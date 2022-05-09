Race Report: British National DH Series 2022 - Round 2 Fort William

There was a big queue at the start hut in the morning practice. But as it was a British queue it was very calm and organised.

Jackson Goldstone as always so comfortable in the air.

It was a tough day for Atherton racing's Dom Platt with a big crash in his race run. Hopefully Dom is back on his bike soon!

Is it even a UK Downhill race if there isn't one of the Army Downhill team on an Orange? James Heal getting it a bit sideways through the rocks.

Greg Minnaar was out charging hard through the top of the track in the morning practice on his custom painted Santa Cruz V10.

The views here at Fort William are stunning!

Jack Reading looking smooth over the little gap jump at the top of the track

Oliver Bernard sending it off the rocks in the upper section of the track.

Speed tucking through the boardwalk really is one of the few rest points on this classic track.

Tyler Partridge pinging his way through the rock garden on the way to the deer gate

Continental Atherton's Jim Monro took the win in the Expert Men's field and extended his lead at the top of the Expert Men's series

Ben Cathro sending it on his way into the finish arena

Viris rider Logan Smith took home 8th in the 17-18 Men's field

Pinkbike's own Aimi Kenyon looked quick all weekend. Aimi finished up second behind World Cup Junior rider Phoebe Gale. It will be interesting to see how she gets on in two weeks' time at the World Cup.

Ramsay Dalgliesh carving his way through the berm section before the river gap

Sam Hatfield cruising over the river gap

Oscar Hakes hitting the wallride just before the woods

The Veteran Men weren't shy in sending it down the motorway

Jane Page taking away second place in the over 19s field.

Phoebe Gale with the overtake through the Motorway section - I'm not sure it's the best place to overtake a slower rider but Phoebe made it work

Stacey Fisher hot on the heels of the World Cup riders with a sixth-place finish.

Italian champion Veronika Widmann hitting the big Welcome to Scotland kicker down into the finish taking home third place.

Nina Hoffman sending it down the Motorway section on her way to first place, taking the win by just under 7 seconds.

Logan Smith sending it on the motorway. An 8th place finish in a stacked Junior Men's field is a top result for Logan.

The Nevis Range in the sunshine is a beautiful thing

Molly Ruskin gave it her all this weekend to take fourth place in the Women's 13-16 field. As her face will show you Fort William really is a brutal track.

The Fort William local Mikayla Parton made it onto the fourth step of the podium and made short work of Fort William's rock gardens.

Gavin Hamilton on his way to 7th place in the Men's 19-29 field

What can we say about this young man - one hell of a performance this weekend by Jordan Williams. The Madison Saracen rider not only took the win in the Junior Men's field but did it in a time that would have seen him second in the Elite race.

I'm not sure who was more stoked about Jordan Williams' win him or Jackson but it's so good to see the support the riders give each other

When we say Fort William is a wheel killer we are not joking!

Christopher Philogene had a tough weekend, I'm not sure where he went but he came into the finishing arena with a ripped right shoulder of his jersey. With so many reruns going on it was hard to keep track, but he managed to take home 16th in the Elite Field.

Ryan Brannen on the front wheel through the section that will not be used in 2 weeks for the World Cup - there will be a track change below the deer gate

Dan Slack looked on it all weekend, although in his finals run he had an off which called quits to his racing weekend

Greg Minnaar trying to touch the cable cars sending it high on one of the smallest kickers on the track

After destroying his wheel on Saturday in practice, Thibaut Daprela was giving his new set a thorough test across Fort William's rocks

Stan Nisbet making his way through the normally unseen section that by-passes the infamous Fort William road gap, which is not used during British National races, to take first place in the 13-14 field

This is the face of someone who has given it their all. 23rd today for Cathro but it doesn't look like he left anything out there on the track

Vali Höll back in her own kit after the airline lost her bag and on to the second step of the podium too.

Can Nina Hoffmann do it again here in 2 weeks' time and take the World cup win to?

Loris straight into the finish in first and then straight onto the gram

but then it was into the hot seat for Laurie Greenland and a fist bump for the Instagram fans too.

It was 3rd today for the current British champion Matt Walker

Once it was all said and done it was Danny Hart not only took the win in the Elite Men's Field and completed the all British Top-three, but he also got the fastest time of the day overall so picked up a second cheque for his hard work. Let's hope we can see Danny at the top of the podium come the World Cup.

After what seems like forever, racing returned to Fort William's legendary downhill track, and with a few track tweaks for the weekend, there was plenty for the riders to enjoy. Fort William has the longest track in the national series, with the Elite Men finishing in a time close to 4 minutes 30 seconds, add to this the brutal rock gardens that the are strewn down the beautiful mountainside, and the riders this weekend had one hell of a test on their hands. As if the track wasn't enough to deal with, with the World Cup in town in two weeks' time there was a strong turnout of Elite World Cup riders from both home and abroad competing for the victory on this old track.Despite the constant threat of rain and wind on race day, the sun came out to play with both a practice day and race day bathed in the warm Scottish sunshine. This, however, brought about its own challenging conditions, with the track surface becoming very loose throughout the weekend. Plenty of riders' egos were claimed just from some simple errors. Alongside the lack of grip, the ever-present Fort William rocks were wreaking havoc with the field wheels. Riders suffered punctures left, right and centre, and those were the lucky ones, with some people losing an entire wheel to the many rock gardens down the track. In the wood section, there was a slight change this year with a new line brought in, which, although it looked inviting to start with, quickly got cut up with the number of riders coming through and became quite a difficult piece of track to make any time on.