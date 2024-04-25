Race Report: Jesse Melamed and Emmy Lan Win 2024 Squamish Enduro

rain behind us, good times ahead

photo: Corben Cossitt photo: Corben Cossitt

Wooley, Melamed, and Lan take the very greasy, inside line on the S1 Value Added slab. Emmy nabbed P1 on S1. photo: Corben Cossitt

Squamish Enduro is a favourite for sure. Super fun, kind of scary trails, with all the top Canadian racers, is the perfect warm-up for our World Cup season. It’s a dialled and organized event with the perfect balance of “low key” vibes and fun energy. Can’t wait for next year! — Emmy Lan - Forbidden Synthesis

photo: Matt Palmer

Rhys Verner, staying ahead on S1. photo: Joseph Roberts

Geza Rodgers on her way to a P3 in U-21 Elite. photo: Chris Christie

the Classics Course was fast and full of flow

Miller time, on her way to P2 on S1

Leif Rodgers - P5 on S1

Stage 5 on Deliverance had some perfectly fresh trail waiting for riders, after a big rebuild

The Tantalus Bike Shop Spiciest Line on S5 brought out the crowds. Riders had a chance to win a limited edition bottle of extra spicy hot sauce from the premium purveyors at Tantalus

photo: Will McInnes

The OneUp Components Warehouse Race Team was on course wearing their new racing red kits - no visors allowed

Chris Heynen stays ahead of the train

take your pick

friendly neighbourhood garbage man, Ryan Edwards has hung up the spandex and come to the darkside of enduro, it only took 10 years

Jesse on his way to his fourth stage win of the day, and the 2024 title. photo: Leon Butler

Elly Hoskin took home a couple stage wins on the day, landing P2 overall. photo: Leon Butler

photo: Tim Borrow

loud. photo: Patrick Gleeson

with a view

warp speed

OneUp Warehouse Race Team - all smiles

Stage 6 - the apres

Howe Sound Brewing Speed Zone - 100km/h = 100 limited edition tall cans

Six lucky winners got to ride home with a new set of We Are One convergence carbon rims, from our friends in Kamloops, BC. You had to end up exactly mid-pack when we stack all riders in order of their finishing times on the We Are One stage. There was a male and female winner on the We Are One stages of each course length.

Anton Urdan - straight outta Deliverance Matt Bolton, always a fan of the SHOEY! SHOEY!

U-21 Elite Women

U-21 Elite Men

Pro Women

Pro Men

The Tour de France has Champagne and the Queen Stage, the Squamish Enduro has shoey's and the Dave Stage. The sweat taste of victory.

I grew up a fan of Dave Reid so to take the Dave Stage win means a lot. He did so much for the community and I aspire to do the same throughout my career. The Squamish Enduro is always such a great event. Amazing trails with fresh work done to up the fun factor, and a big day for everyone to suffer through together. The trails were a mix of classic Squamish; tech, gnar, speed, good dirt - all the best stuff! Can’t wait for next year!” — Jesse Melamed - Canyon CLLCTV