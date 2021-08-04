Race Report: Amy Morrision & Evan Geankoplis Win California Enduro Series Mammoth Bar Enduro

PRESS RELEASE: California Enduro Series presented by SpecializedEvan Geankoplis, Mammoth Bar Enduro Pro Men Champ.
The California Enduro Series
called upon Gold Country for the season’s third round, the Mammoth Bar Enduro
presented by The Hub and TBF Racing on Saturday July 31, 2021 in Auburn. The physically demanding course situated at Auburn State Recreation Area (ASRA) and adjacent Mammoth Bar OHV park showcased Auburn’s diverse terrain with tracks from fast and flowy to rocky and technical.Amy Morrison, Mammoth Bar Enduro Pro Women Champ.
The Mammoth Bar Enduro was the first race this season that required pedal transfers between each stage – no mean feat considering the scorching heat. This race certainly favored riders who came equipped with a solid strategy for staying hydrated and keeping their mental game as strong as their riding skills.
All categories raced four stages in order, with Beginner and Sport riders hitting the course earlier in the morning. Expert, Pro and Open eMTB riders kicked off their races a little later as the day became ever more blistering.
Stage 1 was comprised of Castle Rock / Eastside / River Bar trails, and delivered 1.9 miles of high speed fun, including steep hairpin corners and a tricky rock garden.
Stage 2 ran on Confluence Trail, 1.8 miles of narrow, exposed track high above the American River.
Stage 3 took place on Fuel Break / Culvert Trail, and featured 1.4 miles of fast flowy hardpack with a number of technical drops and rocky sections.
Stage 4 ran on Stonewall / Rocky, 1 miles of extremely loose terrain with sharp off-camber corners, uphill sprints, and a high-speed rock garden section to the finish. This stage was designated as the FOX Queen Stage, in which the racer from each category with the fastest time gets bonus points toward overall ranking.
A post-race pasta feast, cold bevos, and a refreshing dip in the river topped off an amazing day on the bike with good friends. Pure gold.
.Much of the Mammoth Bar Enduro course runs on trails at Auburn State Recreation Area which is situated along the North and Middle Forks of the American River in the heart of historic Gold Country.The course also featured trails in the Mammoth Bar OHV park, where the venue was located as well – right along the river!Riders shuttled to the top of their practice runs on Friday.While riders were out inspecting the course and working out their lines, race organizers continued to set things up.Practice day was such a scorcher, it's a wonder the pavement didn't melt the rubber right off their tires.Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. And then hydrate some more!Series title sponsor Specialized was on hand to offer neutral rider support Friday and Saturday.The course featured plenty of fast flowy trail with dry loose corners ...... plus plenty of rocky sections to keep riders well on their game.Technical challenges demanded that riders be focused and nimble.Just don't look down! #whereyoulookyougo #steeperthanitseemsBits of shade offered fleeting moments of relief from the glaring sun.Getting after the chunder.Sweet swag.Securing the Mammoth Bar Enduro race plate, the third totally tubular retro design of the season courtesy Memory Pilot.Ready to rock.Perfect spot for spectating.Hello Hella Mello! Jake Keller, Pro Men 2nd place.Derek Teel, Pro Men 3rd place.Todd Renwick, Pro Men 4th place.Dylan Maples, Pro Men 5th place.Essence Florie, Pro Women 2nd place.Heidi Kanayan, Pro Women 3rd place.Erin McCaleb, Pro Women 4th place.Jake Gallardo, Junior Pro Champ.George Stephenson, Master Pro Champ.James Eves, eMTB Open Men Champ.Kimberlyn Bruton, eMTB Open Women Champ.Coming in hot to the finish.Awards and Michael David Winery vino for podium winners.The post-race feast included BBQ and pasta.CES co-founder and director Steve Gemelos greets the winner of the FOX Transfer seat post raffled off at the event. A FOX 36/38 fork was also raffled off to a lucky winner.This ticket for a cold one? Deal!Cold gold.Hanging with friends post-race is the best, whether around the table ...... or in the river.Incoming!Someone is sad to see the end of another enduro. 'Til next time doggo.Pro Men Podium
1st - Evan Geankoplis
2nd - Jake Keller
3rd - Derek Teel
4th - Todd Renwick
5th - Dylan MaplesPro Women Podium
1st - Amy Morrison
2nd - Essence Florie
3rd - Heidi Kanayan
4th - Erin McCalebNext up:
Round 4: Northstar Enduro, August 21-22 at Northstar California Resort in Truckee. This event is sold out, but if you missed out and want to race, be sure to keep an eye on the CES Facebook page for transfers, which can be made up until midnight August 15. Get more information on transfers here
.
CES is a for riders, by riders non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting world-class enduro events that everyone from amateur to pro can enjoy, at a geographically diverse range of venues. Full CES schedule at californiaenduroseries.com
.
CES is made possible by the generous sponsorship of industry and community businesses.
The series is grateful for the continued support of title sponsor Specialized, official suspension sponsor FOX, Race Face, SANS, WTB, Voler, Cranked Naturals, Michael David Winery, User Testing, Galfer USA, Adventure Sports Journal, Intense, Zodiac Lights and GÜP.
If you’d like to get involved and be part of CES’ exciting 2021 season, send an email to sponsorship@californiaenduro.com.
Learn more at californiaenduroseries.com
.
Words by Michele Lamelin / Photos by BixxelHuge thanks to CES title sponsor Specialized for donating a brand new mountain bike to be raffled off this season in support of the series. Funds raised will go toward replacing CES' stolen trailer and its contents. ENTER TO WIN either a 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper Expert or Stumpjumper EVO Expert; the winning ticket will be pulled at the end of the CES 2021 season on October 31, 2021. Tickets are $5 each, or five for $20 and twelve for $40. You need not be present to win, and the bike can be shipped anywhere.
