Race Report: Cody Kelley & Essence Jasperse Take Series Final at Brian Head Big Mountain Enduro

Brilliant sunshine for Jake Ingram on stage one before the weather moved in.

Lia Westermann claimed fourth for the weekend and third for the series overall. Dani Johnson finished just off the podium with a sixth place for the weekend.

The wild sheep of Brian Head were everywhere on stage 2 if you stopped to look.

Scott Conutryman took the win on stage 1, second on stage 2, and a fifth for the weekend.

Travis Claypool ripping stage 2 for a 7th on the weekend.

Cody Kelley in the gold room on stage 2.

Warren Kniss sending it on stage 2 to finish the weekend with a solid third place and a third for the series overall too.

Porsha Murdock rallying on stage 2 as the rain starts to fall.

Essence Jaspers charging through the rain to claim the win on stage 2.

Jacob Snow drenched, freezing and enjoying some type 2 fun. Hillary Sotor trying to stay warm as the rain gets more intense.

There were some impressive view to be seen from the top of stage 2... on a clear day.

After the long wet pedal transfer from stage 2 back to the base area, the tough decision was made to postpone stage 3 for the second day of racing. Dirty bikes getting a cleaning.

Page Dehart prevailed in the top step for the U21 women on the weekend and series. Ariana Soto riding to second place for the U21 women on the weekend and series.

Andrew Pearson claiming the win for the weekend and overall series in the Expert class.

Porsha Murdock putting the power down to take second on the weekend and for the series overall. Stefanie McDaniel kept it consistent and fast to claim third on the weekend and for the series overall.

Essence Jasperse brought the speed to take the overall win for the Pro Women on the weekend.

Shane Leslie riding to a fourth in the Pro Men for the last stop of the series.

Jake Keller took the win for the weekend and the series for the U21 men.

The steep rocky drops of stage 5. Duncan Nason on the steeps of stage 5.

Jake Ingram with color and speed on stage 5.

A busted derailleur on stage 2 left Quinn Reece out of the race, but he channeled the spirit of enduro to go ahead and race the 4 stages of day 2 despite a dnf for the weekend. First BME race back for new Mama, Rachel Straight, and a good one it was with a 5th for the weekend in the Pro Women.

Really great seeing former series winner Evan Geankoplis back up to speed and finishing the weekend with a solid second place.

An excellent season in all regards for Cody Kelley with a National Championship win, a win for the sereis final and a 2nd season overall to former teammate Richie Rude.

Pro Womens podium for the series final. Pro Mens podium for the series final.

The Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro Series presented by Maxxis Tires wrapped up the season with the final stop at Brain Head, Utah. New to the sereis, Brian Head proved worthy for a series final with long rewarding backcountry stages and rocky technically challenging terrain accessed via the lift at the resort itself. For the first day of racing, weather was challenging as partly sunny skies gave way to a cold driving rain. As the day progressed conditions worsened and the third stage was postponed to the following day due to safety concerns. On Sunday, sunny skies and a chilly wind prevailed which made for near perfect conditions for racers to tackle the four rocky technical stages kept racers to finish the season.Without a doubt, it was certainly the best Big Mountain Enduro series to date. Every stop presented racers with diverse tracks that happened to be some of the most challenging ever seen in the series, and three new venues meant all new racing for the best enduro racers in the country. A hearty thanks goes out to all the racers, sponsors and staff who helped make this series so great!