Race Report: Mitch Ropelato & Porsha Murdock Win Big Mountain Enduro Big Sky Season Opener

Aug 26, 2020
by BigMtn Enduro  
Clear skies and fresh air to start the weekend.

Premiere North American enduro racing is back with the 2020 Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro presented by Maxxis. The series returned with a massive weekend of racing at the new-favorite Big Sky Resort in Montana. As to be expected Covid-19 social distancing protocols were in place to keep everyone safe, which meant the venue area looked a little different than previous years. Protocols in place, it was time for some real enduro racing that we've been waiting all season for, and with 8 stages and roughly 5000 feet of climbing dispersed between 4 transitions the race was anyone's to win.

Socially distanced fist bump as the Am Women prepare to start racing.

Ever young Mike 'Old Man' West was holding the lead going into day two, but lost a bit of time to finish out the weekend in second overall in the Master's 40+ race.
Chris Canfield came back from DH retirement to suffer through nearly 5000 feet of climbing and clinch the Master's 40+ win.

Myles Morgan took the win in a highly competitive Men's U23 race.

Olympian in waiting, Erin Huck on a much bigger bike than she's normally found on.

KHS pro Nik Nestoroff came out swinging into the enduro scene by riding into 8th place on the first day.
Carson Eiswald was injured this time last year, but is apparently well recovered as he proved by taking 5th in the overall.

Cody Kelley getting almost perpendicular to the ground on stage 1.

Richie Rude with his mega precise style.

It's hard to see a fraction of a second, but Shawn Neer had this corner on lockdown.

3rd overall Kate Lawrence safely makes it down the massive steep and gnarly chute on stage 3's Lobo trail.

Not everyone made it down safely...
Or on their bikes. It's why we buy lens filters.

And then came Mitch Ropelato to show everyone how it was done, full send!

By the end of day 1, Porsha Murdock assumed the lead by a margin of mere seconds.

Stefanie McDaniel said she spent too much time at 110 percent early on the first day, and started getting faster and more consistent once she reigned in the first-race-of-the-year enthusiasm. The strategy worked and saw her being super competitive all weekend to take second overall.

Alicia Leggett dropping stage 4 under a hazy sky.

Richie gave us all a good showing of what being a national champion looks like.

Quinn Reece with the late day start in some rare but ideal light.

Shawn and Richie's race steeds all fresh and clean after a big first day of racing.

U23 men head out for the start of the day under some orange morning smoke filtered light.
Sunday's race started with a 1000 foot transfer up the service road.

Racers wait in the shade beneath the newly constructed Ram Charger 8-person lift.

Samuel Durnavich took the inaugural win in the first BME e-bike race.
E-bikes are here to stay, but is the climbing advantage worth the weight penalty on the down?

Stage 5 featured some newly cut trail with some soft fun loam that was quickly shredded by the end of the weekend. Warren Kiss on the remaining loam of stage 5.

Solid, fast and calculated riding from women's winner Porsha Murdock.
Shawn Neer on stage 5's new fresh cut section.

Kera Linn lost some time when she laid it down early in stage 6 to slip back to 6th in the overall.
US Olympic team member for cross country building skill and having fun to lock in 8th place for the overall.

Quinn Reece making a super steep section look nearly vertical on the stage 6 Revenge steeps.

Richie Rude was on point with solid riding all weekend, but just a hair off the winning pace for a fourth overall.
Nik Nestoroff of KHS bikes was another big winner for the weekend by locking in a solid 7th overall for a first real foray into enduro racing.

Hard times getting good photos of Mitch Ropelato this weekend because we could never hear him coming. His Megatower was dialed and quiet as could be for that extra speed to be smooth and fast on some steep rowdy stages that suited his riding style.

A bit of a head-scratcher for Cody Kelley as he lost time on the second day to slip from third to sixth in the overall results. But he still looked as good and sharp as ever on the bike!

Stefanie McDaniel took 4 of the 8 stage wins and a close second overall on the weekend for some exciting pro women's racing.
XC pro Rose Grant rode to a seventh overall in the pro women's race.


Kasper Woolley made a big entrance to the Big Mountain Enduro scene by clinching third place overall.
Max Sedlak dropped back to 14th after flatting on the second day.

Shawn Neer was smooth and fast all weekend to finish within a second of the Mitch Ropelato after 28 minutes of racing for a second place overall.

Pro men's podium.
Pro women's podium.

The second and final stop for the Big Mountain Enduro series will resume in Winter Park, Colorado on September 11-13 with some guaranteed fast and challenging tracks!

Full results here.

Good to see some medals finally getting used this year
That's a wrap!


20 Comments

  • 16 0
 Might want to adjust the title as Mitch won
  • 3 0
 proof that pinkbike is on yeti's payroll
  • 2 0
 Adjusted! Hadn't had coffee yet. URL was correct Wink
  • 9 0
 Why is the title Richie Rude wins when he got third? I'm so confused
  • 5 0
 It also says he got 4th in a picture caption.

WHY PB WHY?!?!
  • 2 1
 @meathooker: He was fourth overall, but was sitting in third after day1. He really is in the fourth slot for the podium photo... no explanation for the title other than a typo?
  • 5 0
 Thumbnail pic is of Mitch.....title says Richie. Dang PB, this is one of the more egregious "i don't give a shit about proof reading" instances we have seen. Smile
  • 5 0
 Ropelato getting no love. I guess PB just assumes Richie wins when he is on the start list at an Enduro Race?
  • 3 0
 Damn, I could’ve sworn that Mitch won this...I swear that I actually saw it happen with my own eyes.
  • 1 0
 Much respect to all the racers...course was so gnarly, blown out and steep. Watching the pros ride the lines you ride every weekend really puts into perspective how next level these guys are
  • 4 0
 Oof
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 3 0
 Bike check for Mitch plz!
  • 2 0
 Richie gets the auto-win just for being there? Cool!
  • 2 0
 Patriots Win Super Bowl XLII
  • 2 0
 Is a full photo album posted anywhere?
  • 1 0
 Article was written by BIGMTNENDURO > YETI is one of the main sponsor > Richie rides YETI > et voila.
  • 2 0
 Poor Mitch
  • 1 0
 I guess XC age groups apply now as U21 becomes U23 lol
  • 1 0
 What kind of Knee Pads Mitch is riding ? They seem to be pretty solid ????

