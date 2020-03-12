Race Report: EWS Continental Qualifier - Windrock Bike Park

Mar 12, 2020
by Burke Saunders  

The Tennessee Enduro
at Windrock Bike Park
Words & Photography || Burke Saunders

This year the Tennessee Enduro became an EWS Continental round giving the opportunity to quality for an Enduro World Series event. Last year it drew some familar names like Wyn Masters, Yoann Barelli, and Rachel Strait. This year was no different with Jubal Davis and the Yeti squad, Isabella Naughton, McKay Vezina, Shane Leslie and a handful of others coming from around the country to give the Tennessee Enduro a whirl.

If you're looking for terrain that not only is a challenge for most to simply ride, but even more so difficult to race - Windrock Bike Park should be on your short list. The mountain on which Windrock is situated is not what one would typically think of if your're not from the Southeast and this five stage enduro is a pretty good sampler of what the bike park has to offer with two stages starting at the top of the mountain with the full pull off the top was the fifth and final stage - 2300' ft top to bottom.


Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park
First thing in the morning - a shuttle to the mid way point to pedal up to stage one

With chilly morning temps and views like that, no one minded a little warm up...


Windrock Bike Park
Stage one - Rollin' Coal, wasted no time getting into the thick of it right off the top Rider - Lindsey Carpenter

Windrock Bike Park
Frida
Windrock Bike Park
Jakob Snow
Pretty steep as when you look at it from the side and straight up

Windrock Bike Park
To give you a little perspective...

Windrock Bike Park

Windrock trail builder, Damon Sedivy - low & fast

Windrock Bike Park
The transfer to stages 3 & 4 wasn't too bad - conversation pace

Windrock Bike Park

Windrock Bike Park
There were snacks and drinks at the aid station - some chose to hang out for a second and some kept it moving

Caroline Washam - coming fresh off of shoulder recovery was all smiles to just be riding

David Kahn coming around this corner at mach turkey

Dillon Santos proving that loose is fast - and pays off

Jubal Davis smashing rocks

Windrock Bike Park
Dugan Merrill holdin' it wide

Windrock Bike Park
Frida checking 'em off, section by section

Windrock Bike Park
Rachel Pageau through the trees

Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park
Ben Hobbs making the ground shake as he came down this chute

Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park

Fun was clearly had going back up to the final stage - Jakob Snow

Windrock Bike Park
Shane Leslie letting it all hang out at the top of stage five - even took fastest on the day down Windmill

Windrock Bike Park
Complete and utter moto badass, Russell Bobbit, getting in the mix

Windrock Bike Park
Salsa rider, Sam Skidmore

Windrock Bike Park
By mid-day, this was the scene

Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park
I think it's safe to say there was a fair bit of exposure, despite being wooded...

Windrock Bike Park

Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park
From this point on, after dropping back in off a short gravel section to "recover" - it's alllll downhill

Windrock Bike Park
Warren Kniss hauling the mail in...

McKay rocketing out

Rachel Pageau calling the pass and makin' moves

Windrock Bike Park
About 1/3 of the way down now...

Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park
Keeping riders on their toes, the Stage 2 start was the final 1/3 of the final track

Windrock Bike Park
Tyler Weyman leaning into it

Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park
Steep turns galore

Windrock Bike Park
Isabella Naughton making light work of the super steep switchbacks

Windrock Bike Park
Toward the end of the day, that cool shadow-ey light came in

Results were posted as soon as the last rider turned in their chip

Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park

Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park
U21 Podiums

Windrock Bike Park
Pro women's podium with Windrock local, Frida Ronning, taking the top spot, Rachel Pageau in second, and Lindsey Carpenter in third.

Windrock Bike Park
Tight racing all day saw Shane Leslie take a close win by just 3 seconds over Dillon Santos, followed closely by McKay Vezina. Shane had to catch a flight back to Arizona so he couldn't make podiums, but they made due without him

HUGE Thank You to Windrock Bike Park, Sean Leader, Cory Rimmer, Adam Craig and everyone involved for making this event happen and go off without a hitch!




6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Great event apart from the sport class riders getting shafted. We had less time to complete the event than the pro's, and aid stations were wiped clean when we got there. Worked out asses off to get to stage five before the cutoff, then were told its canceled... Had to argue with the organizers to let us run the final stage. And our photos were not posted. Awesome
  • 1 0
 Should have staggered the first stages. I got stuck behind sport class riders on stage.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like nearly every race my friends and I have been to. Promoters need to get their shit together and start focusing on the amateurs. We're the ones paying for the event. It REALLY SUCKS to be 5 hours into your day with zero energy left and get to an empty aid station or a botched stage.
  • 4 0
 Great report ! why is this article so hard to find? Had to use the link to it off FB WIndrock group to find it? Seemed impossible to find on PB website directly?
  • 2 0
 Wicked summary of what was an unreal event!
  • 1 0
 I'm fairly certain that's the wrong U21 men photo.

