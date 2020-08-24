Race Report: French Enduro Series Round 1 2020 - Val d'Allos

Aug 23, 2020
by Marie BATISTA  


It is race day
Photo report
BACK TO RACING
French Enduro Series round 1 - Val d'Allos - TRIBE 10000
Words & Photography by Photographer Marie BATISTA
Sun is rising on Enduro French cup 2020

After 4 months of the forced offseason, enduro riders gathered in Val d’Allos for the first race of the Coupe de France of the year. Val d’Allos, historic place of enduro mountain biking, succeeded in organizing its 18th edition of the TRIBE 10000 in a complex context. The organizers were able to take exceptional measures to respect the current health restrictions.

An edition a little different also because the top chairlifts are under maintenance. The format had to be reinvented, and the bottom of the valley has been exploited more than ever. Therefore, this year it was more a rally format with some ski lifts.

With longer transfers and shorter stages, the rally format avoided too many people staying in the same place with shorter breaks. It results in a more compatible organisation with the health crisis. There were also additional constraints with wearing a mask on the lifts and at registration.

It was more complex for supplies, bags ready instead of drawing right to left. And for the water supply, a water pump which operates with pedals was connected to a fountain which flows continuously.

Fives stages were prepared for the weekend: three stages for Saturday and another three stages for Sunday with repetition of each one resulting in 13 runs including training for 10 timed runs during the weekend.

Florian Nicolaï and Théo Galy fight all the weekend for the win while Alexandre Cure was closing the gap on Sunday. On the last stage, Alex lost everything crashing twice. It is finally Romain Paulhan that take the 3rd step while Florian Nicolaï keeps first in front of Théo Galy.

In the women class, Isabeau Courdurier gets the win. Melanie Pugin was able to take the win on two stages and finish at 32.267 behind Isabeau. Morgan Charre finished 3rd.

Elite eBikes were almost not using the lift and had to climb 3000D+ per day. With some uphill and technical transfers with tight timing. Everyone was in time, so no penalty was given for the transfers.

It’s Nicolas Vouilloz that took the win, Yannick Pontal had an impressive ride 19.8 seconds from the lead, and with 39.6 secondes Nicolas Quere finished third.

Registration
Registration
Top 20 Men Women Junior Cadet Master 1 Master 2 eBike open eBike Elite. Plenty of choice
Top 20, Men, Women, Junior, Cadet, Master 1, Master 2, eBike open, eBike Elite. Plenty of choice!

Flowery tape
Flowery tape

More pedaling transfer this year in Val d Allos
More pedaling transfer this year in Val d'Allos

Warm-up of the season
Warm-up of the season

COVID friendly lunch bag for every rider
COVID friendly lunch bag for every rider
Special water pump with a pedal to respect the health crisis
Special water pump with a pedal to respect the health crisis

Social distanciation
Social distanciation

Nicolas Vouilloz happy to be back racing
Nicolas Vouilloz happy to be back racing

Yannick Pontal
mountain meadow
mountain meadow

Start line
Start line
Val d Allos
Val d'Allos

Sighting walk of the start is mandatory
Sighting walk of the start is mandatory


Season is launched

The Tribe 10000 is a legend race
The Tribe 10000 is a legend race

Morgan Charre in stage 5
Morgan Charre in stage 5
Some fresh dirt
Some fresh dirt


Chlo Gall an
Chloé Galléan
Adrien Dailly had troubles and finished 23th
Adrien Dailly had troubles and finished 23th


Stage 5
Stage 5

Iren e Menjou with the style
Irenée Menjou with the style
Ambroise Herbert on the rolling stones
Ambroise Herbert on the rolling stones

Isabeau Courdurier is still fast
Isabeau Courdurier is still fast

Nicolas Qu r put his Giant on the podium in eBike Elite
Nicolas Quéré put his Giant on the podium in eBike Elite

Matthieu Ruffray form Lapierre Team in stage 4
Matthieu Ruffray form Lapierre Team in stage 4
Nicolas Vouilloz still wining races. Now on eBike Elite
Nicolas Vouilloz still winning races. Now on eMTB Elite

Bonifay Patrick finished 5 in Master 2
Bonifay Patrick finished 5 in Master 2
River splash
River splash

Yannick Pontal was really fast on his Lapierre finishing 2nd in eBike Elite
Yannick Pontal was really fast on his Lapierre finishing 2nd in eBike Elite

Alex Rudeau had ups and downs on the weekend winning multiple stages but loosing time on other
Alex Rudeau had ups and downs on the weekend, winning multiple stages but losing time on other


In the familly of Bibollet here is the father
In the family of Bibollet here is the father
Th o Galy in stage 5
Théo Galy in stage 5

Some Italian riders came for racing
Some Italian riders came for racing

Morgane Charre finished 3rd
Morgane Charre finished 3rd

Full attack
Full attack

Romain Paulhan wearing the full pant as a DH rider
Romain Paulhan wearing the full pant as a DH rider

Isabeau Courdurier in the rock garden
Isabeau Courdurier in the rock garden
Melanie Pugin in the rock garden
Melanie Pugin in the rock garden

Romain Paulhan in stage 4
Romain Paulhan in stage 4

Stylish Guillaume Larbeyou
Stylish Guillaume Larbeyou

Melanie Pugin get 2 win stages against Isabeau Courdurier
Melanie Pugin get 2 win stages against Isabeau Courdurier
Th o Galy back at is best level was able to fight against the vice champ of EWS Flo Nicola
Théo Galy back at is best level was able to fight against the vice champ of EWS Flo Nicolaï

Florian Nicola going for the win
Florian Nicolaï going for the win

Wheely for the win
Wheely for the win

Th o Galy gave his best and finish second at 8 second from Nicola
Théo Galy gave his best and finish second at 8 seconds from Nicolaï

Florian Nicola stairing at clock
Florian Nicolaï staring at clock

After-race smile
After-race smile
Lucas Frigout and Louis Jeandel cheering at each other after a great weekend
Lucas Frigout and Louis Jeandel cheering at each other after a great weekend

We can feel the tiredness
We can feel the tiredness

It feels great to be back racing
It feels great to be back racing


Results
Pro Men

1st. Florian NICOLAÏ — 45:18.966
2nd. Théo GALY — +8.823
3rd. Romain PAULHAN — +20.199
4th. Alexandre CURE — +29.971
5th. Louis JEANDEL — +45.518
Pro Women

1st. Isabeau COURDURIER — 49:55.246
2nd. Mélanie PUGIN — +32.267
3rd. Morgane CHARRE — +1:27.424
4th. Harriet HARNDEN — +2:21.319
5th. Morgan JONNIER — +2:28.831



eMTB Elite

1st. Nicolas VOUILLOZ — 56:46.377
2nd. Yannick PONTAL — +19.871
3rd. Nico QUERE — +39.682
4th. Jérome GILLOUX — +58.639
5th. Levy BATISTA — +1:15.299



Women Podium
Women Podium
Men Podium
Men Podium

MENTIONS: @mtbevents / @BAT-COM


