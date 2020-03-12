Race Report: EWS Continental Qualifier - Windrock Bike Park

This year the Tennessee Enduro
became an EWS Continental round giving the opportunity to quality for an Enduro World Series
event. Last year it drew some familar names like Wyn Masters, Yoann Barelli, and Rachel Strait. This year was no different with Jubal Davis and the Yeti squad, Isabella Naughton, McKay Vezina, Shane Leslie and a handful of others coming from around the country to give the Tennessee Enduro a whirl.
If you're looking for terrain that not only is a challenge for most to simply ride, but even more so difficult to race - Windrock Bike Park
should be on your short list. The mountain on which Windrock is situated is not what one would typically think of if your're not from the Southeast and this five stage
enduro is a pretty good sampler of what the bike park has to offer with two stages starting at the top of the mountain with the full pull off the top was the fifth and final stage - 2300' ft top to bottom.
First thing in the morning - a shuttle to the mid way point to pedal up to stage one
With chilly morning temps and views like that, no one minded a little warm up...
Stage one - Rollin' Coal, wasted no time getting into the thick of it right off the top Rider - Lindsey Carpenter
Pretty steep as when you look at it from the side and straight up
To give you a little perspective...
Windrock trail builder, Damon Sedivy - low & fast
The transfer to stages 3 & 4 wasn't too bad - conversation pace
There were snacks and drinks at the aid station - some chose to hang out for a second and some kept it moving
Caroline Washam - coming fresh off of shoulder recovery was all smiles to just be riding
David Kahn coming around this corner at mach turkey
Dillon Santos proving that loose is fast - and pays off
Jubal Davis smashing rocks
Dugan Merrill holdin' it wide
Frida checking 'em off, section by section
Rachel Pageau through the trees
Ben Hobbs making the ground shake as he came down this chute
Fun was clearly had going back up to the final stage - Jakob Snow
Shane Leslie letting it all hang out at the top of stage five - even took fastest on the day down Windmill
Complete and utter moto badass, Russell Bobbit, getting in the mix
Salsa rider, Sam Skidmore
By mid-day, this was the scene
I think it's safe to say there was a fair bit of exposure, despite being wooded...
From this point on, after dropping back in off a short gravel section to "recover" - it's alllll downhill
Warren Kniss hauling the mail in...
McKay rocketing out
Rachel Pageau calling the pass and makin' moves
About 1/3 of the way down now...
Keeping riders on their toes, the Stage 2 start was the final 1/3 of the final track
Tyler Weyman leaning into it
Steep turns galore
Isabella Naughton making light work of the super steep switchbacks
Toward the end of the day, that cool shadow-ey light came in
Results were posted as soon as the last rider turned in their chip
U21 Podiums
Pro women's podium with Windrock local, Frida Ronning, taking the top spot, Rachel Pageau in second, and Lindsey Carpenter in third.
Tight racing all day saw Shane Leslie take a close win by just 3 seconds over Dillon Santos, followed closely by McKay Vezina. Shane had to catch a flight back to Arizona so he couldn't make podiums, but they made due without him
HUGE Thank You to Windrock Bike Park, Sean Leader, Cory Rimmer, Adam Craig and everyone involved for making this event happen and go off without a hitch!
6 Comments
Post a Comment