Race Report: Jessie Smith & Michael Bias Take Wins at Pump Track World Championships - Cambridge, NZ

Unsettling /ʌnˈsɛtlɪŋ/ adjective - to alter from a settled state; cause to be no longer firmly fixed or established

Prologue

Life Choices

"And the earth becomes my throne" (Hetfield/Ulrich) If you're really into your job, this is probably the wrong environment for making career decisions.

...with no home and no job, the plan was to do a lot more with far less.

Jessie Smith on track

Sarah Walker in New Zealand

Michael Bias taking the win

Bas van Steenbergen on track

Results⠀

Women

1. Jessie Smith⠀

2. Sarah Walker⠀

3. Rebecca Petch⠀

4. Manon Veenstra⠀

Men

1. Michael Bias

2. Bennet Greenough⠀

3. Jayden Fleming

4. Bas Van Steenbergen⠀

The Beginning

Dixie

Constant reminders that Grandma was right, "Life is tough and then you die."

Uprooting means leaving friends and family behind. So when you're in the desert in a different country and someone knocks on your door... they're almost certainly a stranger. If that stranger is Ryan Kremsater and he asks if you want to go check out some Rampage lines... just do it.

Ferda Girls... Just rolling around a past rampage venue is surreal!

Freezing temperatures, brutal winds, and snow squalls (yup that's snow) put an end to the fun.

Prime conditions on the Hurricane Cliffs as winter draws to a close.

Day or night, Zion puts on a spectacular show. At the right time of the year, at the right time of day, there's even serenity in this tourist mecca.

Looking to get away from the crowds? Secret Trail on Gooseberry Mesa might be your jam.

Spring

Grand County

Classic for a reason... Moab's iconic Slickrock Trail recently celebrated 50 years and is absolutely timeless!

When home is where you park it, you can get some spectacular views out the front window. Evening light on the La Sal Mountains soaring to over 14,000 ft.

Spring storms creating some drama in the desert.

Night life... Standing beside Corona Arch catching shooting stars.

Variety is the spice of life! Canyoneering in Arches National Park.

The hole in the wall places are always the best.

Stopping for another pic. Because it's Moab.

Crossing the border into Colorado's Mesa County. Sunset and that perfect single track ribbon synonymous with Fruita, rolling toward the Hot Tomato for a slice of pie before making the long journey back to Canada.

Summer

Home in Canada

Early season at Panorama Mountain Resort.

Some grim July days in Canmore Alberta which typically sees its fair share of sunshine.

The Canadian Rockies looking coastal in the rain.

Growing up in Fernie BC, it will always feel like home.

Wood is good! Silver Star Mountain Resort.

"girls just wanna have fun" (Robert Hazard)

The ever popular World Cup trail at Silver Star.

Marcus Henry of Steedz Enduro proving freeride lives in Canmore.

That embarrasing moment while exploring canyons when you realize that your biking clothes look like Spider-Man pijamas.

Fall comes early to the Canadian Rockies signaling that it's time to move on.

Fall

Running From the Cold

Back in Moab to savour the high country before the snows come.

Autumn awesomeness high in the La Sal Mountains.

Early snowfalls and freezing temps push us further south. Zen trail in St. George, Utah.

Autumn light on Goosebumps.

Vegas has a new slogan for 2020. "What happens here, only happens here." Not joking.

Just a few girls from Canmore Alberta hanging out at Sedona's Seven Sacred Pools.

Finding some wilderness amongst the urban jungle of Phoenix.

Winter

Running Out of Options

Quartzsite is a bit of a right of passage for nomads. Ask people why they go, and the answer is; "it's free". Ask what they do there, and the answer is inevitably; “there's nothing to do". This is Quartzsite Arizona... The spelling is indeed incorrect. And there's only nothing to do if you don't like doing anything.

Nope... nothing to do in Quartzsite.

Out of options... Depending on your perspective, Slab City is where dreams come true or where dreams come to die.

The last free place in America. Slab City is visually and mentally disorienting. To be surrounded by a community that has so little yet willing to give so much is overwhelming.

Bikes are fun. Life has ups and downs. The region has one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States, with nearly half of the documented population living below poverty, and a high school dropout rate of 30%. Yet Slab City is a vibrant community of people making it work in spite of the circumstances.

"If you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best." (Marilyn Monroe) While our stay in Slab City was brief, we're forever gripped by the beauty and kindness of the people in this community. Grateful to all who welcomed us into their homes and showed us unconditional love.

The Saltan Sea from apocalyptic Bombay Beach. One of the lowest points in North America at over 200 ft below sea level.

More than retirees and golf carts... Palm Springs delivers lungbusting climbs and breathtaking descents.

Spectactular high desert riding.

Hahn Buena Vista Trail is a must do when in the Coachella Valley.

The Palm Canyon Epic, with numerous options you can make it as epic as you want. Even in December we were thankful for heavy cloud cover to keep temperatures somewhat bearable. Our route clocked in at about 27 miles with 6,300 ft of descending and 2,500 ft of climbing mixed in.

Off the bike days... With Joshua Tree just down the road from Palm Springs, there's plenty to do when the legs don't want to turn the cranks anymore.

Discovering unknown places you never knew you'd visit, when it's winter and your only criteria are warm dry weather and finding some trails. Ajo Arizona. Upon arrival we realize the trails we spotted online are actually roads. Regardless, we find community, friends, and adventures.

Lake Havasu City's SARA Park. You know there's not a lot going on in a place when they buy the actual London Bridge to make the city more interesting.

Keeping it legal... A flight home to Canada to get our winter fix and ensure we stay comfortably under the allowable days in the United States. Reset travel insurance, update vehicle registrations, and general adulting.

Not in our wildest dreams would we have imagined slot canyons with hot springs. But they exist. Complete with amoeba that will eat your brain!

Perspective is everything. The scale of Death Valley is mind-boggling... strolling across Badwater Basin 282ft below sea level with 11,000 ft Telescope Peak just out of the frame to the right. A bizarre environment the mind strains to grasp. Disorienting polygonal patterns in the salt crust exasperate the complete lack of familiar perspective.

You'll never go hungry in the desert, because of all the sandwiches there.

A three million acre expanse of some of the most extreme landscapes on the continent lit only by the night’s waning moon, we are greeted. As we wade aimlessly across the Mesquite Dunes a Kit Fox welcomes us, leaping, bounding in the darkness, as if we’re friends reunited. We walk together for another mile across the endless ripples of the dunes. The kit fox running circles around us, waiting atop each ridge crest vibrating with excitement as if to encourage us to hurry up so we don’t miss it. We are content, we haven’t missed anything, we’ve been welcomed unconditionally in an unwelcoming environment, and that’s all we need.

A Milestone

Celebrating a Year

Celebrating our first year of nomad life in Sedona

Fun in the Arizona sun. Canyon of Fools (left), Hangover (right)

"maybe tomorrow I'll want to settle down, until tomorrow I'll just keep moving on." (Bush/Crossen)