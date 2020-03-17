Race Report: Jessie Smith & Michael Bias Take Wins at Pump Track World Championships - Cambridge, NZ

Mar 17, 2020
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Athlete participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.



The New Zealand Qualifier for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships went down to the wire over the weekend with a global field of riders pitted against some of the best local talents at the brand new Velosolutions Pump Track in Cambridge.

The Women's final race saw Jessie Smith, current Elite Junior BMX Champion secure her World Final ticket to Leogang, Austria after London Olympic medalist, Sarah Walker made a small mistake in her last run forcing her to leave the course. Smith was left with a victory lap of sorts to sign and seal her win. Current NZ Elite Woman's BMX Champion, Rebecca Petch secured the 3rd step on the podium against Dutch rider Manon Veenstra.⠀

Jessie Smith participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.
Jessie Smith on track

Sarah Walker in New Zealand


The current Elite National BMX Champ, Michael Bias secured his place in the Men's category after beating out the current King of Crankworx leader, Bas van Steenbergen in the first semi-final. Bennett Greenough and Jayden Fleming battled it out in the second semi-final with Greenough eventually taking on the final battle against Bias. With a mere .200 of a second making the difference between the top 4 all day long, it made for a fiery day of racing with Bias taking the podium win in fine form.

Michael Bias participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.
Michael Bias taking the win

Bas van Steenbergen on track


Results⠀

Women

1. Jessie Smith⠀
2. Sarah Walker⠀
3. Rebecca Petch⠀
4. Manon Veenstra⠀

Men

1. Michael Bias
2. Bennet Greenough⠀
3. Jayden Fleming
4. Bas Van Steenbergen⠀

Photography - Dan Griffiths

For more race information head over to http://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

Jayden Fleming participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.


Athlete participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.

Athlete participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.


Athlete participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.





Race Plate at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.



Jessie Smith and Sarah Walker at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.

Rebecca Petch participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.

Athlete participates at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.


Men s Podium at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.

Women s Podium at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships in Cambridge New Zealand.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Pump Track


Must Read This Week
First Look: Evil's New Following
68974 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
67565 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
57941 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: British Cycling Cancels All Events Until April 30]
49485 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
46331 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
44638 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
40157 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
38508 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Somehow mashed 2 stories into 1 here
  • 2 0
 unsettling
  • 2 0
 These tiny bicycles with these narrow road tires are sooo ugly...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008196
Mobile Version of Website