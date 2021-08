Race Report: Amy Morrision & Evan Geankoplis Win California Enduro Series Mammoth Bar Enduro

PRESS RELEASE: California Enduro Series presented by Specialized

California Enduro Series

Mammoth Bar Enduro

Next up:

Thecalled upon Gold Country for the season’s third round, thepresented by The Hub and TBF Racing on Saturday July 31, 2021 in Auburn. The physically demanding course situated at Auburn State Recreation Area (ASRA) and adjacent Mammoth Bar OHV park showcased Auburn’s diverse terrain with tracks from fast and flowy to rocky and technical.The Mammoth Bar Enduro was the first race this season that required pedal transfers between each stage – no mean feat considering the scorching heat. This race certainly favored riders who came equipped with a solid strategy for staying hydrated and keeping their mental game as strong as their riding skills.All categories raced four stages in order, with Beginner and Sport riders hitting the course earlier in the morning. Expert, Pro and Open eMTB riders kicked off their races a little later as the day became ever more blistering.Stage 1 was comprised of Castle Rock / Eastside / River Bar trails, and delivered 1.9 miles of high speed fun, including steep hairpin corners and a tricky rock garden.Stage 2 ran on Confluence Trail, 1.8 miles of narrow, exposed track high above the American River.Stage 3 took place on Fuel Break / Culvert Trail, and featured 1.4 miles of fast flowy hardpack with a number of technical drops and rocky sections.Stage 4 ran on Stonewall / Rocky, 1 miles of extremely loose terrain with sharp off-camber corners, uphill sprints, and a high-speed rock garden section to the finish. This stage was designated as the FOX Queen Stage, in which the racer from each category with the fastest time gets bonus points toward overall ranking.A post-race pasta feast, cold bevos, and a refreshing dip in the river topped off an amazing day on the bike with good friends. Pure gold.View results and podium shots for all categories here . Get current individual standings here , team standings here , and FOX stage wins here Round 4: Northstar Enduro, August 21-22 at Northstar California Resort in Truckee. This event is sold out, but if you missed out and want to race, be sure to keep an eye on the CES Facebook page for transfers, which can be made up until midnight August 15. Get more information on transfers here CES is a for riders, by riders non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting world-class enduro events that everyone from amateur to pro can enjoy, at a geographically diverse range of venues. Full CES schedule at californiaenduroseries.com CES is made possible by the generous sponsorship of industry and community businesses.The series is grateful for the continued support of title sponsor Specialized, official suspension sponsor FOX, Race Face, SANS, WTB, Voler, Cranked Naturals, Michael David Winery, User Testing, Galfer USA, Adventure Sports Journal, Intense, Zodiac Lights and GÜP.If you’d like to get involved and be part of CES’ exciting 2021 season, send an email to sponsorship@californiaenduro.com.Learn more at californiaenduroseries.com Words by Michele Lamelin / Photos by Bixxel