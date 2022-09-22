Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Autumn 2022 Days 1 & 2

All clear at the top on our way from bike camp to Chão da Lagoa

Marshals always get excited to meet legends such as Marcelo Gutierrez.

SS1 is long and easy. A good test to kick off the week of racing with views above Funchal.

Katy Curd on top of day one after winning 5 out of 7 stages

Hmmm... feel the loam!

SS2 was all about slip n' slide.

Juan Vintimilla is back for revenge after not being able to finish it out in September 2021, currently 2nd place in MEN30

Back into the dust bowl with views above bike camp in Machico.

We've been giving a chance to young local racers to compete in Trans Madeira. Here's 17 years old Matias Camacho, Enduro and Downhill national champion throwing shapes and managing a stag win.

Machico has been the start of the event since 2018 and we always feel at home when we ride here.

Birthday girl, Megan Tuttle, sending it blind to 3rd place.

The mechanics have been pretty busy on day one but the mission is to take everyone to the finish line.

Our friends from Brave Landers have worked with us since first edition, making sure marshals are on the right place.

Not a bad place to start a special stage...

Arthur Deblonde sitting in 8th place after day one.

Goats didn't make Wyn Masters lose time as he got 42 seconds on Gutierrez after day one.

Classic Boca do Risco has been a part of this event since the first edition.

Phil's bike didn't arrive on time but we managed to find him a vintage Propain. He's running (literally) chainless...

Beer, burgers and a swim in the ocean... can't beat that.

Four more days to go as we cross Madeira on this wild journey.

RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE

MEN

1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 37:40:04

2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 38:22:12

3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 38:33:43

WOMEN

1. Katy Curd (GBR), 45:41:33

2. Simone Vogel (GER), 47:18:27

3. Megan Tuttle (USA), 47:41:26



MEN30

1. Will Ward (GBR), 40:05:01

2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 41:04:11

3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 42:08:43

MEN40

1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 40:13:50

2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 42:42:11

3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 43:07:22



Smiles all around as we get day two on the way.

All aboard the party bus that only goes to where great trails start.

No dust to be seen at the top.

So much excitement and smiles to be seen at the bottom of the stages.

Aston Tutt sitting in 5th place on the Women's field.

Gary Donaldson on the move down SS11, holding into 3rd place.

Local Paulo Sales managed to find time to race with us again.

It was a hard pick on favorite stage of the day between SS12 and SS14.

Finishing SS12 got this combination: tiredness and smiles.

Lunch stop in Porto da Cruz before heading to 1500m for two last stages.

Leo Kokkonen expanded his lead in the Men40 category.

Two stages down to Funchal going from alpine to one of everyone's favorite trail.

A mix of grease and dust where you never know what you'll get.

Above the clouds and then into the clouds mid-stage.

Phil's still on the rental and we're not sure how much longer it can hold...

Wyn had another solid day and still holds first place.

Download the timing chip and get a big Coral - you deserve it!

What's better than swimming after a great day up in the mountains?

Camp moved to Funchal before we hit day three and the big traverse to North.

No massage needed for Mr. Angel Loron (64 years old) racing with his son, Adrien Loron.

RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO

MEN

1. Wyn Masters (NZL), 1:14:37

2. Marcelo Gutierrez (COL), 1:15:39

3. Gary Donaldson (IRL), 1:16:39

WOMEN

1. Katy Curd (GBR), 1:32:28

2. Simone Vogel (GER), 1:33:46

3. Megan Tuttle (USA), 1:35:12



MEN30

1. Will Ward (GBR), 1:19:12

2. Juan Vintimilla (ECU), 1:21:39

3. Alex Gammeter (SUI), 1:23:32

MEN40

1. Leo Kokkonen (FIN), 1:20:13

2. Toni Walbridge (USA), 1:24:48

3. Nijs Kurpershoek (NED), 1:25:34

