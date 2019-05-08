VIDEOS

Video: 7km of Elbow to Elbow Racing in Dropdown 2019

May 8, 2019
Dropdown took place around the ski resort of Dolni Morava - Czech Republic at the end of April. There is one training session, one qualifying run individually and then on Sunday a mass start races in waves depends on your qualifying times. The highest point of the Slamnik peak is 1233 meters above sea level but even so, the riders had lots of fun during the ride down.

575 meters down to the valley from the top of Slamnik mountain. A seven-kilometer ride with 200 riders through the stone fields, snow bike trails and the grassy slopes. Through the clouds of dust, elbow to elbow. This is a new project from Michal Prokop inspired by mass start races.




The race course was very diverse. The start was on the ski slope then continued to the existing trail network. There were many places on the way down to overtake, some jumps, a few flat sprints to check riders fitness, high-speed sections and plenty of dust due to the sunny weather.



bigquotes"It was incredible, I did not really bore the whole weekend. It was not easy to look after everything on the track, this was a long downhill course. But I think for the new event it all went right. The rider's experiences, I've heard, are unforgettable. Riders had great fun all weekend and that’s the most important part of riding bikes. People seem to like mass start racing.” Michal Prokop, Dropdown race director



Results:

Men:

1st. Premek Tejchman, CZE Quayron
2nd. Jakub Riha, CZE N1 Team
3rd. David Cunek, CZE

