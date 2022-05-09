Race Report: British National DH Series 2022 - Round 2 Fort William

After what seems like forever, racing returned to Fort William's legendary downhill track, and with a few track tweaks for the weekend, there was plenty for the riders to enjoy. Fort William has the longest track in the national series, with the Elite Men finishing in a time close to 4 minutes 30 seconds, add to this the brutal rock gardens that the are strewn down the beautiful mountainside, and the riders this weekend had one hell of a test on their hands. As if the track wasn't enough to deal with, with the World Cup in town in two weeks' time there was a strong turnout of Elite World Cup riders from both home and abroad competing for the victory on this old track.
Despite the constant threat of rain and wind on race day, the sun came out to play with both a practice day and race day bathed in the warm Scottish sunshine. This, however, brought about its own challenging conditions, with the track surface becoming very loose throughout the weekend. Plenty of riders' egos were claimed just from some simple errors. Alongside the lack of grip, the ever-present Fort William rocks were wreaking havoc with the field wheels. Riders suffered punctures left, right and centre, and those were the lucky ones, with some people losing an entire wheel to the many rock gardens down the track. In the wood section, there was a slight change this year with a new line brought in, which, although it looked inviting to start with, quickly got cut up with the number of riders coming through and became quite a difficult piece of track to make any time on.
