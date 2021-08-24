Race Report: Isabeau Courdurier and Alex Rudeau Win the 2021 French Enduro Championships

As another new venue on the Enduro Series calendar, Thollon-les-Memises didn't disappoint... well, except for stage 4 which was cancelled due to the fog/clouds on Sunday as it didn't allow the helicopter to land in case of any accident. Thollon-les-Memises, right above the amazing Leman lake and the Swiss border, teamed up with Bernex to host the 2021 French Enduro Championships, which was also the 3rd French Enduro Cup for the E-MTB racers and for some riders (depending on what license you own).
A two day race in an Alpine terrain with 5 different tracks ridden a multiple of times to finally have 8 timed stages (11 for the E-MTB riders). Four of the tracks were created for this event from pedestrian trails or simply from scratch like a part of stage 1 shaped in the middle of an amazing loamy terrain in the forest. A gondola and a chairlift helped the riders to reach the top of the stages, but they still had to pedal up on some long climbs for the liaisons.
A total of 350 riders came to ride this week-end and almost all the best French Enduro riders were here to fight against the clock and eventually claim the 2021 French title. The battle in the Women category was really interested as the 2019 World Champion Isabeau Courdurier came alongside the 2018, 2019 and 2020 French Champions, Laura Charles, Melanie Pugin and Morgane Charre. There was also all the precedent French Champions in the Men category with Thomas Lapeyrie (2018 ), Adrien Dailly (2019) and Theo Galy (2020). The E-MTB French Cup was also intense with the venue of Nico Vouilloz himself, 3 times E-MTB French Enduro Champion (and I let you count for the rest guys!), Yannick Pontal, Mathieu Ruffray, Kevin Marry or Kenny Muller. Before you ask, Isabeau Courdurier finished 1st and is now the 2021 French Enduro Champion with Alex Rudeau. I'll let you scroll down through the pics for the rest of the story!
Next and last step of the French Enduro Series : Les Houches, 18/19 Sept.
French Championships Scratch ResultsE-MTB French Cup Results
Elite Men
1st. RUDEAU Alex (FRA) — 36'25,27
2nd. MIQUEL Kevin (FRA) — 36'45,49
3rd. PAULHAN Romain (FRA) — 36'58,65
4th. JEANDEL Louis (FRA) — 37'10,52
5th. PIGEON Hugo (FRA) — 37'19,68
Elite Women
1st. COURDURIER Isabeau (FRA) — 42'14,73
2nd. PUGIN Mélanie (FRA) — 42'22,64
3rd. CHARRE Morgane (FRA) — 43'00,80
Elite E-MTB
1st. VOUILLOZ Nicolas (FRA) — 49'59,84
2nd. PONTAL Yannick (FRA) — 50'05,83
3rd. MARRY Kevin (FRA) — 50'14,75
