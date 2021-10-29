Race Report & Results: The Mega Volt

The MEGA VOLT, it’s the first event of it’s kind. It’s an Ebike Event, it’s a race, it’s a ride. Basically, we’re out here having fun with friends. There’s a little bit of competition here and there, but it’s not your average race. — Jesse Melamed, EWS honcho, Rocky Mountain Ambassador.

Cowichan Valley, Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Oct 22-24. Powered By BC Bike Race - Photo Dave Silver

Keith Yip, North Vancouver Shredder - Photo Dave Silver

Dean Payne, El Hefe, heads out in sweep position for the Consistency Enduro - Photo Dave Silver

Rider meeting - Photo Dave Silver

You know what it reminded me of, the first mountain bike races in the late 80’s; low-key, grassroots, lots of fun. No one cares who’s first or who’s last. Tons of fun, and just a group of like-minded people gathering and riding bikes. — Elladee Brown, Legend, Evil Bikes Ambassador



Elladee Brown receives the #1 Plate - Photo Dave Silver

Riders T-shirt, Loud and Proud - Photo Dave Silver

RESULTS

STAGE 1, Friday Afternoon - Presented by DLD Financial

The Consistency Trial - 13km, Results

James Durand tackles the wet rocks - Photo Dave Silver

Open Men

Open Women

Men 40+

Men 50+

Brent Hill 00:04.2 Overall Stage Winner

Geoff Gulevich hi-fives Jesse Melamed - Photo Dave Silver

STAGE 2, Saturday Morning - Presented by BC Ferries

The Tech-gnar Challenge - 16km, Results

This trail is a classic, put it on your bucket list - Photo Dave Silver

Open Men

Open Women

Men 40+

Men 50+

Gary Jackson 1:04:38 Overall Stage Winner

Elladee Brown owning the Tech-Gnar - Photo Dave Silver

Island local Terry McKall leads Roo the dog on a wild adventure - Photo Dave Silver

STAGE 3, Saturday Afternoon - Presented by Harbour Air

The Flowmaster 3000 -13km, Results

OG, Andre Weaver, still has the moves - Photo Dave Silver

Open Men

Jesse Melamed :43:38 Overall Stage Winner

Open Women

Men 40+

Men 50+

The rocks of Tony's Arbutus Ridge require some serious focus, Rider Zenya Kasubuchi - Photo Dave Silver

STAGE 4, Saturday Afternoon - Presented by Fox and Race Face

RedBull Downtime - 5km, Results

From as far as California the MEGA VOLT called and Edward Chua answered - Photo Dave Silver

Open Men

Jesse Melamed :09:36.6 Overall Stage Winner

Open Women

Men 40+

Men 50+

Always the style guy, Geoff Gulevich - Photo Dave Silver

OVERALL

Four Stages, All Timed plus the Consistency Trial

Top Down; James Wilson, Gary Jackson and Kurt Flaman - Photo Dave Silver

Open Men

Open Women

Elladee Brown 300 Overall Points Winner

Men 40+

Men 50+

The Tires of Choice around these parts - Photo Dave Silver

Top Down; Glen Houle, Graham Fox and Jeff Pilkington - Photo Dave Silver

Vance Fugeta and Kurt Flaman all the way from the South Okanagan - Photo Dave Silver

STAGE 5, Sunday Morning - Presented by Rocky Mountain

The Poker Challenge - 22km

Chris Johnston leads Jesse Melamed down Double D at the 'Tzoo'- Photo Dave Silver

Good times on two wheels, popping and dropping, Andre Weaver - Photo Dave Silver

The Dealer, Papa John Kearns, shuffling the deck - Photo Dave Silver

The bikes are the best they’ve ever been, the trails are the best they’ve ever been. This truly is the golden age of mountain biking. — Andreas Hestler, Olympian, Father, Co-Owner of BC Bike Race

Scott Hedlund and Gary Jackson, with some well earned hardware - Photo Dave Silver

MEGA VOLT, OUT (till next year)!!

A little momento to remember this awesome gathering - Photo Dave Silver

The Cowichan Valley is stacked with World Class Trail Networks

E-MTB bikes are a relatively new category in our sport, and we had a hunch that this new ingredient had the potential to create something amazing. This past weekend kicked off the first-ever MEGA VOLT festival; a fully-charged E-MTB experience produced by BC Bike Race and the Cowichan Trails Stewardship Society.The MEGA VOLT took place in the incredibly beautiful and stunning Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, BC. Cowichan Valley takes its name from Quw'utsun, an Indigenous word that means warm land. The first-ever multi-day E-MTB Festival (in North America), was unanimously approved with three thumbs up for the shape, style, camaraderie, and wicked fun trails!!Rewind to 1976 - it was a small group of people that went out to race klunker bikes down some of the steepest hills in Marin County - the first ever Repack Downhill. I wonder if they knew what they were starting? Thank you guys for doing what you believed in!!With a schedule packed full of fun and different flavoured events, the MEGA VOLT was aiming to curate a unique experience. From start to finish this event would provide a platform for E-MTB bikers to gather, test terrain, different conditions, and share those thoughts together in an open forum.Remember though – this MEGA VOLT (an ode to 80’s metal music) - is all about FUN and good times on bikes, e-bikes! The format was truly taken to heart by all the participants who spent much of each ride in a large group talking and laughing before the terrain broke the party up.- 3 laps with the least differential being the winner.The day started out pretty laid back. With all of the beautiful fall colours and the perfect dirt conditions some people were doing pre-laps, while others were simply exploring the scenery of Maple Mountain. As the start time approached everyone was jazzed to get going. This first event was different, and a bit of an adjustment for those with a history of racing. However, after the super fun Consistency Trial was complete, many groups headed up for another casual lap, taking the opportunity to explore other trails, to pre-ride some of the upcoming courses, and to explore the lay of this amazing land. The people wanted more, and the weekend was going to deliver.Terry McKall 00:53.1 DifferentialJared Hicks 01:37.1Tor Pedersen 03:26.3Elladee Brown 00:43.8Glen Houle 00:17.0Graham Fox 00:30.3Jeff Pilkington 00:48.6James Durand 00:31.3Zenya Kasubuchi 00:37.6- A mini-epic on the classic loop of Maple Syrup on Maple Mountain.Terry McKall 1:10:41Alex Cogger 1:15:57Jesse Melamed 1:20:59Elladee Brown 1:11:16Glen Houle 1:11:12Jeff Pilkington 1:13:17Jon Bula 1:13:29Scott Hedlund 1:10:43James Wilson 1:11:02- Tony's Arbutus Ridge with a full rip on the new Phloem trail, on Maple MountainChris Johnston :44:48Alex Cogger :47:07Elladee Brown :47:02Jon Bula :48:04Glen Houle :49:58Dave Drummond :57:35James Wilson :46:14Scott Hedlund :47:01Kurt Flaman :47:03- A Race within a Race on the Phloem section within the afternoon route.Chris Johnston :10:49.5Terry McKall :12:38.1Elladee Brown :12:56.3Jon Bula :13:10.9Glen Houle :13:37.7Dave Drummond :14:29.2James Wilson :12:13.5Gary Jackson :12:14.6Kurt Flaman :12:53.6Terry McKall 297Jesse Melamed 294Chris Johnston 293Glen Houle 299Jeff Pilkington 293Jon Bula 292Scott Hedlund 291James Durand 289Gary Jackson 287- 2 Laps of Tzouhalem (The Tzoo) First Lap gets a hand dealt, 5 cards. The second Lap gets a Draw of 1-3 cards - simple right (No timing today, just cards).With the weather looming large and in charge, a storm was brewing on the west coast of Canada and it looked to be a doozy. The rain came but certainly didn’t dampen the athletes’ spirits on this day. Stage 5, the Social Ride, would take place on Tzouhalem Mountain which is just across the valley from the previous two days of Maple Mountain. Known for its perfect symbiosis of both jank & flow, the “Tzoo” never disappoints.A pile of riding, beer, charging, and amazing singletrack was all wrapped up with a very casual and enjoyable last day. The storm intermittently thrashed and threw furious waves of torrential rain, but everything came out Aces.There’s something special about the bikes these days. What’s more, the terrain and trails we have access to today are a far cry from those early Repack DH days and the bikes they rode. We now have trail builders and local organizations that are creating amazing networks of trails that the early pioneers of our sport could never have dreamed of. The smiles seen this weekend speak volumes to the gratitude we all share, and the appreciation for all the opportunities that lay before us. This truly is the golden age of mountain biking.