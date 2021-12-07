Race Report: Crankworx Summer Series NZ Stop 2 - Queenstown

Take a sick track. Practice in hero conditions. Add rain. More rain. A few hundred rowdy spectators. Start racing. Create ruts. More racing. Add in a beverage or two (crate day whaaaat) and Ed Masters in lederhosen. And there you have it: the making of a legendary race.
Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the Queenstown DH.
Full results - Queenstown DH: crankworx.com/results/
The day prior, the first Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand race in Queenstown brought the community out to see their new pump track in action. The track on Kerry Drive saw its first riders for Summer Series, and will now be open to the public.
Full results - Queenstown Pump Track: crankworx.com/results/
Outside of racing, our time in Queenstown has been full gas from start to finish. It kind of seems like that's just how this place rolls. Do you like fun? This may just be the place for you.
Here's a taste of Remy Morton, Billy Meaclem and Tuhoto's big day out. Blue skies, chairlifts and helis. She ain't a bad gig. Photos by Clint Trahan.
Stop 3 is on the horizon now, and Stop 4 just around the corner. The crew has rolled into Cardrona Alpine Resort. Air DH training is set to kick off today, with racing tomorrow. The weekend will see the close of the Summer Series, with the Dual Slalom broadcast live on crankworx.com from Bike Glendhu in Wānaka.
2 Comments
Post a Comment