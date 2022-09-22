Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2022 Days 1 & 2

Edition seven of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale just got on the way in the 'Pearl of the Atlantic', welcoming 140 racers from 265nations to experience what the little dot in the Ocean is all about. Although the island is just 50km x 20km, riders have ahead of them 220km, and 30 special stages divided into 75km of trails where the clock is counting.
Welcome to the land of diversity - the East side of Madeira is where the Enduro World Series Madeira took place back in 2017 and 2019. It’s also known for having some of the most diverse terrain on Earth where you’ll feel like racing on five different countries all on the same day, making you question where the hell are you riding?! Day one of Trans Madeira went from wet at the top to bone-dry at the bottom and that's what makes it unique and special.
Marshals always get excited to meet legends such as Marcelo Gutierrez.
Hmmm... feel the loam!
Our friends from Brave Landers have worked with us since first edition, making sure marshals are on the right place.
Beer, burgers and a swim in the ocean... can't beat that.RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE
MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 37:40:04
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 38:22:12
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 38:33:43
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 45:41:33
2. Simone Vogel (GER), 47:18:27
3. Megan Tuttle (USA), 47:41:26
MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 40:05:01
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 41:04:11
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 42:08:43
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 40:13:50
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 42:42:11
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 43:07:22
As a dark cloud passes through bike camp early in the morning the feeling is that rain should hit us hard as soon as we reach the top. Madeira has so many micro-climates and you can't really make any predictions in terms of weather. Going up to the top we are treated to blue sky and some very slick stages in the morning. With seven stages on the menu, we go from pine loamy forest to alpine in a blink of an eye. Is there a better combination?
So much excitement and smiles to be seen at the bottom of the stages.
Lunch stop in Porto da Cruz before heading to 1500m for two last stages.
What's better than swimming after a great day up in the mountains?
No massage needed for Mr. Angel Loron (64 years old) racing with his son, Adrien Loron.RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO
MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:14:37
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:15:39
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:16:39
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 1:32:28
2. Simone Vogel (GER), 1:33:46
3. Megan Tuttle (USA), 1:35:12
MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 1:19:12
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 1:21:39
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 1:23:32
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 1:20:13
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 1:24:48
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 1:25:34
.
