Race Report: Matt Walker & Harriet Harnden Win UK National Downhill Championships 2024

A top save from Max Lewis

Welsh juvenile champion Nathan De Vaux was just 1.4 seconds back in second in his class.

The Pearce uplift team made the uplift seamless and the queues minimal on race day

Neil Townsend, one of the 4 super grand vets out racing. It's so good to see riders of all ages taking on racing. It was a good weekend for Neil too taking home second!

The full Making Up the Numbers leopard print for George this weekend. It was a tough one for the boss man at Making Up the Numbers with a 7th place in the Grand vets

Farmer John and the rest of the trackside team worked tirelessly to keep the event running, and for the first time in a long time, the event ran on time, which is a massive credit to the team behind the event!

The fourth Madison Saracen National Champion, Olivia Taylor made it a perfect final national championship for the team

Everyone was glued to the live timing as the times were tight at the top.

Josh Lowe charging through the roots

Louise Ferguson claimed 3rd in the senior women's race for Intense Factory Racing

The rain brought mud and some new roots out of the ground for riders to deal with

It was 3rd this weekend for BNC's Daniel Parfitt

Another Madison Saracen National Champion first-year junior George Madley putting all the experience he has gained at the World Cup to good use taking the win in the junior race by just 0.031 from Will Hains

The viewpoint was a good point for a break in practice

The woods in the midsection of the track had changed a lot after Saturday's rain, and it was proving to be the toughest part of the track for riders

Bethany McCully made short work of it though

So close for Mikayla Parton this weekend with the World Cup rider taking home second in the senior women's category despite a huge moment in the final field on Saturday

A first for me this weekend - Luke Williamson and Joe Breeden finished in a dead heat to take a joint 3rd, and it shows just how deep the talent of UK World Cup riders goes

One of the many World Cup riders out racing this weekend. It was a solid 7th place for Jack Piercy in a packed senior men's field

Harry Hogan was one of the many Forces riders out racing. It's always good to see them out charging hard

Trek Factory Racing world cup mechanic and boxxer rebuild world champ Dan Bladon took home 3rd in the non-championship race

The sun was back for race day

Noah Irons had to coast down for a re-run. The juvenile field had some of the only re-runs of the day after one of the riders chose to look in the trees in the section above here. The medical team took good care of him and helped him off the hill though

Felix Griffiths was the first of the four (yes, four!) Madison Saracen national champions

William Brodie just missed out on the top ten in 11th.

The Rhyd y Felin track gave the riders plenty of options in lines. Declan Willicombe taking the inside line here, instead of the outside berm that Will Brodie took.

Izaak Shore-Quinain doing some tree hugging

Vaska Protova working her way through the woods

Taylor Vernon made the woods section look simple but the Welshman could only manage 14th this weekend.

Rhory Casson saved this interaction with a tree stump but he wasn't so lucky later; sadly it was a DNF for Rhory this weekend

Peanut butter mud and roots made the woods tough

Ryan Brannen carving his way through the curves in the woods.

The fast corners into the woods needed to be approached with care in the morning

Rhys Price one of the 160 junior riders who raced this weekend which was just under half the field racing which is amazing to see

Tom Westgate sending it over the roots

George Cawdell leaning it in through the steep turns

Stacey Fisher with a 5th place in the senior women's race this weekend

Matt Walker seems unbeatable here at Bala, taking the win in a stacked senior men's field by over 3 seconds

Back to back wins for Matt Walker: the third Madison Saracen winner this weekend and a deserving national champion.

Last minute brake alignment for Hattie Harnden

Just a quick rest before the push up to the start

One thing is for sure: Charlie Hatton really wanted the win this weekend!

Luca was pretty stoked with his 8th place

Big thank you to the marshals and all the team behind the event who really did an amazing job this weekend

The Pearce land rovers were flat out in the morning practice

Not to be this time for Charlie. Second place at the national champs again, but with one more race left on the world champs jersey, can he take the win at the European championships?

The World Cup riders are a close-knit group and are always happy to see each other do well after the racing is done!

The UCI and British Cycling comms did an amazing job keeping the racing fair this weekend

The senior women were much less nice to each other!

Family is what it's all about!

Nosecco everywhere!

Heather Wilson added the junior national title to her impressive list of titles this year!

What a weekend it was at Rhyd-y-Felin! We had all 4 seasons and some breathtaking racing. The British National Championships are always special, but this year they were made just a little bit more special by the sheer amount of World Cup riders present in the senior fields. With so many junior riders racing too, it has to make you feel like UK downhill is in a good place.There were some changes to the classic Rhyd-y-Felin track this year that went down really well with riders and were a credit to Mike and the team behind the race. Combined with a really well-laid-out event village, it was good to see a UK downhill event looking and feeling as good as the racing that was going on on the track.