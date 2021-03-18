Race Report: Australian National Championships 2021

The 2021 Australian Mountain Bike Championships were held last week in the remote town of Maydena, Tasmania. It was an epic week with over 30 National Titles decided, a slew of age and elite categories in XCO, DH, XCC, Relay, Pumptrack, Trials and E-bike. I was lucky enough to travel down with Aus Cycling (the newly formed governing body of cycling in Australia) to photograph the week. It was both Aus Cycling and Maydena Bike Parks first National Championships and despite a few hiccups the event was a huge success.
In the main events the storybook hasn't changed. Troy Brosnan, Sian A'Hern, Bec and Dan McConnell reigned supreme all by huge margins over the other competitors, having said that it would be the most stacked field in recent memory for the other podium positions.
Follow the story in the photos below, XCO first followed by the DH.
Full results can be found here: https://www.multisportaustralia.com.au/groups/422
