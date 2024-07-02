Powered by Outside

Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Prologue: A Return to Victoria

Jul 2, 2024
by BC Bike Race  

Today the BC Bike Race returned to where it all began: the sweet, punishing singletrack of Victoria, B.C. The Ultimate Singletrack Experience is back, over a decade later, for a hefty double serving of Hartland’s technical trails.

2024 BC Bike Race prologue www.blackbirdworks.ca
Katerina Nash drops into 90s Jank.

2024 BC Bike Race prologue Photo Jens Klett
Andrew L'Esperance puts the maple leaf on the top podium step for Canada Day.
2024 BC Bike Race prologue www.blackbirdworks.ca
Finding speed in among the Victoria tech

While the mileage was short, just a 13km prologue after a neutral roll-out from basecamp at Double Dutch Farm, riders would quickly learn that kilometres can look very different on paper than they feel when you’re riding them. This is true everywhere in B.C. and Vancouver Island, but especially here in Victoria.

Katerina Nash and Andrew L’Esperance edged out to early leads, though neither has much of a safety net going into Day 2, the first full day of racing.

Race Results


Elite Women:

1st. Katerina Nash 28:13.35
2nd. Evelyn Dong  28.14.11 // (+0.76)
3rd. Maghalie Rochette 28.25.68 // (+12.33)
4th. Anna Yamauchi 28:52.9 // (+39.6)
5th. Catharine Pendrel 28:56.3 // (+43.0)

Elite Men:
1st. Andrew L'Esperance 22:19.37
2nd. Sean Fincham  22:21.30 // (+1.93)
3rd. Peter Disera 22:52.32 // (+32.95)
4th. Tyler Clark 23:19.4 // (+1:00.1)
5th. Quinton Disera 23:23.2 // (+1:03.9)




