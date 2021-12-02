Race Report: Crankworx Summer Series NZ Stop 1 - Alexandra

Martha Gill on race day in the Alexandra Super D. Photo: Clint Trahan

Words: Crankworx

Checking out the trails in Alex on a shop ride with the crew from Henderson's Cycle. Photo: Clint Trahan

Sharing stoke and skill with the local girls. Photo: Clint Trahan

Cold and wet practice reminding us it's not summer in NZ just yet. Jenna Hastings, Casey Brown and Harriet Burbidge-Smith. Brown and Hastings would podium, and Haz earned her top gravity result at a Crankworx race. Photo: Clint Trahan

The locals were firing and frothing, including Eddie Adams. When all was said and done, his race time of 11:38 would have placed him sixth in pro. Respect. Photo: Clint Trahan

Making tracks in practice and dropping into Alex. Photo: Clint Trahan

Race day brought hero dirt (are hero rocks a thing?) and sunshine. New Zealand's Hayley Harris dropping into one of the areas natural amphitheaters. She would take the win in the CWNext 13-16 category. Photo: Clint Trahan

Alex's Bradley Harris, charging for first on race day. Photo: Clint Trahan

Robin Pieper ended her day just three seconds behind Haz. Photo: Clint Trahan

Louise Ferguson, rock dodging. Photo: Clint Trahan

Ferguson and Hastings, 1 and 3. Brown, who grew up 10 minutes from Alex, would take second. Photo: Clint Trahan

That's it, that's all from Alex, folks. Blenki rolling out with his daughter after claiming third. Photo: Clint Trahan