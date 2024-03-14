Race Report: Days 3 & 4 at the NZ MTB Rally

Unsual shuttle, that's for sure

Only kiwi-designed bikes such as Zerode, (event title sponsor) had the privilege of coming on the boat! (The rest were transported by road around the bay, overnight)

After a 20 minute warm-up ride on the road from the beach to Cable Bay Adventure Park, the riders headed to the first race stages of the day, shuttling and pedalling up to reach the best trails of the Bike Park.

Cable bay Adventure Park offers a wide diversity of trails, from really flowy easy trails to advanced technical stages

A wide variety of transition techniques were on display

Mitch Docker, professional road cyclist turned enduro racer debutante is on a steep learning curve. Most importantly, he’s now starting to get into the flow and really enjoy the raced stages

Today 6 stages were all hand-shaped in native forest, playing between the ferns under an impressive canopy which might have been a set from Jurassic Park. Cable Bay Adventure Park, our hosts is a showcase for the amazing Nelson MTB community. A crew of around 30 dedicated volunteers have build this entire park by hand over the past 3 years, through regular Tuesday-night digs. It has already gained renown within the NZ MTB community having recently hosted the NZ Enduro National Champs. From our perspective, it was as simple as amazing dirt, raw, narrow, challenging singletrack...and heaps of grip, all day long.



The last stages were in pine-tree forest, offering fast, steep and dusty trails to the already-tired riders. But only smiles were to be found at the finish of each of them.

Today's feed station was probably the best of the week (so far!): amazing sea-views from the eagles-nest position, and delicious food, prepared and served with love from the proud staff at the park who gave riders another great example of warm kiwi hospitality

When it comes to having a good time, Cable Bay has it all. Well-deserved beers and good food has been shared to celebrate the end of another great day of riding and racing.

The Off-loading heli crew was surfing on Good-Heli-vibes all morning

Once at the top, the experience was bordering on unreeal: launching straight in the Coppermine trail with your bike, whilst being flown over directly above, by helicopters filled with more friends on their way - all whilst surrounded by stunning scenery

This guy needs his head looking at. Who else, when offered a free Heli-ride, would turn it down? Matthew Fairbrother - steadfast and resolute in his mission to compete the entire race self-supported. And being the fastest man on course, while he's at it

The Coppermine Trail (Stage 1) was built by miners in the 1890’s as a trade corridor to reach the remote mines of Chromite above Nelson. The mines proved less generous than was initially hoped, and mining stopped not long after it began. These days, it’s a shared trail (bike/walkers) but with ample investment from NZ's tourist agency it remains really well maintained for such a remote track - but extremely hard to race, due to its flat corners full of small rolling rocks and several pedalling sections which for sure take your breathe away if you’re aiming for a good result!



To reach the stage 2 and 3, half of the uplift was done by 4x4 shuttle and the rest of the climb on a beautiful singletrack with a stunning views across Nelson Bay and the distant Kahuranghi mountains above the Abel Tasman National Parl

Stage 2 was probably one of the toughest of the week : named “Peaking Ridge” by the local club, it’s steep, fairly straight, and crammed full of black beech roots and tricky corners! Pure back-country riding which flattered the most confident riders and challenged the rest!

Friendly reminder

The Last stage, in contrast to the shuttle-biased stages of the day, was fully pedal-accessed. After a long and sometimes steep climb, the riders enjoyed a beautiful panorama over Nelson city, before jumping into this fast and flow bike-park style stage straight into town and well deserved cold drinks

Matthew Fairbrother, although fully unsupported is still leading the race, followed by Chris Allman & PinkBike's own Matt Beer