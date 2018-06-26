Race Report: 2018 Carson City Off-Road

Dedication Recipient Maurice Tierney, Founder of Dirt Rag Magazine, at the Stan's NoTubes Amateur Meeting.



An event in Carson City wouldn't be complete without The USS Nevada.



The Klunker Crit took place Friday evening - think of it as a kid's ride...for adults.



March Fourth Marching Band headlined the Four Peaks Brewing Co. Concert Series Saturday night.

The Cannondale Spokeasy was the perfect place for spectators to catch the race while enjoying a cold Four Peaks Brewing Co. Finisher Beer.

El Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crit

Sonntag takes a tight corner during the El Yucateco Pro Men's Fat Tire Crit.

Young Reno Devo Riders welcome the Fat Tire Crit Pros with their El Yucateco Foam Fingers.

Big crowds lined up on course to cheer on the Pro Women.



Tristan Uhl, Fernando Riveros, Geoff Kabush, Payson McElveen, and Jake Yackle were the top finishers in the El Yucateco Pro Men's Fat Tire Crit.



Chloe Woodruff, Sofia Gomez-Villafane, Katerina Nash, Amy Beisel, and Kaysee Armstrong were the top finishers in the El Yucateco Pro Women's Fat Tire Crit.





El Yucateco Pro Women Fat Tire Crit Results



El Yucateco Pro Men Fat Tire Crit Results



Amateur Backcountry Ride

Two Capital 15 Riders enjoying Ash to Kings Canyon Trail on Friday afternoon.

A Capital 35 Rider hitting The Iconic Flume Trial.

At the high point on the course. Capital 35 & 50 participants were rewarded with double lake views of Marlette Lake & Lake Tahoe.

Pro Backcountry Race

Keegan Swenson of Stans-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis.

The Capital 50 offered stunning views of Spooner Lake.

Woodruff leading the pack for the Pro Women's field.



"The German", Benjamin Sonntag finished first, outsprinting Keegan Swenson & Howard Grotts with a time of 3:34:35.



Chloe Woodruff coming through the finish line with a time of 4:15:11.



Pro Results



The top five podium spots in the men's field went to Benjamin Sonntag, Keegan Swenson, Howard Grotts, Russel Finsterwald, and Ryan Standish.



The top five podium spots in the women's field went to Chloe Woodruff, Kateřina Nash, Evelyn Dong, Larissa Connors and Crystal Anthony.





Pro Women Capital 50 Backcountry Results



Pro Men Capital 50 Backcountry Results



Hail The Trail

