Race Report: Laurie Greenland & Stacey Fisher Win British National Downhill Series - Round 3 Llangollen

Race day brought rain to dampen down the dust from the day before, although this being Wales it rained most of the day.

On a scale of 1-10 the uplift queue was about a 13

When Charlie Hatton isn't riding, he's also helping out as other people's mechanic. It's good to see an elite rider supporting other riders.

Throughout practice, it was clear to see the Welsh mud was starting to take effect

Ethan Craik was one of the many World Cup Elite riders out racing although it wasn't to be Ethan's day with an off in his race run

The uplift trailers were a bit of an adventure with the long track to ride up to the top. At least the riders were able to take in the views of the Welsh countryside

So we need to talk about uplifts. Si Paton was first to put his hand up, as race organiser, to say they made an error with the uplift. It was very slow all weekend and one of the few hiccups in a very well organised race. Si wanted to extend his apology to the riders for this, and assures everyone it will be fixed for next year

No mechanics and turbo trainers here at the National Series. It was a very old school feel at the top of the hill with riders getting their bikes off the back of tractors and then sending it down one of the steepest tracks in the UK

As always with Llangollen red flags can be an issue with steep sections of the track meaning once you have left the track it was sometimes difficult to get back to your bike

Steve Peat was in the house and back racing the National Series. Unsurprisingly, Peaty took the win the Veteran's field this weekend

The mist in the morning, at times, engulfed the whole of the upper track. This didn't stop the riders from sending it through the fast and flowy jump section

Pinkbike's Aimi Kenyon working her way through the shark fin in practice. Hopefully not distracted by the amazing view of the valley below

Despite the rain, some of the berms were still really loose. Scott Mears didn't leave much left of this berm after he slapped his back wheel around it

Charlie Hatton, is one of the two different elite male winners, with Hatton taking the win at Rheola in the first round. Charlie looked on it all weekend and it was definitely going to be a tight race to the top spot

We said it before, and we'll say it again, Wales never fails even in the rain. Llangollen really is a special place. Also, interesting to see Mason Williams whacking the triple crowns on his Forbidden Dreadnought, but if it's good enough for the World Cup then why not?

Which way to the bar?

A nice touch from the organiser, every number board had the rider's last name printed on it

Brake changes were the order of the day in the GT Viris pits, keeping the team mechanic busy fitting their new Hope parts to their bikes

KJ Sharp decided to take an excursion off the side of the track in her seeding run showing just how steep this Llangollen hill side really is - it was one hell of a push up back to the track

Thomas Shakespeare making it round the very corner in which KJ had her little trip off. It's safe to say plenty of riders struggled with this right-hander

With more crashes in the same spot, this just meant the berm was slowly disappearing down the hillside. Bradley King did get up and walk away from this crash and managed to complete both his seeding and race runs

Somehow this Orange managed to stay clean after a run down a very wet Welsh mountainside

Sadly it's last place for Luke Blake this weekend, after making it all the way down the hill with a flat tyre

It wasn't for the lack of trying. Luke literally put blood, sweat and tears into making sure he made it down the hill

The GT Viris team donated their truck to host the hot-seat

The race village was pretty impressive and real busy come finals time

GT were the title sponsors this weekend. These events just don't happen without not only the race organisers but the brands that support them

Is it even a BDS if there isn't a dog on the podium?

Muc-Off Young Guns Luca Thurlow on the gas backing up his amazing top-ten finish at the World Cup with a 6th place finish in basically a World Cup Junior field

What more can you say about this young man? After taking his maiden World Cup win at Fort William last weekend, Jordan Williams also laid waste to the Llangollen track with the Junior rider being one of only two men to drop below the 2 minute barrier this weekend. It is staggering to see a junior posting times that would have seen him on an elite podium at an event with so many top class elite riders

I'm sure Jordan Williams will be spraying plenty of Champagne in his race career

James Weames finishing up 16th in the Men's Veteran field, but it's not every day you get to say you raced in the same field as Steve Peat

I was this close to beating Steve Peat!

Could this be a comeback to racing for Becci Skelton? Becci finished up in third in the Women's Elite field

James Elliot sending it on the newly sculpted jumps on the motorway section

Jack Reading adding a bit of style

Danny Hart took a massive slam that I'm sure many people have seen on social media, in his seeding run. Somehow Danny managed to get up and ride back down to complete his run, but was not able to take the start line for his race run. Let's hope Danny is fit and well ready to race in Leogang

Alongside racing, Peaty was posing for plenty for selfies this weekend

One half of the Paton brothers, Ollie pulling his best blue-steel look whilst on bin duty

These tools got plenty of work over the weekend with the Welsh mountain taking it's toll on the bikes

Roger Vieira living the privateer life. Not only taking away third in the Men's Elite race but also being his own mechanic at the same time

The older Paton brother checking to see if his hair's grown back - in all seriousness a lot of graft has been put in by Si, Ollie and their team to put on an event that felt like a mini-World Cup

It's all thumbs up when you're sat on the hot-seat

Even the speed tuck couldn't help Will Longden beat Steve Peat this weekend. It's great to see the Madison-Saracen team manager still out racing

Another second place for Aimi Kenyon with her and Phoebe Gale showing their World Cup class at the National Series

Phoebe Gale keeping her perfect season going with the FDM rider, once again, taking the win in the Junior Women's race which with 3 rounds gone almost certainly wraps up the series victory for her

Lewis Carr making his way through the mid-section of the Llangollen hill side, where the track becomes quite a deep gully littered with rocks

There were plenty of Junior riders out this weekend. Daniel Maplesden was just one of the many young rippers charging hard in the 13-14 field

There was plenty of this going on this weekend, fortunately none of it seemed too serious - just lots of damaged egos

Pete Little took the top spot in the Men's 50+ field

James Milner sending it into the left-hander that had caught many riders out this weekend. It's amazing just how many silly mistakes can come from one section of the track. Not for James though, who finished fourth in the Master's field - it's always a good day when you're on the podium

Some people were not quite as lucky as James on the very same corner. If you overshot the jump, you just ran out of room to turn

It was great to see Olivia Taylor racing her first National Series. Olivia participated in a BDS Girls Development event held at Llangollen just 3 years before and it was apt that her first National Series race would be at the same venue, with Olivia taking home fifth place in the Women's 13-16 field

Sophie Cade racing downhill as well as 4X this year and it seemed to be paying off with Sophie taking home the win in the Women's 19+

Seth Beasley had clearly become acquainted with some of Wales' finest dirt in his seeding run

It's not very often you see a Garmin mounted to the front of a downhill bike

Jim Monro, once again, taking the win in the Men's Expert field which should see the season victory pretty much wrapped up for the Continental Atherton rider

Stacey Fisher seeded first backing up her amazing top-10 finish last weekend in the World Cup

It's safe to say KJ Sharp was pretty excited to be down in one piece and sat in the hot seat.

KJ realised mountain biking is easier when you stay on your bike, with the reigning British champion putting her recent streak of bad luck behind her to take second in the Women's Elite field

It was Stacey Fisher's day, however, with the 2021 Series Champion taking her second victory this year here at Llangollen

Laurie Greenland kicking back in the hot-seat

Second place for Charlie Hatton. It really is all to play for in the Men's Elite series this year with three different winners, it's going to come down to the last two rounds of the series

Matt Walker unfortunately took a fall in his finals run

It's unbelievable to say that this weekend was Laurie Greenland's first-ever National Series win at home in the UK. It's safe to say there was going to be a bit party in the Syndicate pits with both him and Peaty taking wins this weekend

Laurie Greenland and his mechanic celebrating the win, once Matt Walker had made it down safe

The women's Elite podium got a little wild

Men's Elite podium wasn't quite as wild as the female elite podium, but I'm pretty sure Laurie Greenland carried on the celebrations later that evening

Cheers! See you at round 4 on the 13-14 of August in Caersws

In a track dubbed the steepest in the UK, 310 riders battled it out for the top step of the podium in the third round of the British National Downhill series. In stark contrast to the practice day, which was bathed in warm Welsh sunshine, rain returned for race day with the morning bearing the brunt of the worst of the wet weather. The upper section of the track was, at times, completely engulfed in fog making conditions for practice a little tough. There were plenty of red flags on race day with the riders having to deal with a track that went from loose powder and loam to slick in places and then back to dry again. However, there were no significant injuries to talk off.