Race Report: Matt Walker & Harriet Harnden Win UK National Downhill Championships 2024

What a weekend it was at Rhyd-y-Felin! We had all 4 seasons and some breathtaking racing. The British National Championships are always special, but this year they were made just a little bit more special by the sheer amount of World Cup riders present in the senior fields. With so many junior riders racing too, it has to make you feel like UK downhill is in a good place.
There were some changes to the classic Rhyd-y-Felin track this year that went down really well with riders and were a credit to Mike and the team behind the race. Combined with a really well-laid-out event village, it was good to see a UK downhill event looking and feeling as good as the racing that was going on on the track.
