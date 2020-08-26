Race Report: Mitch Ropelato & Porsha Murdock Win Big Mountain Enduro Big Sky Season Opener

Socially distanced fist bump as the Am Women prepare to start racing.

Ever young Mike 'Old Man' West was holding the lead going into day two, but lost a bit of time to finish out the weekend in second overall in the Master's 40+ race. Chris Canfield came back from DH retirement to suffer through nearly 5000 feet of climbing and clinch the Master's 40+ win.

Myles Morgan took the win in a highly competitive Men's U23 race.

Olympian in waiting, Erin Huck on a much bigger bike than she's normally found on.

KHS pro Nik Nestoroff came out swinging into the enduro scene by riding into 8th place on the first day. Carson Eiswald was injured this time last year, but is apparently well recovered as he proved by taking 5th in the overall.

Cody Kelley getting almost perpendicular to the ground on stage 1.

Who rode it better, Marco blasting it or... Richie Rude with his mega precise style.

It's hard to see a fraction of a second, but Shawn Neer had this corner on lockdown.

3rd overall Kate Lawrence safely makes it down the massive steep and gnarly chute on stage 3's Lobo trail.

Not everyone made it down safely... Or on their bikes. It's why we buy lens filters.

And then came Mitch Ropelato to show everyone how it was done, full send!

By the end of day 1, Porsha Murdock assumed the lead by a margin of mere seconds.

Stefanie McDaniel said she spent too much time at 110 percent early on the first day, and started getting faster and more consistent once she reigned in the first-race-of-the-year enthusiasm. The strategy worked and saw her being super competitive all weekend to take second overall.

Alicia Leggett dropping stage 4 under a hazy sky.

Richie gave us all a good showing of what being a national champion looks like.

Quinn Reece with the late day start in some rare but ideal light.

Shawn and Richie's race steeds all fresh and clean after a big first day of racing.

U23 men head out for the start of the day under some orange morning smoke filtered light. Sunday's race started with a 1000 foot transfer up the service road.

Racers wait in the shade beneath the newly constructed Ram Charger 8-person lift.

Samuel Durnavich took the inaugural win in the first BME e-bike race. E-bikes are here to stay, but is the climbing advantage worth the weight penalty on the down?

Stage 5 featured some newly cut trail with some soft fun loam that was quickly shredded by the end of the weekend. Warren Kiss on the remaining loam of stage 5.

Solid, fast and calculated riding from women's winner Porsha Murdock. Shawn Neer on stage 5's new fresh cut section.

Kera Linn lost some time when she laid it down early in stage 6 to slip back to 6th in the overall. US Olympic team member for cross country building skill and having fun to lock in 8th place for the overall.

Quinn Reece making a super steep section look nearly vertical on the stage 6 Revenge steeps.

Richie Rude was on point with solid riding all weekend, but just a hair off the winning pace for a fourth overall. Nik Nestoroff of KHS bikes was another big winner for the weekend by locking in a solid 7th overall for a first real foray into enduro racing.

Hard times getting good photos of Mitch Ropelato this weekend because we could never hear him coming. His Megatower was dialed and quiet as could be for that extra speed to be smooth and fast on some steep rowdy stages that suited his riding style.

A bit of a head-scratcher for Cody Kelley as he lost time on the second day to slip from third to sixth in the overall results. But he still looked as good and sharp as ever on the bike!

Stefanie McDaniel took 4 of the 8 stage wins and a close second overall on the weekend for some exciting pro women's racing. XC pro Rose Grant rode to a seventh overall in the pro women's race.

Kasper Woolley made a big entrance to the Big Mountain Enduro scene by clinching third place overall. Max Sedlak dropped back to 14th after flatting on the second day.

Shawn Neer was smooth and fast all weekend to finish within a second of the Mitch Ropelato after 28 minutes of racing for a second place overall.

Pro men's podium. Pro women's podium.

That's a wrap!