Race Report: Mitch Ropelato & Porsha Murdock Win Big Mountain Enduro Big Sky Season Opener

Premiere North American enduro racing is back with the 2020 Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro presented by Maxxis. The series returned with a massive weekend of racing at the new-favorite Big Sky Resort in Montana. As to be expected Covid-19 social distancing protocols were in place to keep everyone safe, which meant the venue area looked a little different than previous years. Protocols in place, it was time for some real enduro racing that we've been waiting all season for, and with 8 stages and roughly 5000 feet of climbing dispersed between 4 transitions the race was anyone's to win.
The second and final stop for the Big Mountain Enduro series will resume in Winter Park, Colorado on September 11-13 with some guaranteed fast and challenging tracks!
Full results here
.
20 Comments
WHY PB WHY?!?!
Post a Comment