Race Recap: Crowsnest Pass - MEC Canadian National Enduro Series presented by Intense Cycles

Alpine, trains, big mountains, expansive views and some of the best coffee in Canada; welcome to Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, round #2 of the the MEC BC Enduro Series (BCES), presented by Intense Cycles, this stop was hosted by the United Riders of Crowsnest Pass with support from the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass and the Crowsnest Pass Fire Rescue team.
You may have no idea where Crowsnest Pass, A.B. is, and well, it’s not really one place. “The Pass”, is really a combination of five communities, (Bellevue, Hillcrest, Frank, Blairmore, and Coleman), close to the B.C. border and at the foot of the Rockies between Fernie and Calgary. Don’t worry if you can’t find it on a map, you’ll be riding here sooner than you think, as this is quickly becoming a riding destination hot-spot, and with over two-hundred and forty riders this weekend, the word is definitely getting out.
Crowsnest Pass is one of Alberta’s premier riding destinations—the town is behind it, there’s unbelievable coffee, the campsites have majestic views, and one photo from the top of Big Bear will likely be enough to make you Instafamous.
Now don’t be a “Pa*shole” and go ride there! (That's Crowsnest Slang.)
The story of the weekend was Matt Monod taking his first win in the Pro category. Matt is the type of person who shakes my hand after every race, says his praise and always makes time for a good yarn. To top that off Matt gives tirelessly back to the riding community in Alberta, he runs kid programs, coaches with the Rundle Mountain Cycling Club and routinely can be found out exploring every peak and trail. Matt thoroughly deserved that top spot and it’s again a reminder that ‘Nice Guys’ don’t finish last.
United Riders of Crowsnest Directors and Volunteers of the Crowsnest Pass Race
Trail Club and Community
The United Riders of Crowsnest Pass are a small, humble group, however, their experience, passion, and desire run deeper than the neighboring mines. The UROC team literally took every piece of advice from last year and put it into their trails.
This community has two flow trails (one beginner, one expert), trails in the sub-alpine, a dirt jump and skills area, riding lessons and a ski hill that’s growing more trails than the appearance of pimples in the U21 category.
I can’t urge you enough if you want to experience what an unexplored mountain bike destination looks like, come here. You won’t be disappointed.
To everyone at UROC, the Municipality of Crownsest Pass and Crowsnest Fire Rescue, thank you!
Special thanks to; John, Andrew, David, Tracy M, Darryl, Dr. Stephen, Mark, Troy, The Lost Lemon, and all the Train Conductors who make Crowsnest special.
Local Supporters—Thanks
Thanks, guys!
United Riders of Crowsnest | Rumhead Bike Fest | Municipality of Crowsnest Pass | Crowsnest Pass Fire Rescue | Pass Powderkeg Ski
Club VP, John accepts the modest donation from Ryan of MEC Calgary to help support the already fantastic community development.
MEC Trail Donation
At every stop in the B.C. Enduro Series we give back 10% of participant registrations to the local trail club, at select events, MEC matches our 10% providing an extra little bit to help the clubs manage the trails, that’s over 20% back to the local club!
At this race, we donated just over $4,200 back to the local club!
No bad days when you're up high. Well, the mosquito's were insane...
• And anyone who Volunteered with us and anyone who helped with a shuttle, a beer or a spare tube!
We Need Help
We're always looking for parents, girlfriends/boyfriends or injured riders to help out! What you'll get: • Jersey • Lunch • Post-race meal and drink • Discount entry to any other race, for you or for a friend/kid/dog Contact admin@bcenduro.com, with your preferred race, phone number and email.
Need something? More information?
• Website • Facebook • Instagram • Athlete Inquires | athletes@bcenduro.com • Volunteer Information | admin@bcenduro.com • All other inquiries | ted@bcenduro.com (Event Director)
The podium winners showing off their flashy yellow, Kazzom Custom Cycling jerseys.
1 Comment
Post a Comment