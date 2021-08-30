Race Report: Mitch Ropelato & Jill Kintner Win Purgatory Big Mountain Enduro

Words and Photos by Eddie Clark
After a 5 year hiatus, the Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro Series presented by Maxxis returned to Purgatory Resort in the heart of the Colorado San Juan Mountains to host two days of the most challenging enduro racing yet. On Saturday, racers took on four timed stages with 1500+ feet of climbing thrown into the transitions. For the second day, racers tackled a massive 14 mile start transition with unrelenting climbs to an elevation of over 11,000 feet where they would then descend a remote bakccountry stage of high country singletrack which saw the fastest pro times coming in at over 8 minutes before another big pedal back to Purgatory to contest stage 6. Notably, the newly built World Cup DH trail was raced twice for stages 3 and 6. The aptly named World Cup DH trail along with stage four's Links trail easily featured the steepest rowdiest terrain ever raced at a Big Mountain Enduro- words just can't describe, but hopefuly the photos will. Full Results Here.
2 Comments
Post a Comment