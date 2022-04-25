Noga Korem & Yonatan Yatom Win First-Ever Israel Enduro National Championships

Photos by: Eliran Kadosh & Ohad Nir
6 stages, 30 km and 1070 meters made up the weekend’s racecourse and one heck of a race it was.
Noga took the win by over two minutes with a time of 17:46 which put her 9th overall.
[PCAPTION]Yonatan Yatom had been chasing the blue and white stripes for years in DH, XCO and Enduro. Finally, he managed to claim the title with a win in the Elite men’s category. He timed in at 16:38.[/PCAPTION]
U21 winner Elad Shpanof put down the fastest time of the day with a time of 16:34.
Trick jump competitions, children’s skills area, food trucks and product stands gave the hundreds of spectators something to enjoy while waiting for the riders to cross the finish line. https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ccr2jk6IEMV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Riders pushed their limits in the dusty and loose conditions to claim the title. It is fair to say the first Enduro National Championship was a huge success.
Looking forward to next year.
