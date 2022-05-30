Race Report: Laurie Greenland & Stacey Fisher Win British National Downhill Series - Round 3 Llangollen

In a track dubbed the steepest in the UK, 310 riders battled it out for the top step of the podium in the third round of the British National Downhill series. In stark contrast to the practice day, which was bathed in warm Welsh sunshine, rain returned for race day with the morning bearing the brunt of the worst of the wet weather. The upper section of the track was, at times, completely engulfed in fog making conditions for practice a little tough. There were plenty of red flags on race day with the riders having to deal with a track that went from loose powder and loam to slick in places and then back to dry again. However, there were no significant injuries to talk off.
