Race Report: Beating the Midnight Sun at the World's Most Northern Enduro Race

Views from the peak of the Levi fell. The tracks flowed around and between the large blockfields — boulder fields that have formed when frost weathering has broken the top layer of the rock — that cover most of the top part of the fell.

Sasu Jokinen chasing Akseli Maja on stage 3/7, "Nimetön" ("Nameless") on Friday's practice. Akseli won the under-18 category leaving Sasu second by 0:51.26.

"Nimetön" continued over a slash and into the forest. Miika Oinonen won the last two races in E-bike category but had to go home with a DNF from Levi.

The race organizer Sauli Hjerppe gave a briefing to the riders before the race started on Friday night. Anette Latva-Piikkilä sent the riders on their way towards the Kätkä fell where the first stage of Friday night was.

A bit young for enduro racing but from the looks of it I bet we'll have a strong contender in the under-16 category in a few years.

Riders approaching the peak of the Kätkä fell and the start of the first stage of the race.

There was enough time to enjoy the weather before hitting the first stage.

One of the first riders starting his journey on the first stage, "Rykimäpolku", towards the Levi fell. The blockfields of Levi are clearly visible above the tree line.

The sun was already low when the riders hit the tracks but there was no need for lamps — the sun was not going to go down all night.

Harri Halme sprinting in between the dwarf birches.

"Rykimäpolku" doesn't give mercy to your poor tyres and rims. The terrain is hard packed with plenty of rocks.

Tuukka Tauru fell a victim of the sharp rocks. Since there was still a long and rocky road ahead he opted to take the time and fix it.

Approacing the tree line.

The fans had gathered on the sidelines to cheer for the riders.

The hour was getting golden when the last riders on the first stage got close to the finish line. Antti-Pekka Laiho was the fastest man in the masters category.

Stage 2, "Express Black", should have been renamed "Express Gold" on Friday night!

Julie Appelkvist from Norway riding through a field of flowers in the golden light of the midnight sun. Julie came third in the women's category.

On many of the Levi ski slopes the rocky terrain is covered with peat which makes for a special kind of loam riding.

On stage 4, "South Route", the peat had piled up in the corners and looked almost like built berms but didn't provide any support for the bike.

Olli Suvisuo navigating his way through a field of lupines on stage 6/9, "Draivi Trail".

Jarmo Valtonen throwing his Pole around a tight corner in the woods of stage 5/8, "Steep Groove".

Aki Färm won the race with a clear margin of 1:09.92 to Santtu Nyman who came second.

Suvi Vacker was the fastest woman at Levi Midnight Enduro leaving Hanna Soinila behind by astounding 2:43.13!

Suvi's race didn't go entirely without problems. Zip ties to the salvage!

The spectators gathered to welcome the riders on the last stage of the weekend, "Express Black".

Ville Soukka navigating a corner on the "Express Black".

Time to relax on the terrace after the race. Remember to protect your eyes from the sun.

Hanna Soinila had some wraps around her thumb and shin but still came second on the race.

Nighty nightless night Levi, see you again next year!

Photography: // Eero LemmeläVideo: // Video & Photo LaitinenWords: // Sauli Hjerppe and Eero LemmeläThe third round of the Sportax Enduro Series took place in Levi, Finnish Lapland. Levi is located about 170 kilometers above the arctic circle at latitude of 67.8 degrees north — the northest enduro race in the world! The Levi Midnight Enduro was part of Levi Outdoor Fest and an EWS Qualifier race. In addition to Finland riders came from Norway, Sweden, Russia, Czech Republic and Spain. The race course spanned over two fells and two days. Or rather a night and a day...Tracks consisted of hiking trails, grassy ski slopes and sections from the Levi bike park. The terrain on stages was very varied and by the nature of the local soil there were plenty of rocks. Most stages had about 300 meters of descent. The riders had the pleasure of riding two stages on Friday night and eight on Saturday. A total of 2770 meters of decent over 22 on stage kilometers.All of the Saturday's stages were on the Levi fell. Most of the liaisons took advantage of the two gondolas available and riders were given a maintenance break in the middle of the race.