Race Report: Andrew L’Esperance & Laurie Arseneault Throw Down & Win - Day 1 of the 2021 BC Bike Race

It has been 26 months since the last edition of the BC Bike Race and the energy was palpable. The heralded return of the BC Bike Race began on a beautiful sunny day in the city of Penticton, South Okanagan. Riders from as far as Dubai, Florida, and the UK have converged on this new venue to see what is in store for them. Racers were chomping at the bit to get out and stretch their legs. What have the ingenious masterminds of BCBR laid out? If day one is any indicator, this week will be a full-blown mountain bike extravaganza, something along the lines of, “The Ultimate Singletrack Experience.” Go figure eh!!With some heavy hitters taking the line and a nice aperitif of trails and venues on the menu, here are the results of Day 1. With five more days to go. This show-down promises to be a doozy from start to finish. And for those simply out for a ride there are plenty of rip-snorting good times ahead. Nobody will leave this year’s edition disappointed.Laurie Arseneault - 1:35:24Haley Smith - 1:38:44Katelyn Button - 1:43:03Andrew L’Esperance - 1:17:34Felix Burke - 1:19:50Carter Nieuwesteeg - 1:20:07Emily Batty, Adam Morka - 1:48:47Julie Pheonix, Rob Phoenix - 2:15:53Kathy Beresford, Andy Smallman - 2:25:53Kimberley Quinlan - 1:55:20Bryna Blanchard - 1:56:47Lyndsay Wrightson - 2:01:5Eric Tourville - 1:29:12Graeme Martindale - 1:32:15Paul Cobham - 1:34:41Grace Menning - 1:57:03Christine Soucy - 2:01:21Tamara Blythe - 2:02:43Paul Berry - 1:37:38Alan Kriss - 1:40:19Jay Menning - 1:42:18Joe Haegert - 2:14:23Robin Sydneysmith - 2:26:41Michael Solnes - 2:28:19Jeremy Gackle, Mark Ashton - 1:53:14James Clift, Dave Johnson - 1:58:58Doan Galarneau, Brett Marcoux - 2:00:49John Bula, Taylor Little - 1:49:26Mark Jansen, Peter Tonkin - 1:55:56Aaron Heffey, Phil Hess - 1:59:18Full results here