Race Report: Morgane Charre & Theo Galy Win Enduro French Championship 2020 - Loudenvielle

Photo Report French Championship MTB Enduro & eMTB Enduro French Championship - Loudenvielle Words & Photography by Marie BATISTA Light on the Pyrenees

Welcome to Loudenvielle in Val de Louron, Pyrenees

Morning light It is not a duck

The Wall Castel Entry

You can find stages everywhere in the valley. Such a place!

Administration Getting the right plate



Alex Ballaud is the man behind MTB-Events the organizer of the French cup named Enduro Series. He is everywhere on race days.

Ludovic Henry leading the organization of Pyrenee Bike Festival Live timing and a powerful speaker are key to make a good race, a great race!

Stage 1 has some arguments

Spotting the start of each stage his a tradition There is a great variety of Landscape, so it is for the stages.

Soft dirt in the berms

JACQUES Esteban 11th in Junior STOCKY Hannah won in junior

It is a long way down in the first stage

Camille Lepley has to yield his title to Thomas Blondeau

Morgane Jonnier fast on her Peugeot

Yannick Pontal pushes Nico Vouilloz to give his best Isabeau Courdurier and Adrien Dailly riding but injured, The Lapierre team is still shining in eBike.

Levy Batista, Tribe Rocky-Mountain rider, in the forest

Baptiste Gaillot from the e-thirteen team ROCH Florian in a bottleneck

Theo Galy will wear the Blue-White-Red sleeve for next year

Guillaume Larbeyou with a nice white kit

RUDEAU Alex in the greenery

Guillaume Larbeyou knew the trails but was still impressive Our multiple EWS vice-Champion, Damien Oton is building back!

The forest is steep before a more pedaling part around the castle in stage 4.

Elliot Trabac for the SCOTT SR SUNTOUR Hugo pigeon had a shoulder injury on saturday morning

Kevin Miquel is back in the race pace finishing 7th

End of stage with a view

Slates are slippery

Alizes Lassus finished 2nd in junior with +0.696s Nico Quere broke his chain in the third stage, he decided to pull out of the race to keep energy for Pietra Ligure next week

Flying slates at the end of stage 4

Alex Rudeau had a constant week-end, finishing 3rd!

Yannick Pontal is definitely a fast eBiker

Morgane Jonnier finished 5th Melanie Pugin is having a great season, but missed the victory for less than 4 seconds

Isabeau Courdurier rode the entire week-end in the pain, damaging her ankle in practice.

The Achievement The "Girl squad" helping Morgane Charre to realized that : she made it!

The Juniors!

Nathan with the pressure of being "the local" ended 4th. Congratz. Nico Vouilloz reaching the finishing line with 11 seconds on his teammate after 10 stages

Théo Galy, a few meters before being the Champ

Full commitment Youn happy to be back racing after his ankle injury, 10th here in Loudenvielle after months without riding

Levy Batista on his way to 3rd place in eBike

Nico Vouilloz reaching the finishing line with 11 seconds on his teammate after 10 stages Nicolas Vouilloz wins again in ebike

Théo Galy kept focus all the week-end, and it pays off

Diego Giordanengo cheering Irenee Menjou who passed him during the stage Tight race in the women field!

Phill claims it : "See you next, year for the EWS"

Results

MTB Men



1st. Théo GALY — 39:22:911

2nd. Guillaume LARBEYOU — +20.259

3rd. Alex RUDEAU — +29.988

4th. Nathan SECONDI — +46.955

5th. Florian NICOLAÏ — +48.633

MTB Women



1st. Morgane CHARRE — 45:31:713

2nd. Mélanie PUGIN — +3.782

3rd. Isabeau COURDURIER — +30.979

4th. Estelle CHARLES — +1:39.091

5th. Morgane JONNIER — 2:29.153



MTB Men Podium MTB Women Podium

eMTB Elite

1st. Nicolas VOUILLOZ — 1h03:04.678

2nd. Yannick PONTAL — +11.654

3rd. Levy BATISTA — +1:07.806

4th. Jérôme GILLOUX — +1:50.444

5th. Olivier GIORDANENGO — +3:05.157

E-MTB Men Podium

MENTIONS