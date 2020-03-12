Race Report: EWS Continental Qualifier - Windrock Bike Park

First thing in the morning - a shuttle to the mid way point to pedal up to stage one

With chilly morning temps and views like that, no one minded a little warm up...

Stage one - Rollin' Coal, wasted no time getting into the thick of it right off the top Rider - Lindsey Carpenter

Frida Jakob Snow

Pretty steep as when you look at it from the side and straight up

To give you a little perspective...

Windrock trail builder, Damon Sedivy - low & fast

The transfer to stages 3 & 4 wasn't too bad - conversation pace

There were snacks and drinks at the aid station - some chose to hang out for a second and some kept it moving

Caroline Washam - coming fresh off of shoulder recovery was all smiles to just be riding

David Kahn coming around this corner at mach turkey

Dillon Santos proving that loose is fast - and pays off

Jubal Davis smashing rocks

Dugan Merrill holdin' it wide

Frida checking 'em off, section by section

Rachel Pageau through the trees

Ben Hobbs making the ground shake as he came down this chute

Fun was clearly had going back up to the final stage - Jakob Snow

Shane Leslie letting it all hang out at the top of stage five - even took fastest on the day down Windmill

Complete and utter moto badass, Russell Bobbit, getting in the mix

Salsa rider, Sam Skidmore

By mid-day, this was the scene

I think it's safe to say there was a fair bit of exposure, despite being wooded...

From this point on, after dropping back in off a short gravel section to "recover" - it's alllll downhill

Warren Kniss hauling the mail in...

McKay rocketing out

Rachel Pageau calling the pass and makin' moves

About 1/3 of the way down now...

Keeping riders on their toes, the Stage 2 start was the final 1/3 of the final track

Tyler Weyman leaning into it

Steep turns galore

Isabella Naughton making light work of the super steep switchbacks

Toward the end of the day, that cool shadow-ey light came in

Results were posted as soon as the last rider turned in their chip

U21 Podiums

Pro women's podium with Windrock local, Frida Ronning, taking the top spot, Rachel Pageau in second, and Lindsey Carpenter in third.

Tight racing all day saw Shane Leslie take a close win by just 3 seconds over Dillon Santos, followed closely by McKay Vezina. Shane had to catch a flight back to Arizona so he couldn't make podiums, but they made due without him