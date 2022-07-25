Race Report: British Downhill National Championships 2022

Glencoe's reputation for being one of the most brutal downhill tracks in the UK remains intact after this year's National Downhill Championships. The Scottish track is known for its rough rock gardens along with its steep and exposed sections. However, this year the SDA and the team at Glencoe did a lot of work to resurface most of the track and did some extra work to all the jumps on the track. This made for a true test for all the riders vying for those national champs jerseys.
The weather, however, didn't quite play ball after one of the hottest weeks on record. The weekend of the championships saw wall-to-wall rain, with some extreme rain on race day. Fortunately, the overnight winds from practice day did not show up on race day. As many people remember, wind is why we've had a cancellation of an event at Glencoe previously. Race day began with the clean-up from the winds the night before, which had made light work of moving the timing tent into the nearby stream. Although, the heavy rain throughout the day, which peaked during the junior men's race, made the top sections of this track particularly difficult, with the driving rain adding to the mix of challenges the riders had to contend with.
