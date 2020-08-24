Race Report: French Enduro Series Round 1 2020 - Val d'Allos

Photo report BACK TO RACING French Enduro Series round 1 - Val d'Allos - TRIBE 10000 Words & Photography by Photographer Marie BATISTA Sun is rising on Enduro French cup 2020

Registration Top 20, Men, Women, Junior, Cadet, Master 1, Master 2, eBike open, eBike Elite. Plenty of choice!

Flowery tape

More pedaling transfer this year in Val d'Allos

Warm-up of the season

COVID friendly lunch bag for every rider Special water pump with a pedal to respect the health crisis

Social distanciation

Nicolas Vouilloz happy to be back racing

Yannick Pontal mountain meadow

Start line Val d'Allos

Sighting walk of the start is mandatory

Season is launched

The Tribe 10000 is a legend race

Morgan Charre in stage 5 Some fresh dirt

Chloé Galléan Adrien Dailly had troubles and finished 23th

Stage 5

Irenée Menjou with the style Ambroise Herbert on the rolling stones

Isabeau Courdurier is still fast

Nicolas Quéré put his Giant on the podium in eBike Elite

Matthieu Ruffray form Lapierre Team in stage 4 Nicolas Vouilloz still winning races. Now on eMTB Elite

Bonifay Patrick finished 5 in Master 2 River splash

Yannick Pontal was really fast on his Lapierre finishing 2nd in eBike Elite

Alex Rudeau had ups and downs on the weekend, winning multiple stages but losing time on other

In the family of Bibollet here is the father Théo Galy in stage 5

Some Italian riders came for racing

Morgane Charre finished 3rd

Full attack

Romain Paulhan wearing the full pant as a DH rider

Isabeau Courdurier in the rock garden Melanie Pugin in the rock garden

Romain Paulhan in stage 4

Stylish Guillaume Larbeyou

Melanie Pugin get 2 win stages against Isabeau Courdurier Théo Galy back at is best level was able to fight against the vice champ of EWS Flo Nicolaï

Florian Nicolaï going for the win

Wheely for the win

Théo Galy gave his best and finish second at 8 seconds from Nicolaï

Florian Nicolaï staring at clock

After-race smile Lucas Frigout and Louis Jeandel cheering at each other after a great weekend

We can feel the tiredness

It feels great to be back racing

Results

Pro Men



1st. Florian NICOLAÏ — 45:18.966

2nd. Théo GALY — +8.823

3rd. Romain PAULHAN — +20.199

4th. Alexandre CURE — +29.971

5th. Louis JEANDEL — +45.518

Pro Women



1st. Isabeau COURDURIER — 49:55.246

2nd. Mélanie PUGIN — +32.267

3rd. Morgane CHARRE — +1:27.424

4th. Harriet HARNDEN — +2:21.319

5th. Morgan JONNIER — +2:28.831





eMTB Elite



1st. Nicolas VOUILLOZ — 56:46.377

2nd. Yannick PONTAL — +19.871

3rd. Nico QUERE — +39.682

4th. Jérome GILLOUX — +58.639

5th. Levy BATISTA — +1:15.299





Women Podium Men Podium

MENTIONS