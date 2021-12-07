Race Report: Crankworx Summer Series NZ Stop 2 - Queenstown

Carnage and chaos. Photo: Clint Trahan

Amateur racer David Perez Nanni, well into the slop. Photo: Clint Trahan

Haz, doing her best to keep it together. Photo: Clint Trahan

Louise Ferguson, dropping into the wall of sound. Photo: Clint Trahan

David McMillan, charging toward beer first, then finish line. Photo: Clint Trahan

Blenki, in his element and on a heater. Photo: Clint Trahan

Champagne on mud. How sweet it is. Photo: Clint Trahan

Pro Men's podium: Blenki, Brook Macdonald and Sam Gale. Photo: Clint Trahan

Bas van Steenbergen vs. Sam Blenkinsop. The joy of the multi-disciplinary mix of Pump Track. Photo: Clint Trahan

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene has made a big push on the Crankworx scene in 2021. This was his first Crankworx win, though he also finished second in the overall 2021 King of Crankworx rankings. Photo: Clint Trahan

Billy Meaclem who's been super consistent across Crankworx's events in New Zealand. Photo: Clint Trahan

Kialani Hines, in her element and on her game. Photo: Clint Trahan

"Hey, smile for Pinkbike" (actually how this happened). A small crowd of ticket holders were invited to attend, as New Zealand's regulations around events continues to evolve. The return of sound and energy from spectators has been something pretty special. Also, mullets are very on trend in NZ atm. Photo: Clint Trahan

Summer Series vibes are solid. Photo: Clint Trahan