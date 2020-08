Race Report: French Enduro Series Round 1 2020 - Val d'Allos

Photo report BACK TO RACING French Enduro Series round 1 - Val d'Allos - TRIBE 10000 Words & Photography by Photographer Marie BATISTA Sun is rising on Enduro French cup 2020

Registration Top 20, Men, Women, Junior, Cadet, Master 1, Master 2, eBike open, eBike Elite. Plenty of choice!

Flowery tape

More pedaling transfer this year in Val d'Allos

Warm-up of the season

COVID friendly lunch bag for every rider Special water pump with a pedal to respect the health crisis

Social distanciation

Nicolas Vouilloz happy to be back racing

Yannick Pontal mountain meadow

Start line Val d'Allos

Sighting walk of the start is mandatory

Season is launched

The Tribe 10000 is a legend race

Morgan Charre in stage 5 Some fresh dirt

Chloé Galléan Adrien Dailly had troubles and finished 23th

Stage 5

Irenée Menjou with the style Ambroise Herbert on the rolling stones

Isabeau Courdurier is still fast

Nicolas Quéré put his Giant on the podium in eBike Elite

Matthieu Ruffray form Lapierre Team in stage 4 Nicolas Vouilloz still winning races. Now on eMTB Elite

Bonifay Patrick finished 5 in Master 2 River splash

Yannick Pontal was really fast on his Lapierre finishing 2nd in eBike Elite

Alex Rudeau had ups and downs on the weekend, winning multiple stages but losing time on other

In the family of Bibollet here is the father Théo Galy in stage 5

Some Italian riders came for racing

Morgane Charre finished 3rd

Full attack

Romain Paulhan wearing the full pant as a DH rider

Isabeau Courdurier in the rock garden Melanie Pugin in the rock garden

Romain Paulhan in stage 4

Stylish Guillaume Larbeyou

Melanie Pugin get 2 win stages against Isabeau Courdurier Théo Galy back at is best level was able to fight against the vice champ of EWS Flo Nicolaï

Florian Nicolaï going for the win

Wheely for the win

Théo Galy gave his best and finish second at 8 seconds from Nicolaï

Florian Nicolaï staring at clock

After-race smile Lucas Frigout and Louis Jeandel cheering at each other after a great weekend

We can feel the tiredness

It feels great to be back racing

Results

Pro Men



1st. Florian NICOLAÏ — 45:18.966

2nd. Théo GALY — +8.823

3rd. Romain PAULHAN — +20.199

4th. Alexandre CURE — +29.971

5th. Louis JEANDEL — +45.518

Pro Women



1st. Isabeau COURDURIER — 49:55.246

2nd. Mélanie PUGIN — +32.267

3rd. Morgane CHARRE — +1:27.424

4th. Harriet HARNDEN — +2:21.319

5th. Morgan JONNIER — +2:28.831





eMTB Elite



1st. Nicolas VOUILLOZ — 56:46.377

2nd. Yannick PONTAL — +19.871

3rd. Nico QUERE — +39.682

4th. Jérome GILLOUX — +58.639

5th. Levy BATISTA — +1:15.299





Women Podium Men Podium

MENTIONS

After 4 months of the forced offseason, enduro riders gathered in Val d’Allos for the first race of the Coupe de France of the year. Val d’Allos, historic place of enduro mountain biking, succeeded in organizing its 18th edition of the TRIBE 10000 in a complex context. The organizers were able to take exceptional measures to respect the current health restrictions.An edition a little different also because the top chairlifts are under maintenance. The format had to be reinvented, and the bottom of the valley has been exploited more than ever. Therefore, this year it was more a rally format with some ski lifts.With longer transfers and shorter stages, the rally format avoided too many people staying in the same place with shorter breaks. It results in a more compatible organisation with the health crisis. There were also additional constraints with wearing a mask on the lifts and at registration.It was more complex for supplies, bags ready instead of drawing right to left. And for the water supply, a water pump which operates with pedals was connected to a fountain which flows continuously.Fives stages were prepared for the weekend: three stages for Saturday and another three stages for Sunday with repetition of each one resulting in 13 runs including training for 10 timed runs during the weekend.Florian Nicolaï and Théo Galy fight all the weekend for the win while Alexandre Cure was closing the gap on Sunday. On the last stage, Alex lost everything crashing twice. It is finally Romain Paulhan that take the 3rd step while Florian Nicolaï keeps first in front of Théo Galy.In the women class, Isabeau Courdurier gets the win. Melanie Pugin was able to take the win on two stages and finish at 32.267 behind Isabeau. Morgan Charre finished 3rd.Elite eBikes were almost not using the lift and had to climb 3000D+ per day. With some uphill and technical transfers with tight timing. Everyone was in time, so no penalty was given for the transfers.It’s Nicolas Vouilloz that took the win, Yannick Pontal had an impressive ride 19.8 seconds from the lead, and with 39.6 secondes Nicolas Quere finished third.: @mtbevents / @BAT-COM