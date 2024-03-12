Race Report: Days 1 & 2 at the NZ MTB Rally

The organisers trailAddiction

The Wairoa Gorge

Shuttling here is not an easy task, but The Rally’s crew came well prepared with a 4x4 fleet of various shapes and sizes, including Mitsubishi Tritons, a fleet of Troop-Carriers, and specially adapted, jacked-up 4x4 ski-field busses

First riders were on course a little after 09:00 and were coming out at the finish from 15:00, having covered 2800m of descent in exchange for 800m of climbing.

Race Director and experienced MTB Guide Ali Jamieson had a word of caution in the race breifing about those stats

The final stage of the day is an exposed ribbon of trail winding its way through multiple switchbacks to the river at the bottom of The Gorge.

An impressive suspension bridge spanned the clear waters of the river, bringing racers directly out to the finish paddock area.



Those already finished their day were more than happy to line up at the finish, and watch the spectacle of their competitors tackling this trail, descending from on high across the valley. The subsequent heckling was inevitable...and encouraged by the organisers who even provided vuvuzelas and air-horns to anyone that wanted to get rowdy about it.



A traditional Kiwi sausage sizzle at the finish line was the reward for racers, with beers and ciders one ice from local award-winning brewer, McCashins

Matthew Fairbrother

Matt Beer (Pinkbike's Technical Editor) finished 3rd on this first day, despite a flat tire in the last stage

After the shuttle-biased intensity of Day 1, riders were happy enough to start the day with an 60-minute coach transfer out towards Golden Bay and the Abel Tasman National Park.

Unloading at the top of the near -1000m hill and looking out to sea over the National Park; riders were treated to a wake-up coffee at The Woolshed Cafe (yes - its a cafe and yes, its also an active wool farm. This is New Zealand, after all).

Today's warm up transition was 10km of historic single-track in ancient forest through the national park; one of an only few spots in NZ where riding is permitted inside these protected areas. Huge, majestic old trees, giant ferns, and native bird song treated the rider's senses.

In contrast to the steeper tech of Day 1, today's first three stages were off the brakes, warp speed, grin-inducing affairs. The forest of todays stages is an part of an ecological project to restore and retain NZ’s native bush. NZ MTB Rally is net-zero carbon certified through carbon credits, themselves sourced from this very forest.

A long shuttle after stage 3 returned riders back up to ~1000m above sea level and from here, it was pretty much downhill all the way to the beach. Riders enjoyed a 90 minute picturesque transition through private farmland, to arrive at the start gate for stage 4, the last of the day, in Kaiteriteri nature reserve. This hand-built trail on a sandstone surface, has a mix of armoured rock slabs and rooty shoots. What looked like occasional patches of snow on the trail, is in fact natural quartz rock in the bedrock. But there was no time to stop and investigate, on this occasion!

Just as riders were enjoying what felt like a hard-earned, well-deserved beer at the beach, Matt Fairbrother rolled in to much applause and certainly a hero’s welcome. The enormity of his feat was now starting to hit home. After 2 days of racing, Matt had already clocked up an additional several thousands of meters of climbing and over 200km further in distance, compared to everyone else in the race. Yet more remarkable? After Day 2, and with fatigue starting to play a bigger role, with 26:03 over the 4 stages, Matt finished in 2nd place and only 8 seconds behind the lead. He left soon after it with his Kayak, heading to the next race destination : Cable Bay (7 ours of padelling)



Overall, after his blistering performance on Day 1, Fairbrother is still the fastest rider on-course with a total time of 1:16:49 after 2 days of racing, giving him a 24s margin over 2nd place (Allman) and 2 1/2 minutes ahead of 3rd place, Pinkbike’s Matt Beer - proving to everyone paying attention that he can walk the walk, as well as talk the technical talk. Not that we ever doubted it!

In the female category, Nelson's homegrown shredder Rae Morrison extended her lead over 2nd place Morgan Jonnier from France to just under 3 minutes - the pair now a full 15 minutes ahead of 3rd female, Germany's Cindy HOFFMAN.

