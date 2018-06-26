EVENTS

Race Report: 2018 Carson City Off-Road

Jun 26, 2018
by Epic Rides  

Year three of the Carson City Off-Road is done and dusted, and those who joined us in Nevada's State Capital last weekend may attest: this event has once again upped the ante. Drawing in the mountain bike community with 900+ registered riders, attendees enjoyed three days of favorable weather; world-class singletrack trails; a killer vendor expo; the Four Peaks Brewing Co. Beer Garden; and free Four Peaks Brewing Co. Concert Series, which featured out-of-this-world performances by March Fourth Marching Band and Desert Rhythm Project. It all added up to a serious weekend-long party on the streets of Downtown Carson City.

The Bike & Gear Expo kicked things off at high noon on Friday with more than 35 industry vendors lining Carson Street, including full support rigs from Maxxis Tires, Stan's NoTubes, Shimano, ProGold Lubricants, Specialized Bicycles, Pivot Cycles, and Cannondale.

Dedication Recipient Maurice Tierney, Founder of Dirt Rag Magazine, at the Stan's NoTubes Amateur Meeting.

An event in Carson City wouldn't be complete without The USS Nevada.


The Klunker Crit took place Friday evening - think of it as a kid's ride...for adults.


March Fourth Marching Band headlined the Four Peaks Brewing Co. Concert Series Saturday night.
The Cannondale Spokeasy was the perfect place for spectators to catch the race while enjoying a cold Four Peaks Brewing Co. Finisher Beer.

El Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crit
After the Capital 15 ride Friday afternoon, Pros took over downtown for the El Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crit. "What’s a Fat Tire Crit", you ask? Answer: a full-throttle road race on mountain bikes, weaving through a one-mile circuit of city streets.

Pros raced for cash -- $1,000 in prizes up for grabs, courtesy of El Yucateco Hot Sauce -- but also for starting position: the fastest ten Crit riders (five Women and five Men) got called up to the front of the pack for the start of the Backcountry race on Sunday.
Sonntag takes a tight corner during the El Yucateco Pro Men's Fat Tire Crit.
Young Reno Devo Riders welcome the Fat Tire Crit Pros with their El Yucateco Foam Fingers.
Big crowds lined up on course to cheer on the Pro Women.

And at the very front: Giant Co-Factory’s Tristan Uhl and Chloe Woodruff of Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis took the top Crit prizes this year.


Tristan Uhl, Fernando Riveros, Geoff Kabush, Payson McElveen, and Jake Yackle were the top finishers in the El Yucateco Pro Men's Fat Tire Crit.


Chloe Woodruff, Sofia Gomez-Villafane, Katerina Nash, Amy Beisel, and Kaysee Armstrong were the top finishers in the El Yucateco Pro Women's Fat Tire Crit.



El Yucateco Pro Women Fat Tire Crit Results


El Yucateco Pro Men Fat Tire Crit Results



Amateur Backcountry Ride

The Carson City Off-Road is known for being a challenging, but extremely rewarding course (have you seen the views?).

New for 2018: one of America's most iconic pieces of singletrack, the Marlette Flume Trail, was added to the Capital 35 & 50 courses thanks to the cooperation of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the Spooner Lake State Park Ranger District, and the hard work/long hours put in by Muscle Powered.

Tahoe Rim Trail, Sunflower Hill, Ash to Kings, and many more singletrack segments joined the Marlette Flume Trail in this year's Carson City Off-Road Capital routes, making for an extremely memorable day on the bike.

Two Capital 15 Riders enjoying Ash to Kings Canyon Trail on Friday afternoon.
A Capital 35 Rider hitting The Iconic Flume Trial.
At the high point on the course. Capital 35 & 50 participants were rewarded with double lake views of Marlette Lake & Lake Tahoe.

Like many pursuits in life, mountain biking is what you make of it and the Off-Road Series lets riders decide exactly how they want to experience the ride. If you want to race, the systems are there to race. If you want to ride casually and savor a long day in the saddle, pedal on. The events strive to be inclusive and preserve the sport's essence by unplugging and enjoying nature, all while celebrating the camaraderie of a tight-knit community. It's ...a good day on the bike.

Pro Backcountry Race
With a weekend of festivities in the rearview, the Pros got down to business on Sunday. The main prize was an equally-split $30,000 purse ($15k to the men / $15k to the women).

An internationally-stacked roster of 103 registered Pro Racers included past Off-Road Series Champions Kateřina Nash (Clif Pro Team) and Howard Grotts (Specialized). Add names like Evelyn Dong (Spyr Cycles), Chloe Woodruff (Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis), Geoff Kabush (Yeti Cycles), Russell Finsterwald (Team Clif), Amy Beisel (Orange Seal), Fernando Riveros Paez (Construction Zone Racing), Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif), and Sofia Gomez-Villafane (Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis) to the mix, and the stage was set for top-tier competition.
Keegan Swenson of Stans-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis.
The Capital 50 offered stunning views of Spooner Lake.
Woodruff leading the pack for the Pro Women's field.

"The German", Benjamin Sonntag finished first, outsprinting Keegan Swenson & Howard Grotts with a time of 3:34:35.


Chloe Woodruff coming through the finish line with a time of 4:15:11.



Pro Results
In the end, the day belonged to Chloe Woodruff of the Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis and Team CLIF’s Benjamin Sonntag: Woodruff pulled ahead for the win on the Women's side after a hard-fought battle in the backcountry race, while Sonntag claimed the Men's podium in a three-up sprint to the finish.

The top five podium spots in the men's field went to Benjamin Sonntag, Keegan Swenson, Howard Grotts, Russel Finsterwald, and Ryan Standish.


The top five podium spots in the women's field went to Chloe Woodruff, Kateřina Nash, Evelyn Dong, Larissa Connors and Crystal Anthony.



Pro Women Capital 50 Backcountry Results


Pro Men Capital 50 Backcountry Results



Hail The Trail
Last but certainly not least, the Third Annual Carson City Off-Road could not have been what it was without Muscle Powered and the thousands of hours they have put towards building and maintaining Carson City's thriving trail system.


For the second year in a row, Epic Rides is showing our gratitude by hosting Hail the Trail. This campaign benefits the primary trail-building groups in each of the four Off-Road Series communities, including Muscle Powered in Carson City. Proceeds go directly toward maintaining existing trails and building new ones in each network. Tickets are $5 a pop for a chance to win one of four mountain bikes from Cannondale, Specialized Bicycles, and Pivot Cycles -- each valued at more than $6,000.

Check it out / Buy tickets at www.epicrides.com/hailthetrail

From Carson City, Nevada, that's a wrap on the 2018 Carson City Off-Road... stay tuned for the Inaugural Oz Trails Off-Road (October 5-7), featuring the flowing world-class trails of Bentonville, Arkansas.

For more information visit epicrides.com

Photography by Brenda Ernst

