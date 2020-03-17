Race Report: Jessie Smith & Michael Bias Take Wins at Pump Track World Championships - Cambridge, NZ

The New Zealand Qualifier for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships went down to the wire over the weekend with a global field of riders pitted against some of the best local talents at the brand new Velosolutions Pump Track in Cambridge.
The Women's final race saw Jessie Smith, current Elite Junior BMX Champion secure her World Final ticket to Leogang, Austria after London Olympic medalist, Sarah Walker made a small mistake in her last run forcing her to leave the course. Smith was left with a victory lap of sorts to sign and seal her win. Current NZ Elite Woman's BMX Champion, Rebecca Petch secured the 3rd step on the podium against Dutch rider Manon Veenstra.⠀
The current Elite National BMX Champ, Michael Bias secured his place in the Men's category after beating out the current King of Crankworx leader, Bas van Steenbergen in the first semi-final. Bennett Greenough and Jayden Fleming battled it out in the second semi-final with Greenough eventually taking on the final battle against Bias. With a mere .200 of a second making the difference between the top 4 all day long, it made for a fiery day of racing with Bias taking the podium win in fine form.
Results⠀
Women
1. Jessie Smith⠀
2. Sarah Walker⠀
3. Rebecca Petch⠀
4. Manon Veenstra⠀
Men
1. Michael Bias
2. Bennet Greenough⠀
3. Jayden Fleming
4. Bas Van Steenbergen⠀
Photography - Dan Griffiths
For more race information head over to http://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com
