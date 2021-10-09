Race Report: Final Day of Racing at the 2021 BC Bike Race

BC Bike Race Day 6, Stage 7 – The Grand Finale

Location: Penticton

Trail Network: Trail Networks, Three Blind Mice

Distance Total: 45.5km (28.5 km’s Raced)

Vertical: 1319 meters

Stage 7 Results

Photo Credit: Dave Silver

“We are all here as a community to do what we love, crank the pedals, smash the berms, and high-five all the efforts of each and every human achievement in the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience!” — Andreas Hestler

An incredible week of stories, adventures, mishaps, saves, and milestones



“I had a great day. It’s not just about today, it’s about the journey and working hard. It’s awesome here, one of the highlights of my life”! — Bill Juhasz - Canadian

“It was a great week out here in Penticton, BC Bike Race has been on the bucket list for a lot of years. Finally had a chance to do it, loved the competition, loved the new trails, the terrain, just being part of the BC Bike Race community is a lot of fun”! — Dan Hamhuis - Retired Professional Hockey Player, Olympic Gold Medalist

“I had an amazing experience, we raced in a few different areas, there were different types of terrain, different challenges, making it a really fun race. Penticton has been amazing. I love stage racing, this one is iconic, was always on the bucket list and there’s a good reason it’s iconic and on the bucket list”! — Emma Maaranen - KS Kenda Womens Elite Team - USA

Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing)

Haley Smith (NORCO Factory Team)

“It was an amazing week in Canadian wine country, loved every single minute of it. Made new friends, re-joined with old friends, loved the trails, loved the racing, ahhh awesome”! — Eric Tourville - Lessard Bicycles - Multiple Canadian XC National Champion, Legend

Geoff Kabush (Yeti, Maxxis, Fox, Shimano, Stans No-Tubes, Pro Velocio, GU Energy)

Felix Burke (Rocky Mountain Bikes)

Andrew L’Esperance (Norco Factory Team)

Carter Nieuwesteeg (Santa Cruz Bicycles, 7 Mesh)

Payson Partridge

Matthew Fox

Cory Wallace (Kona Endurance Team)

Karten Madsen (MAD Endurance Coaching)

Katleyn Button (Coast Physiotherapist Sechelt)

Emma Maaranen (KS Kenda Women’s Elite Team)

Chloe Cross (Team Whistler)

“BC Bike Race is awesome, it was really hard for six whole days. I had some good days and some not so good days, but the whole experience was like a 13 out of 10, absolutely. If you’ve ever thought about doing BC Bike Race, you gotta come here next year, it’s unbelievable, these guys rock”! — Nathan Killam - Moustache Mafia, Easton Cycling - Canadian

Kimberly Quinlan

Graeme Fitch

John Bula

Taylor Little (Bicicletta Factory Racing)

“Just finished the British Columbia Bike Race, this has been one of the best weeks I’ve ever had”! — Scott Ramsay - UK

REDBULL DOWNTIME

Special Treat Today – A Race within a Race

Women



Men



BC BIKE RACE RESULTS

Stage Results, (Day 6, Stage 7)

Open Womens



Overall Open Womens Final Winner – Laurie Arseneault

Open Mens



Overall Open Mens Final Winner – Andrew L’Esperance

Team of 2 Mixed



Overall Team of 2 Mixed Final Winners – Emily Batty, Adam Morka

Results 40+ Women



Overall 40+ Womens Final Winner – Kimberly Quinlan

Results 40+ Men



Overall 40+ Mens Final Winner – Eric Tourville

Results 50+ Women



Overall 50+ Womens Final Winner – Grace Menning

Results 50+ Men



Overall 50+ Men Final Winner– Alan Kriss

Results 60+ Men



Overall 60+ Men Final Winner - Joe Haegart

Team of 2 Open Mens



Overall Team of 2, Open Mens Final Winners – James Clift, Dave Johnson

Team of 2 Veterans 80+



Overall Team of 2, 80+ Mens Final Winners – John Bula, Taylor LIttle

The final day, the grand finale is in the bag. The perfect wrap up to an incredible week of stories, adventures, mishaps, saves, and lifetime milestones. This year’s BC Bike Race was an epic adventure, sublime and diverse, shared by a like-minded group of racers from all over the world who simply love mountain biking in all its glory.Six days of racing in the South Okanagan, seven stages of terroir-nouveaux never before sampled by the denizens of the BC Bike Race alumni new and old. This all-new odyssey, in an all-new location with such varied and vibrant flavours but with all the same energy and vibe, has been validated by smiles, high-fives and a solid coming together of this community.What makes a success? What makes a win? Both can be measured in time, distance and/or speed. But the true accolades come from the testimony of those who have pedalled every meter, crossed every root & rock, and summited each and every climb. These are the testaments to the efforts of the organizers who shaped this event, steered the direction and created an unforgettable week.Once again the attacks came early from a yellow jersey. With all its glory and bragging rights on the line, who would expect any less!stomped her usual way to the front of the group on the initial climb ahead of. But today things would be different, maybe. Nearing the bottom of the long and arduous descent, Haley closed in on Laurie not once, but twice. Each time over cooking a corner or slipping a pedal; things just weren’t working out for her. With a possible stage win on the line Haley threw a brick on the accelerator but each braaap of speed cost her some minor mishap. The final results show a close race but only the camera caught the near-miss in full focus.was gunning for redemption. What did he have to lose? Up the first climb he led, yellow jersey leaderand dangling just off this group by mere seconds was. They crested the top of the climb in the same positions but chinks in the armour soon began to appear. What was a 10 seconds gap became a 20 second gap as Andrew L’Esperance took the lead and forged ahead to overall victory. Felix Burke, last year's champion wearing theplate, was not going to lie down and give up his title. He gave a spirited chase but it seemed the overall outcome was a foregone conclusion with nothing to do but defend his podium spot from a fast-charging Kabush. The trio smashed everything in their path both up and down as they warped down the proffered trails, all making a superhuman effort to effect their desired outcome to the overall standings. It was all to no avail; it remained static. Carter Nieuwesteeg rode an incredible chase all day, solid on the up, solid on the down, but all his efforts couldn’t dent the inspired riders in front of him.The unsung heroes of this week have been pushing hard and lurking just off the front:and. Who are these mavericks from the US, coming to challenge for the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience” leader’s jersey. While they finished respectively in 5th and 6th overall, just ahead of the Endurance-Giants (those who competed in both the Gravel Explorer and the BC Bike Race),7th overall, and8th overall. These two athletes, Payson Partridge and Matthew Fox certainly have the chops to be contenders one day, for sure.and, finished 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively in the womens’ open solo, and they have smashed all the trails, all the days, and have consistently battled for top spots. They have crushed all the obstacles in their paths and come out stoked to have explored all that BC Bike Race and the South Okanagan have to offer.came out tops in her battle for the Women's 40+ solo category. While, having finished his 14th BC Bike Race and 100 stages, finally got an overall bronze podium in the Men's 60+ solo category. Wow, that’s amazing!andtook top honours in the Mens 80+ team category, but let's not forget that John Bula also raced the Gravel Event just before this one!In conclusion, this BC Bike Race 2021 has been an amazing race in an amazing new location, Penticton and the South Okanagan. Surrounded by the brilliant fall colours and a festive spirit, the racers have all rallied to get back to what we love, mountain bike competition. But it was the final riders who crossed the finish line after 7.5 hours, after the awards, late in the day, who got the biggest applause! We are all here as a community to do what we love, crank the pedals, smash the berms, and high-five all the efforts of each and every human achievement in the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience!”Recognizing the fastest 3 Women and fastest 3 Men on the final 2km’s of todays route.1st Katelyn Button 4:082nd Laurie Arseneault 4:093rd Haley Smith 4:151st Felix Burke 3:382nd Andrew L’Esperance 3:413rd Geoff Kabush 3:43Laurie Arseneault - 2:19:28Haley Smith - 2:20:00Katelyn Button - 2:35:20Andrew L’Esperance - 1:54:12Felix Burke - 1:54:17Geoff Kabush - 1:55:04Emily Batty, Adam Morka - 2:53:13Kathy Beresford, Andy Smallman - 3:26:04Yasuko Otsuka, Ted Russo - 4:15:39Bryna Blanchard - 2:48:36Lyndsay Wrightson - 2:49:34Kimberley Quinlan - 2:49:34Eric Tourville - 2:15:00Graham Martindale - 2:18:58Paul Cobham - 2:21:33Grace Menning - 2:49:34Christine Soucy - 3:00:28Deidra Symon-James - 3:33:56Alan Kriss - 2:26:36Paul Berry - 2:27:09John Peachell - 2:32:51Joe Haegert - 3:18:15Graeme Fitch - 3:30:53Robin Sydneysmith - 3:37:15James Clift, Dave Johnson - 2:36:46Dietmar Pratz, Marius Pratz - 2:46:52Doan Galarneau, Brett Marcoux - 2:47:54John Bula, Taylor Little - 2:37:10Aaron Heffey, Phil Hess - 1:45:21Mark Janssen, Peter Tonkin - 2:45:55