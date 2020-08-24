Race Report: French Enduro Series Round 1 2020 - Val d'Allos

After 4 months of the forced offseason, enduro riders gathered in Val d’Allos for the first race of the Coupe de France of the year. Val d’Allos, historic place of enduro mountain biking, succeeded in organizing its 18th edition of the TRIBE 10000 in a complex context. The organizers were able to take exceptional measures to respect the current health restrictions.
An edition a little different also because the top chairlifts are under maintenance. The format had to be reinvented, and the bottom of the valley has been exploited more than ever. Therefore, this year it was more a rally format with some ski lifts.
With longer transfers and shorter stages, the rally format avoided too many people staying in the same place with shorter breaks. It results in a more compatible organisation with the health crisis. There were also additional constraints with wearing a mask on the lifts and at registration.
It was more complex for supplies, bags ready instead of drawing right to left. And for the water supply, a water pump which operates with pedals was connected to a fountain which flows continuously.
Fives stages were prepared for the weekend: three stages for Saturday and another three stages for Sunday with repetition of each one resulting in 13 runs including training for 10 timed runs during the weekend.
Florian Nicolaï and Théo Galy fight all the weekend for the win while Alexandre Cure was closing the gap on Sunday. On the last stage, Alex lost everything crashing twice. It is finally Romain Paulhan that take the 3rd step while Florian Nicolaï keeps first in front of Théo Galy.
In the women class, Isabeau Courdurier gets the win. Melanie Pugin was able to take the win on two stages and finish at 32.267 behind Isabeau. Morgan Charre finished 3rd.
Elite eBikes were almost not using the lift and had to climb 3000D+ per day. With some uphill and technical transfers with tight timing. Everyone was in time, so no penalty was given for the transfers.
It’s Nicolas Vouilloz that took the win, Yannick Pontal had an impressive ride 19.8 seconds from the lead, and with 39.6 secondes Nicolas Quere finished third.
Results
Pro Men
1st. Florian NICOLAÏ — 45:18.966
2nd. Théo GALY — +8.823
3rd. Romain PAULHAN — +20.199
4th. Alexandre CURE — +29.971
5th. Louis JEANDEL — +45.518
Pro Women
1st. Isabeau COURDURIER — 49:55.246
2nd. Mélanie PUGIN — +32.267
3rd. Morgane CHARRE — +1:27.424
4th. Harriet HARNDEN — +2:21.319
5th. Morgan JONNIER — +2:28.831
eMTB Elite
1st. Nicolas VOUILLOZ — 56:46.377
2nd. Yannick PONTAL — +19.871
3rd. Nico QUERE — +39.682
4th. Jérome GILLOUX — +58.639
5th. Levy BATISTA — +1:15.299
