Race Report: Danny Hart Wins 2019 Northern Downhill Kick Off Event at Hamsterley

Danny Hart returned to the grass roots race scene and brushed shoulders with some quality local riders

Danny Hart's family run uplift bike park provided some tasty technical trails for the enduro

Riders gathered well before the official sign in started such was the keenness to get back racing

Don't be fooled by the summer looking conditions, there was a hefty wind blowing. Photo credit Andy Cole

Dusty trail centre trails. Photo Credit Andy Cole

The bottom of stage 1 provided some #JustPressSend moments

Tight steep berms on stage 1 (NPS) Melody Fife taking the win in women's open category and beating nearly 50% of the entire field of riders

Mark Neal tucking in on the Edge. Mark (Vets) took the win in his category

1st Danny, 2nd Ben and 3rd Chris

1st Melody, 2nd Phoebe and 3rd Elsbeth

Party shirts make you go faster!

Perfect blue skies Photo Credit Andy Cole