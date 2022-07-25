Race Report: British Downhill National Championships 2022

It's never an easy job being a Commissaire, but it's even worse when you are out in the wind and driving rain at the top of the hill running the start!

It might be raining but the riders were loving life, although this was taken first thing in the morning. By the afternoon that might not have been the case

The Chair lift up wasn't a pleasant experience!

Duct tape fixes everything!

Tommy Walker is one of the many riders not to race after seeding with Glencoe taking its toll on the riders. We saw a reduced field come race time for numerous reasons! On tracks like this, it's important sometimes to say enough is enough and know when to quit

No views to enjoy today

I've said it once but I'll say it again these guys this weekend were amazing!

Veteran marshals of the SDA were out all day in the driving rain making sure everyone was safe and racing went smoothly. Without these volunteers racing just wouldn't happen!

Did I mention it was wet yet?

The track and waterfalls of Glencoe looked as intimidating as each other this weekend!

Rocks and rain this way!

A good weekend for Bethany McCully she seeded first and then took the race win job done!

Stacey Fisher was on it this weekend looking every inch the world cup rider now, surely it's only a matter of time before she joins a team surely?!

Morgan Williams keeping it low on his way to second place in the 15-16 field.

The riders also had some ever-growing stream crossings appearing throughout the track

Nukeproof's Corey Watson with a solid 5th place this weekend.

There were plenty of puddles on track by the time racing started.

At least the rain was good for the plant life of Glencoe

The Medics this weekend were amazing! There was plenty for them to do up and down the track with some more serious injuries heading off to hospital in ambulances, but the medics stuck at it all weekend through the worst of the weather to keep the riders safe

Rain jackets everywhere in seeding runs. Joe Breeden perfectly modelling the lens visor extension - an essential accessory for the Scottish summer.

There was plenty of this over the weekend for riders throughout the field.

Second place for Ad Brayton this weekend, and as normal Ad charged hard all weekend - no rocks were safe.

It was a tough weekend for Jamie Edmondson with some big crashes including one at the end of his race run. It's off to snowshoe for Jamie this week to go again

Maybe Greg's number 2 plate knew something we didn't as it didn't want to stay on his bike on his way to taking the senior men's win! It will be the number one plate for Greg next year.

Sorted Racegear's Finn Clark putting the power down.

The new junior national champion William Brodie took the win by .9 of a second in the heaviest rain of the weekend and was the 5th fastest man overall this weekend!

Despite the weather, the riders were still loving being out racing!

A very happy Bethany McCully after taking the win in the junior women's race, showing that all that time racing World Cups this year is paying off!

It was great to see Casey Gemma out supporting Jay Williamson, and it will be amazing to see Casey out racing at the Malvern's Classic next month!

This is just how tiring this Glencoe track is. It may only be 2:30 for the fastest rider, but it's physical all the way down. One thing is for sure Matthew Coleman left it all on the hill this weekend!

A top 20 finish for Mondraker's Oli Morris. If you're looking for some coaching, Oli is your man - when he's not out helping the Mondraker DH team that is!

Stacey Fisher took her second national title this weekend despite the Glencoe track injuring her hand from the brutal rocks.

Plenty of big sends on the last jump of the Glencoe track. Louie Partridge wasn't shy in sending it sideways despite the heavy rain the junior men's race was held in.

Joe Breeden is back racing and had a decent spell in the hot seat. It's good to see Joe back on the bike after his elbow injury.

Taylor Vernon gave it everything this weekend. The Welshman looked fast too, he's having one hell of a year. It was not to be for Taylor this weekend, although third in this company isn't to be sniffed at.

Greg Williamson was one happy man after winning his third UK National Championships! Although his team manager won't thank him as he needs to have a National Champs sleeve done before qualifying at Snowshoe this week, I'm sure there are worse problems to have.

Muc-off Young Gun's Luca Thurlow was so close to taking the win this weekend in the junior race, only missing out by .9 of a second. It's off to Snowshoe for Luca this week for more World cup racing! And with a time that would have put him in 6th this weekend in the elite race, Luca is heading in the right direction for sure!

After a massive crash on Saturday, it was impressive to see Ben Deakin racing on Sunday. If you haven't seen it, check it out on social media!

Nosseco sprays are always fun but Jane Paige sent the media guys running as she came towards us

Darren Wilson was a very happy man to take the win in the Grand Vets field. His lad had his eyes on that cheque too, not sure Darren will get that back.

After covering Ad Brayton's crotch with Nosecco, Greg made a quick escape in his fresh National Champs jersey

Glencoe's reputation for being one of the most brutal downhill tracks in the UK remains intact after this year's National Downhill Championships. The Scottish track is known for its rough rock gardens along with its steep and exposed sections. However, this year the SDA and the team at Glencoe did a lot of work to resurface most of the track and did some extra work to all the jumps on the track. This made for a true test for all the riders vying for those national champs jerseys.The weather, however, didn't quite play ball after one of the hottest weeks on record. The weekend of the championships saw wall-to-wall rain, with some extreme rain on race day. Fortunately, the overnight winds from practice day did not show up on race day. As many people remember, wind is why we've had a cancellation of an event at Glencoe previously. Race day began with the clean-up from the winds the night before, which had made light work of moving the timing tent into the nearby stream. Although, the heavy rain throughout the day, which peaked during the junior men's race, made the top sections of this track particularly difficult, with the driving rain adding to the mix of challenges the riders had to contend with.