Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Prologue: A Return to Victoria

Katerina Nash drops into 90s Jank.

Andrew L'Esperance puts the maple leaf on the top podium step for Canada Day. Finding speed in among the Victoria tech

Race Results

Today the BC Bike Race returned to where it all began: the sweet, punishing singletrack of Victoria, B.C. The Ultimate Singletrack Experience is back, over a decade later, for a hefty double serving of Hartland’s technical trails.While the mileage was short, just a 13km prologue after a neutral roll-out from basecamp at Double Dutch Farm, riders would quickly learn that kilometres can look very different on paper than they feel when you’re riding them. This is true everywhere in B.C. and Vancouver Island, but especially here in Victoria.Katerina Nash and Andrew L’Esperance edged out to early leads, though neither has much of a safety net going into Day 2, the first full day of racing.Elite Women:Katerina Nash 28:13.35Evelyn Dong 28.14.11 // (+0.76)Maghalie Rochette 28.25.68 // (+12.33)Anna Yamauchi 28:52.9 // (+39.6)Catharine Pendrel 28:56.3 // (+43.0)Elite Men:Andrew L'Esperance 22:19.37Sean Fincham 22:21.30 // (+1.93)Peter Disera 22:52.32 // (+32.95)Tyler Clark 23:19.4 // (+1:00.1)Quinton Disera 23:23.2 // (+1:03.9)