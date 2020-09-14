Race Report: Morgane Charre & Theo Galy Win Enduro French Championship 2020 - Loudenvielle

« Luchon Louron Cyclisme » is a kind of organiser that grows super fast. Organizing the « PYRENEES BIKE FESTIVAL » for the third time in parallel with the « Enduro French Cup ». For their first event ever in 2018, the beautiful valley of Loudenvielle, already supported the French cup final. In 2019, inaugurating the brand new gondala lift, it was again the last round of the French cup, and an EWS qualifier event. Keeping the momentum, this year is the French Championship as a warm-up for the EWS planned next year. And guess what? It will be the final round of EWS 2021.
For a one day event such as the French championship it is important to limit « on-sight » riding not to advantage the locals. So some stages were walked on Friday, and others were ridden as training during the week-end.
This begin said locals were on fire on the week-end, riding usually at a great pace, they were able to close the gap the EWS French militia. Nathan Secondi, and Guillaume Larbeyou were successful on home trails finishing 4 and 2 respectively. Keep in mind their name because Larbeyou also finished 16th EWS in Zermatt two weeks earlier. The French man of the moment is Théo Galy who had an excellent week-end dominating the race. But Alex Rudeau was knowing at his door all the Saturday, before loosing contact with a 20 seconds on Sunday after the two longer stages lasting for 9 and 8 minutes for the top guns.
Florian Nicolaï finished 5th battliing with Dimitri Tordo, Kevin Miquel, and Damien Oton, all of them finished in a 8 seconds sweep.
In the women category, Isabeau was in a struggle after injured her ankle in the beginning of the weekend. She was still able to finished the race at the third spot. The way was then open for Melanie Pugin and Morgane Charre to take the French champ jersey. And the battle was intense. At the top of the last stage, they were separated by 4 seconds. Melanie Pugin win the last stage but for only 0.5 seconds, not enough to take the lead on the leading Morgane. Mélanie surely regret her crash in stage 3.
In eBike, Nicolas Vouilloz took his revenge on his teammate Yannick Pontal who won in Zermatt. So Nico, is the French champion in eBike category for the second year. Levy Batista secured his third place, while his teammate Irenee Menjou, who won all the last 4 stages with an impressive speed, had no chance to win the title after a mechanical issue on Saturday.
Results
eMTB Elite
MTB Men
1st. Théo GALY — 39:22:911
2nd. Guillaume LARBEYOU — +20.259
3rd. Alex RUDEAU — +29.988
4th. Nathan SECONDI — +46.955
5th. Florian NICOLAÏ — +48.633
MTB Women
1st. Morgane CHARRE — 45:31:713
2nd. Mélanie PUGIN — +3.782
3rd. Isabeau COURDURIER — +30.979
4th. Estelle CHARLES — +1:39.091
5th. Morgane JONNIER — 2:29.153
1st. Nicolas VOUILLOZ — 1h03:04.678
2nd. Yannick PONTAL — +11.654
3rd. Levy BATISTA — +1:07.806
4th. Jérôme GILLOUX — +1:50.444
5th. Olivier GIORDANENGO — +3:05.157
MENTIONS
: @mtbevents / @BAT-COM
2 Comments
Post a Comment