Noga Korem & Yonatan Yatom Win First-Ever Israel Enduro National Championships

The winter in Israel is officially over which means dusty and rough trail conditions are here. Just in time for the Israel Enduro Series to host the first-ever Enduro National Championships which took place this past weekend in the Misgav forest.

Despite being one of the busiest times of the year due to holidays, 336 competitors couldn’t give up the chance to race for the title of Israel’s fastest Enduro racer.

The race took place in the Misgav forest on the first and only official Enduro trails in Israel. The trails were built in cooperation with KKL-JNF, The official forest service of Israel as the first step in developing gravity-specific trails in Israel.

Israel Enduro Series co-founder and GT Factory rider Noga Korem decided it was time to see what her events looked like from a racers point of view and had her eyes set on being the first Israel Enduro Nation Champion.

U21 winner Elad Shpanof put down the fastest time of the day with a time of 16:34.

Elad Paturi took the win in the E-Bike category with a time of 16:53.

Shlomi Abergil took the win in the 35+ Men’s category with a time of 17:42, putting him in 7th overall.

Yulia Repkin Birman clocked in at 21:33 and took the win for the 35+ Women.

Nitzan Okvi took the win in the E-Bike Elite Women’s category with a time of 23:45.

Salwaa Kamhin took the win in the E-Bike 35+ category with a time of 18:00.

6 stages, 30 km and 1070 meters made up the weekend’s racecourse and one heck of a race it was.Noga took the win by over two minutes with a time of 17:46 which put her 9th overall.[PCAPTION]Yonatan Yatom had been chasing the blue and white stripes for years in DH, XCO and Enduro. Finally, he managed to claim the title with a win in the Elite men’s category. He timed in at 16:38.[/PCAPTION]Trick jump competitions, children’s skills area, food trucks and product stands gave the hundreds of spectators something to enjoy while waiting for the riders to cross the finish line.Riders pushed their limits in the dusty and loose conditions to claim the title. It is fair to say the first Enduro National Championship was a huge success.Looking forward to next year.Israel Enduro Series