters

MEC
Intense Cycles
Smith Optics / @SmithOptics
Pinkbike
Race Face Performance Products / @raceface
Wandering Wheels
Trail Quest
Pinkbike
We Are One Composites
Municipality of Crowsnest Pass
Tourism Kamloops
Tourism Vernon
Sun Peaks Resort
Kimberley Trails Society
Higherground Sports
Blueprint
Spoke Bike & Ski
Bicycle Cafe
Swagman
NRG / @N-R-G
OneUp Components
Fouriers
Clif Bar
MAAXX Events
Whistler Performance Lubricants
• And anyone who Volunteered with us and anyone who helped with a shuttle, a beer or a spare tube!

Fraser Valley Course Release MEC Canadian National Enduro Series presented by INTENSES cycles


We Need Help

We're always looking for parents, girlfriends/boyfriends or injured riders to help out!
What you'll get:
• Jersey
• Lunch
• Post-race meal and drink
• Discount entry to any other race, for you or for a friend/kid/dog
Contact admin@bcenduro.com, with your preferred race, phone number and email.

Need something? More information?

Website
Facebook
Instagram
• Athlete Inquires | athletes@bcenduro.com
• Volunteer Information | admin@bcenduro.com
• All other inquiries | ted@bcenduro.com (Event Director)

2017 Canadian National Enduro Series in Crowsnest Pass. Photography by Sam Egan - visit www.cedarlinecreative.com for more
The podium winners showing off their flashy yellow, Kazzom Custom Cycling jerseys.


MENTIONS: @bcenduroseries


