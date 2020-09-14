Race Report: Morgane Charre & Theo Galy Win Enduro French Championship 2020 - Loudenvielle

Sep 14, 2020
by Marie BATISTA  


The Sun his rising in the Pyrenees
Photo Report
French Championship
MTB Enduro & eMTB Enduro French Championship - Loudenvielle
Words & Photography by Marie BATISTA
Light on the Pyrenees



« Luchon Louron Cyclisme » is a kind of organiser that grows super fast. Organizing the « PYRENEES BIKE FESTIVAL » for the third time in parallel with the « Enduro French Cup ». For their first event ever in 2018, the beautiful valley of Loudenvielle, already supported the French cup final. In 2019, inaugurating the brand new gondala lift, it was again the last round of the French cup, and an EWS qualifier event. Keeping the momentum, this year is the French Championship as a warm-up for the EWS planned next year. And guess what? It will be the final round of EWS 2021.

For a one day event such as the French championship it is important to limit « on-sight » riding not to advantage the locals. So some stages were walked on Friday, and others were ridden as training during the week-end.

This begin said locals were on fire on the week-end, riding usually at a great pace, they were able to close the gap the EWS French militia. Nathan Secondi, and Guillaume Larbeyou were successful on home trails finishing 4 and 2 respectively. Keep in mind their name because Larbeyou also finished 16th EWS in Zermatt two weeks earlier. The French man of the moment is Théo Galy who had an excellent week-end dominating the race. But Alex Rudeau was knowing at his door all the Saturday, before loosing contact with a 20 seconds on Sunday after the two longer stages lasting for 9 and 8 minutes for the top guns.

Florian Nicolaï finished 5th battliing with Dimitri Tordo, Kevin Miquel, and Damien Oton, all of them finished in a 8 seconds sweep.

In the women category, Isabeau was in a struggle after injured her ankle in the beginning of the weekend. She was still able to finished the race at the third spot. The way was then open for Melanie Pugin and Morgane Charre to take the French champ jersey. And the battle was intense. At the top of the last stage, they were separated by 4 seconds. Melanie Pugin win the last stage but for only 0.5 seconds, not enough to take the lead on the leading Morgane. Mélanie surely regret her crash in stage 3.

In eBike, Nicolas Vouilloz took his revenge on his teammate Yannick Pontal who won in Zermatt. So Nico, is the French champion in eBike category for the second year. Levy Batista secured his third place, while his teammate Irenee Menjou, who won all the last 4 stages with an impressive speed, had no chance to win the title after a mechanical issue on Saturday.

Welcome to Loudenvielle in Val de Louron Pyrenees
Welcome to Loudenvielle in Val de Louron, Pyrenees

Nature
Morning light
It is not a duck
It is not a duck

The Wall
The Wall
Castel Entry
Castel Entry

You can find stages everywhere in the valley. Such a place
You can find stages everywhere in the valley. Such a place!

Administration
Administration
Getting the right plate
Getting the right plate


Alex Ballaud is the man behind MTB-Events the organizer of the French cup named Enduro Series. He is everywhere on race days.
Alex Ballaud is the man behind MTB-Events the organizer of the French cup named Enduro Series. He is everywhere on race days.


Ludovic Henry leading the organization
Ludovic Henry leading the organization of Pyrenee Bike Festival
Live timing and a powerful speaker are key to make a good race a great race
Live timing and a powerful speaker are key to make a good race, a great race!


Stage 1 has some arguments
Stage 1 has some arguments


Spotting the start of each stage his a tradition
Spotting the start of each stage his a tradition
There is a great variety of Landscape so it is for the stages.
There is a great variety of Landscape, so it is for the stages.

Soft dirt in the berms
Soft dirt in the berms

JACQUES Esteban 11th in Junior
JACQUES Esteban 11th in Junior
STOCKY Hannah won in junior
STOCKY Hannah won in junior

It is a long way down in the first stage
It is a long way down in the first stage

Camille Lepley has to give his title to Thomas Blondeau
Camille Lepley has to yield his title to Thomas Blondeau

Morgane Jonnier fast on her Peugeot
Morgane Jonnier fast on her Peugeot


Yannick Pontal pushes Nico Vouilloz to give his best
Yannick Pontal pushes Nico Vouilloz to give his best
Isabeau Courdurier and Adrien Dailly riding but injured The Lapierre team is still shining in eBike.
Isabeau Courdurier and Adrien Dailly riding but injured, The Lapierre team is still shining in eBike.

Levy Batista Tribe Rocky-Mountain rider in the forest
Levy Batista, Tribe Rocky-Mountain rider, in the forest

Baptiste Gaillot from the e-thirteen team
Baptiste Gaillot from the e-thirteen team
ROCH Florian in a bottleneck
ROCH Florian in a bottleneck

Theo Galy will wear the Blue-White-Red sleeve for next year
Theo Galy will wear the Blue-White-Red sleeve for next year


Guillaume Larbeyou with a nice white kit
Guillaume Larbeyou with a nice white kit


RUDEAU Alex in the greenery
RUDEAU Alex in the greenery


Guillaume Larbeyou knew the trails but was still impressive
Guillaume Larbeyou knew the trails but was still impressive
Our multiple EWS vice-Champion Damien Oton is building back
Our multiple EWS vice-Champion, Damien Oton is building back!

The forest is steep before a more pedaling part around the castle in stage 4.
The forest is steep before a more pedaling part around the castle in stage 4.

Elliot Trabac for the SCOTT SR SUNTOUR
Elliot Trabac for the SCOTT SR SUNTOUR
Hugo pigeon had a shoulder injury on saturday morning
Hugo pigeon had a shoulder injury on saturday morning

Kevin Miquel is back in the race pace finishing 7th
Kevin Miquel is back in the race pace finishing 7th

End of stage with a view
End of stage with a view

Slates are slippery
Slates are slippery

LASSUS Alizes finished 2nd in junior with 0.696s
Alizes Lassus finished 2nd in junior with +0.696s
Nico Quere broke his chain in the third stage he decided to pull out of the race to keep energy for Pietra Ligure next week
Nico Quere broke his chain in the third stage, he decided to pull out of the race to keep energy for Pietra Ligure next week

Flying slates at the end of stage 4
Flying slates at the end of stage 4

Alex Rudeau had a constant week-end finishing 3rd
Alex Rudeau had a constant week-end, finishing 3rd!


Yannick Pontal is definitely a fast eBiker
Yannick Pontal is definitely a fast eBiker


Morgane Jonnier finished 5th
Morgane Jonnier finished 5th
Melanie Pugin is having a great season but missed the victory for less than 4 seconds
Melanie Pugin is having a great season, but missed the victory for less than 4 seconds

Isabeau Courdurier rode the entire week-end in the pain damaging her ankle in practice.
Isabeau Courdurier rode the entire week-end in the pain, damaging her ankle in practice.


The Achievement
The Achievement
The Girl squad helping Morgane Charre to realized that she made it
The "Girl squad" helping Morgane Charre to realized that : she made it!

The Juniors
The Juniors!

Nathan with the pressure of being the local ended 4th. Congratz.
Nathan with the pressure of being "the local" ended 4th. Congratz.
Nico Vouilloz reaching the finishing line with 11 seconds on his teammate after 10 stages
Nico Vouilloz reaching the finishing line with 11 seconds on his teammate after 10 stages

Th o Galy a few meters before being the Champ
Théo Galy, a few meters before being the Champ

Full commitment
Full commitment
Youn happy to be back racing after his ankle injury 10th here in Loudenvielle after months without riding
Youn happy to be back racing after his ankle injury, 10th here in Loudenvielle after months without riding

Levy Batista on his way to 3rd place in eBike
Levy Batista on his way to 3rd place in eBike

Nico Vouilloz reaching the finishing line with 11 seconds on his teammate after 10 stages
Nico Vouilloz reaching the finishing line with 11 seconds on his teammate after 10 stages
Nicolas Vouilloz wins again in ebike
Nicolas Vouilloz wins again in ebike

Th o Galy kept focus all the week-end and it pays off
Théo Galy kept focus all the week-end, and it pays off

Diego Giordanengo cheering Irenee Menjou who passed him during the stage
Diego Giordanengo cheering Irenee Menjou who passed him during the stage
Tight race in the women field
Tight race in the women field!

Phill claims it See you next year for the EWS
Phill claims it : "See you next, year for the EWS"


Results
MTB Men

1st. Théo GALY — 39:22:911
2nd. Guillaume LARBEYOU — +20.259
3rd. Alex RUDEAU — +29.988
4th. Nathan SECONDI — +46.955
5th. Florian NICOLAÏ — +48.633
MTB Women

1st. Morgane CHARRE — 45:31:713
2nd. Mélanie PUGIN — +3.782
3rd. Isabeau COURDURIER — +30.979
4th. Estelle CHARLES — +1:39.091
5th. Morgane JONNIER — 2:29.153

MTB Men Podium
MTB Men Podium
MTB Women Podium
MTB Women Podium



eMTB Elite

1st. Nicolas VOUILLOZ — 1h03:04.678
2nd. Yannick PONTAL — +11.654
3rd. Levy BATISTA — +1:07.806
4th. Jérôme GILLOUX — +1:50.444
5th. Olivier GIORDANENGO — +3:05.157
E-MTB Men Pdium
E-MTB Men Podium



MENTIONS: @mtbevents / @BAT-COM


