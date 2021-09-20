Race Report: Cody Kelley & Essence Jasperse Take Series Final at Brian Head Big Mountain Enduro

Words and Photos by Eddie Clark
The Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro Series presented by Maxxis Tires wrapped up the season with the final stop at Brain Head, Utah. New to the sereis, Brian Head proved worthy for a series final with long rewarding backcountry stages and rocky technically challenging terrain accessed via the lift at the resort itself. For the first day of racing, weather was challenging as partly sunny skies gave way to a cold driving rain. As the day progressed conditions worsened and the third stage was postponed to the following day due to safety concerns. On Sunday, sunny skies and a chilly wind prevailed which made for near perfect conditions for racers to tackle the four rocky technical stages kept racers to finish the season.
Without a doubt, it was certainly the best Big Mountain Enduro series to date. Every stop presented racers with diverse tracks that happened to be some of the most challenging ever seen in the series, and three new venues meant all new racing for the best enduro racers in the country. A hearty thanks goes out to all the racers, sponsors and staff who helped make this series so great!Brian Head results here.BME Series results here.
