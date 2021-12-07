Race Report: Crankworx Summer Series NZ Stop 2 - Queenstown

Carnage and chaos. Photo: Clint Trahan

Take a sick track. Practice in hero conditions. Add rain. More rain. A few hundred rowdy spectators. Start racing. Create ruts. More racing. Add in a beverage or two (crate day whaaaat) and Ed Masters in lederhosen. And there you have it: the making of a legendary race.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the Queenstown DH.


Full results - Queenstown DH: crankworx.com/results/

Amateur racer David Perez Nanni, well into the slop. Photo: Clint Trahan

harriet burbidge smith
Haz, doing her best to keep it together. Photo: Clint Trahan

Louise Ferguson, dropping into the wall of sound. Photo: Clint Trahan

Dave McMillan
David McMillan, charging toward beer first, then finish line. Photo: Clint Trahan

Blenki, in his element and on a heater. Photo: Clint Trahan

Champagne on mud. How sweet it is. Photo: Clint Trahan

Pro Men's podium: Blenki, Brook Macdonald and Sam Gale. Photo: Clint Trahan

The day prior, the first Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand race in Queenstown brought the community out to see their new pump track in action. The track on Kerry Drive saw its first riders for Summer Series, and will now be open to the public.


Full results - Queenstown Pump Track: crankworx.com/results/

Bas Van Steenbergen fox sam blenkinsop norco
Bas van Steenbergen vs. Sam Blenkinsop. The joy of the multi-disciplinary mix of Pump Track. Photo: Clint Trahan

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene has made a big push on the Crankworx scene in 2021. This was his first Crankworx win, though he also finished second in the overall 2021 King of Crankworx rankings. Photo: Clint Trahan

billy mechleam fox
Billy Meaclem who's been super consistent across Crankworx's events in New Zealand. Photo: Clint Trahan

Kialani Hines, in her element and on her game. Photo: Clint Trahan

"Hey, smile for Pinkbike" (actually how this happened). A small crowd of ticket holders were invited to attend, as New Zealand's regulations around events continues to evolve. The return of sound and energy from spectators has been something pretty special. Also, mullets are very on trend in NZ atm. Photo: Clint Trahan

Summer Series vibes are solid. Photo: Clint Trahan

Outside of racing, our time in Queenstown has been full gas from start to finish. It kind of seems like that's just how this place rolls. Do you like fun? This may just be the place for you.


Here's a taste of Remy Morton, Billy Meaclem and Tuhoto's big day out. Blue skies, chairlifts and helis. She ain't a bad gig. Photos by Clint Trahan.





Stop 3 is on the horizon now, and Stop 4 just around the corner. The crew has rolled into Cardrona Alpine Resort. Air DH training is set to kick off today, with racing tomorrow. The weekend will see the close of the Summer Series, with the Dual Slalom broadcast live on crankworx.com from Bike Glendhu in Wānaka.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Race Reports Crankworx Summer Series 2021


