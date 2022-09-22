Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2022 Days 1 & 2

Sep 22, 2022
by Trans Madeira  
Edition seven of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale just got on the way in the 'Pearl of the Atlantic', welcoming 140 racers from 265nations to experience what the little dot in the Ocean is all about. Although the island is just 50km x 20km, riders have ahead of them 220km, and 30 special stages divided into 75km of trails where the clock is counting.


Welcome to the land of diversity - the East side of Madeira is where the Enduro World Series Madeira took place back in 2017 and 2019. It’s also known for having some of the most diverse terrain on Earth where you’ll feel like racing on five different countries all on the same day, making you question where the hell are you riding?! Day one of Trans Madeira went from wet at the top to bone-dry at the bottom and that's what makes it unique and special.


Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
All clear at the top on our way from bike camp to Chão da Lagoa

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Marshals always get excited to meet legends such as Marcelo Gutierrez.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
SS1 is long and easy. A good test to kick off the week of racing with views above Funchal.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Katy Curd on top of day one after winning 5 out of 7 stages

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Hmmm... feel the loam!

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
SS2 was all about slip n' slide.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Juan Vintimilla is back for revenge after not being able to finish it out in September 2021, currently 2nd place in MEN30

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Back into the dust bowl with views above bike camp in Machico.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
We've been giving a chance to young local racers to compete in Trans Madeira. Here's 17 years old Matias Camacho, Enduro and Downhill national champion throwing shapes and managing a stag win.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Machico has been the start of the event since 2018 and we always feel at home when we ride here.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Birthday girl, Megan Tuttle, sending it blind to 3rd place.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
The mechanics have been pretty busy on day one but the mission is to take everyone to the finish line.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Our friends from Brave Landers have worked with us since first edition, making sure marshals are on the right place.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Not a bad place to start a special stage...

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Arthur Deblonde sitting in 8th place after day one.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Goats didn't make Wyn Masters lose time as he got 42 seconds on Gutierrez after day one.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Classic Boca do Risco has been a part of this event since the first edition.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Phil's bike didn't arrive on time but we managed to find him a vintage Propain. He's running (literally) chainless...

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Beer, burgers and a swim in the ocean... can't beat that.

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Four more days to go as we cross Madeira on this wild journey.

RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE

MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 37:40:04
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 38:22:12
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 38:33:43
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 45:41:33
2. Simone Vogel (GER), 47:18:27
3. Megan Tuttle (USA), 47:41:26

MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 40:05:01
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 41:04:11
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 42:08:43
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 40:13:50
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 42:42:11
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 43:07:22

Full results here.


As a dark cloud passes through bike camp early in the morning the feeling is that rain should hit us hard as soon as we reach the top. Madeira has so many micro-climates and you can't really make any predictions in terms of weather. Going up to the top we are treated to blue sky and some very slick stages in the morning. With seven stages on the menu, we go from pine loamy forest to alpine in a blink of an eye. Is there a better combination?

Smiles all around as we get day two on the way.

All aboard the party bus that only goes to where great trails start.

No dust to be seen at the top.

So much excitement and smiles to be seen at the bottom of the stages.

Aston Tutt sitting in 5th place on the Women's field.

Gary Donaldson on the move down SS11, holding into 3rd place.

Local Paulo Sales managed to find time to race with us again.

It was a hard pick on favorite stage of the day between SS12 and SS14.

Finishing SS12 got this combination: tiredness and smiles.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Lunch stop in Porto da Cruz before heading to 1500m for two last stages.

Leo Kokkonen expanded his lead in the Men40 category.

Two stages down to Funchal going from alpine to one of everyone's favorite trail.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
A mix of grease and dust where you never know what you'll get.

Above the clouds and then into the clouds mid-stage.

Phil's still on the rental and we're not sure how much longer it can hold...

Wyn had another solid day and still holds first place.

Download the timing chip and get a big Coral - you deserve it!

What's better than swimming after a great day up in the mountains?

Camp moved to Funchal before we hit day three and the big traverse to North.

No massage needed for Mr. Angel Loron (64 years old) racing with his son, Adrien Loron.

RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO

MEN
1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:14:37
2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:15:39
3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:16:39
WOMEN
1. Katy Curd (GBR), 1:32:28
2. Simone Vogel (GER), 1:33:46
3. Megan Tuttle (USA), 1:35:12

MEN30
1. Will Ward (GBR), 1:19:12
2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 1:21:39
3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 1:23:32
MEN40
1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 1:20:13
2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 1:24:48
3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 1:25:34

Full results here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Reports Trans Madeira


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022
101516 views
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
99973 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Tallboy Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
65498 views
We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152
55140 views
13 Bikes That Could See An Update In 2023
54340 views
Racing & Industry Rumours: Hardline Series, Vergier Trexit (false), OneUp Investment, etc.
54233 views
Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links
43613 views
Shand Launches Ioma Hardtail with a 60-Degree Head Angle
40997 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 I really want to go. Just feel my slightly above average riding ability may not actually cope lol!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009184
Mobile Version of Website