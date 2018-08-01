Race Report: Beating the Midnight Sun at the World's Most Northern Enduro Race

Photography: // Eero Lemmelä
Video: // Video & Photo Laitinen
Words: // Sauli Hjerppe and Eero Lemmelä
The third round of the Sportax Enduro Series took place in Levi, Finnish Lapland. Levi is located about 170 kilometers above the arctic circle at latitude of 67.8 degrees north — the northest enduro race in the world! The Levi Midnight Enduro was part of Levi Outdoor Fest and an EWS Qualifier race. In addition to Finland riders came from Norway, Sweden, Russia, Czech Republic and Spain. The race course spanned over two fells and two days. Or rather a night and a day...
Tracks consisted of hiking trails, grassy ski slopes and sections from the Levi bike park. The terrain on stages was very varied and by the nature of the local soil there were plenty of rocks. Most stages had about 300 meters of descent. The riders had the pleasure of riding two stages on Friday night and eight on Saturday. A total of 2770 meters of decent over 22 on stage kilometers.
All of the Saturday's stages were on the Levi fell. Most of the liaisons took advantage of the two gondolas available and riders were given a maintenance break in the middle of the race.Full resultsmtb-enduro.fi
