Race Report: Dorval Team's Mariana Salazar, Baptiste Pierron & Benoit Coulanges Back on the Race Course

post-covid

FIRST RACE

L'ARCADIENNE It was the start of the races again in France this weekend.

Training camp at Chamrousse and Les 7 Laux

Enfin, le retour aux affaires! C'est un peu comme si on participait à la première course de la saison. On espère être devant mais on a toujours l'appréhension de ne pas être au niveau des autres... J'ai toujours bien roulé aux Arcs, j'étais donc confiant pour ce weekend. J'ai mis un peu de temps aux recos pour trouver le rythme mais finalement ça à très bien marché le jour de course. Je remporte les 2 manches ! J'ai hâte de courir sur les coupes de France ! After a slow start during the training, they were able to open the gas in the final. — Benoit Coulanges

Best score for the team this weekend and a promising start for the rest of the season.

After 5 months of waiting, Mariana Salazar, Baptiste Pierron and Benoit Coulanges were excited to be at the start of the Arcadienne DH race at Les Arcs.The good preparation and the hard work since the beginning of the season has paid off for our riders.Comments of Benoit about his race feeling:In the elite category, Benoit took the wins followed by Baptiste second. In the women's category, Mariana also climbs on the top step of the podium after a very tight race.Everyone is happy to be back and stoked to be racing again!Next week, things get serious with the first French Cup at l'Alpe d'Huez as well as a qualification race for the WM in Switzerland for Camille Balanche and the National Championships in Slovenia for Monika Hrastnik.