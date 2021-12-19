Race Report: Crankworx Summer Series NZ Stop 4 - Wānaka

I think I was super comfy on the track, I think I only did like one run this morning in practice, and that was it. I wanted to save my energy. And I knew the whole time that I had it dialed, and the only way I wasn’t going to win was if I made a mistake. In the first few runs I was going a little too hard and made a few small mistakes, and then Mikey [Haderer] talked to me and said ‘Chill out.’ So for the final with Caroline I actually chilled out more, and it went a bit smoother, so that was cool.” — Harriet Burbidge-Smith, winner