Race Report: 2022 4X ProTour Round 3 - Dobrany

Saturday – Qualifying:

Saturday – Race Day:

Results:



1st – Michaela Hajkova



2nd – Andrea Hajkova



3rd – Josie McFall

Results:



1st – Tomas Slavik



2nd – Gustaw Dadela



3rd – Tomas Brozik



4th – Scott Beaumont



5th – David Spurney

The 2022 4X ProTour moved on to Dobrany in Czech Republic on Saturday night for round 3. This incredible track is the home of pro rider Tomas Brozik and it’s fair to say the track represents the current style of 4X tracks. Massive jumps, high speed and a real shot in the arm for the sport. Whilst hardtails are extremely rare now, trail bikes are pushing the speed and style of the tracks on now.The weekend started on Friday with the first practice session. A longer than normal session of 3 hours gave the riders plenty of time to master one of the toughest 4X tracks in the World. The track was in perfect condition. The weeks of dry weather had left it extremely dusty. The riders were sectioning the track and mastering the conditions.Saturday afternoon and it was qualifying. The weather conditions were changing. Some showers through the day had made the track absolutely perfect, but the clouds were building all around.Qualifying started with the women. World Champion Michaela Hajkova pulled the pin in her final laps of practice and jumped the huge doubles lower down on the track. She did it again in her qualifying and it was enough to take the fastest time. British number 1 Josie McFall finished 2nd and Michaela Hajkova’s sister Andrea, in her first 4X ProTour race finished 3rd.Next up were the men. Yes it started raining. The first batch of riders got away with the conditions and were able to jump everything and set respectable times. With 4 riders to go though the track became almost unrideable. Tomas Brozik was able to cross the line in 6th which was incredible. Scott Beaumont went 7th and Tomas Slavik was able to get ahead of them taking 5th! The fastest qualifier was local rider David Spurney ahead of Matyas Uldrich and Jan Baloun.After qualifying there was a frantic washing of bikes by mechanics, changing of tyres and prepping new goggles by the riders; all in 30 minutes and ready to race.The early heats of racing were action packed as riders were fighting for grip on the slippery track. It also saw an early exit for local favourite Martin Brza after a slip sent him off course and missed a flag.In the semi finals however the cream began to ride to the top. In semi final 1, World Champion Tomas Slavik took control, winning the race and booking his place in the final along with Gustaw Dadela. In semi final 2 veteran Scott Beaumont also led the race from start to finish and secured his spot in the final along with hometown hero Tomas Brozik.Finals:In the men’s small final it was a battle between fastest qualifier David Spurney and Matyas Uldrich. Across the line it was close but Spurney took the win and with it the final step on the podium with 5th overall for the day.In the women’s final, all the action took place on the first straight. Josie McFall made an incredible start and battled Michaela Hajkova hard until disaster struck. Tangling handlebars, Josie hit the floor whilst Michaela was able to push on. Into the lead and Hajkova was able to take the win which was made extra special as her sister Andrea was able to finish 2nd. Josie, shaken but uninjured was able to re mount and finish 3rd.The last race was the mens final.Tomas Slavik took gate 1, Tomas Brozik 2, Scott Beaumont on 3 and Gustaw Dadela on 4. The gate dropped and it was Beaumont from gate 3 with the holeshot, but it was short lived as a mistake on the first double messed up his run for the lead. Slavik was tight into turn 1 as Brozik and Dadela piled in from the outside. Slavik held his line and took the lead onto the second straight. Dadela really pressurised Slavik early in the race, but as the riders dropped on to the lower half, everything settled down. Slavik taking his 3rd win of the season ahead of Dadela, Brozik and Beaumont.After the podium ceremony, it was time to party. Local DJ’s and bands lined up to be a part of this amazing after party.We would just like to say a huge thank you to Tomas Brozik and his team at Dobrany Bikepark. This guy simply went above and beyond to produce a great day of 4X. The entertainment, atmosphere, track, riding, fans and party were simply perfect.Thank you to the 4X riders and teams; you guys are showing the world what is possible on our mountain bikes.Learn more and follow us here: