Race Report: EWS Gold Qualifier - Maydena, Tasmania

On a new bike, Dan Booker battled it out all day with Connor Fearon over 8 stages of racing

Queen Stage winners Dan Booker and Lucy Mackie

Josh Button heading deep into the rainforest on stage 1

Laura Craft opening up her account of stage wins on the second stage

Josh Carlson on the E-bike showing how its done, taking first place.

Connor Fearon continuing the battle with Dan Booker on stage 3

Laura Craft extending her lead by 5 seconds over Shelly Flood on 3rd stage

Dean Lucas deep in the wilderness on stage 5

Timmy Eaton on stage 6 before having a crash on the next stage taking him out of the race. Also how not to take the same corner.

Shelly Flood was the only rider to beat Laura's streak of stage wins on day 2 with a win on the second to last stage

Josh Button had a close battle with Tim Eaton for the final podium spot throughout the day but after Tim's unfortunate DNF heading into the last stage Josh would take 3rd overall

Dan Booker clearing enjoying himself on the last jump of the race course

Elite Women and Mens Podiums