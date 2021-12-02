Race Report: Crankworx Summer Series NZ Stop 1 - Alexandra

Words: Crankworx
Stop One of the Crankworx Summer Series is in the books. Alexandra saw some of Crankworx’s top athletes welcomed into the family by locals keen to show off their backyard tracks while throwing down the gauntlet to see how the pros times stack up against their own.
Alex is known as being the hottest, driest and coldest town in New Zealand. Riders got a wee taste of all of the above through a weekend of racing in the soon-to-be-open Matangi Station MTB.
The vibe: rocky, janky, techy good times. A fight for flow through boulder fields and over rock rolls, and a weekend full of lung-busting efforts, mechanicals, and a real good time on the South Island of New Zealand.
The arena: three sections of track, times linked together to form the Alexandra Super D.
Here’s a taste of what went down:
Full results from the Alexandra Super D: crankworx.com/results/
The vibe overall was one of family. The town of Alexandra and those behind Matangi Station MTB welcomed us in with open arms, and the tracks left the whole crew wanting more.
Here is a look into what the crew got up to outside of race time in Alexandra:
And a few photos from the week:
Heading into Stop 2, the road trip has rolled into Queenstown.
If you’ve been following on social, you’ll know: this is the home of all the adventures. Riders have been doing heli rides, bungee jumping, wine tours, and taking in all the best of this vibrant mountain town. Summary: summer road trips + bike racing = good times.
Friday, the focus comes back to racing. Queenstown will be the host of two events during the Crankworx Summer Series.
Friday, December 3: the Queenstown Pump Track will be broadcast live on Crankworx.com through Crankworx’s YouTube channel. Watch it live at 6-7:30 p.m. (New Zealand time), or check out the replay after. Highlights to follow!
Saturday, December 4: An new track awaits racers in Skyline Gravity Park. The DH will not be a live broadcast, but highlights will also be available after.
Meantime, keep following along on social to soak up all the fun in the sun from the ultimate NZ Crankworx roadie.
