Race Report: Crankworx Summer Series NZ Stop 3 - Cardrona

Practice at Cardies. Photo: Clint Trahan

Vaea Verbeeck, sending it off the track's second drop. Photo: Clint Trahan

Blenki, smooth and precise through the berms. Photo: Clint Trahan

Billy Meaclem, bringing the style. Photo: Clint Trahan

Blenki with that signature style. Fastest in seeding and setting a new track record. Photo: Clint Trahan

Bas said he wasn't sure if he could catch Blenki for race day. "It was hard. I knew I had to put down a heater of a run to beat him, so I’m stoked that it worked out. Just." Photo: Clint Trahan

Finals race results for Pro Women mirroring seeding: 1. Vaea Verbeeck 2. Jenna Hastings 3. Casey Brown Photo: Clint Trahan

Van Steenbergen and Blenki swapped 1 and 2 in finals, and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene pushed for a podium spot. Photo: Clint Trahan

Queen and King, sharing the top step again. Photo: Clint Trahan