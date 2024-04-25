Race Report: Jesse Melamed and Emmy Lan Win 2024 Squamish Enduro

The unofficial Squamish stop of the World Cup circuit went down on Sunday, April 21st, with 650 riders on course, including an all-star field of elite pros, U-21 athletes, and a stacked group of local talent. Tracks were looking dusty leading into the weekend, but with a deluge of rain the night before, race day would start with quintessential Squamish spring conditions. It only got better as the day went on, with sunny skies above and perfect temps for racing. This year's event had three distinct courses, spanning 12 stages in total. New for 2024, the Classics Course had an emphasis on flow, with three stages spread across 25km. The updated Short course took athletes on a 35km loop through four stages of the best enduro race trails in Squamish's network. Heralded by many as the fastest, and best iteration to date, Full Course riders smashed through five demanding stages over 45km and 1,400m of climbing.
Four stages of the Full Course were released two days in advance of race day, leaving riders to speculate what the “blind” stage would be. The full course began on two very challenging stages, making up about 60% of the total race time. Included in that was "The Dave Stage", a full pull on Rigs in Zen to Dirty Jane, primed up with fresh trail work for the event (thanks Owen and Piotr). In its inaugural year, The Dave Stage pays homage to the legacy of Dave Reid, his passion for the trails he left us with, and the community he contributed so much to. While neither Rigs in Zen nor Dirty Jane were trails Dave built, the challenge they offer to riders on this stage is what represents Dave. Annually, the fastest male and female riders on the Dave stage will have their name etched onto Dave's Bears - 2024 saw Jesse Melamed and Emmy Lan taking the honours. Thanks Dave! Stage five was a pre-walk only stage, with no practice allowed, on a completely resurrected version of Deliverance that opened for race day and had a hoard of spectators out to cheer at The Spiciest Line. A huge effort, with over 120 hours of trail work from Matt Bolton, Anton Urdan, and Jordan Graves went in to elevating this stage, which will surely improve its heat map score on Trailforks.
An absolutely stacked field of Canadian pro’s from the World Cup EDR circuit duked it out on Sunday. Canadian gravity mountain biking has never been stronger, and the U-21 Elite field at the Squamish Enduro definitely exemplified that the future is very bright. U-21 winners in 2023, Wei Tien Ho (Commencal x 7mesh) and Lily Boucher (Rocky Mountain Gravity Racing) took top spot again for 2024. With big wins on stage one and two, Vancouver Island's Emmy Lan took the women's title for Forbidden Synthesis. Defending champ Rhys Verner managed to take the win on stage one, but three-time Squamish Enduro winner Jesse Melamed (Canyon CLLCTV) managed to stay seconds ahead on stages two through five to take home his fourth title.
|Squamish Enduro is a favourite for sure. Super fun, kind of scary trails, with all the top Canadian racers, is the perfect warm-up for our World Cup season. It’s a dialled and organized event with the perfect balance of “low key” vibes and fun energy. Can’t wait for next year!—Emmy Lan - Forbidden Synthesis
-
|I grew up a fan of Dave Reid so to take the Dave Stage win means a lot. He did so much for the community and I aspire to do the same throughout my career. The Squamish Enduro is always such a great event. Amazing trails with fresh work done to up the fun factor, and a big day for everyone to suffer through together. The trails were a mix of classic Squamish; tech, gnar, speed, good dirt - all the best stuff! Can’t wait for next year!”—Jesse Melamed - Canyon CLLCTV
Huge thanks to all of the participants, 100+ volunteers, Zone 4 for their flawless timing, and our amazing sponsors for making this all possible. Select photos above are from our Deep Spring Photo Contest (see credits), don't forget to submit your entries for a chance to win $500 to Nesters Market - www.squamishenduro.com
for details. 2025 will be the 10th anniversary of Squamish Enduro, and we plan on upping the game again!