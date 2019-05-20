Race Report: MTB vs BMX - Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

RACING

May 20, 2019
This weekend Leavenworth, WA hosted its 2nd annual Red Bull Pump Track event. It's a qualifier for the "World Championships" later this year, with the top 4 men and women all being invited to the finals.

The series is put on by Velosolutions, and the race director Johan Lindstrom is quick to point out its grassroots nature. "The series has a unique setup that's open to everyone, with such a cool vibe," said Lindstrom, "the super fast locals get to mix it up with pros, and sometimes even challenge them!" They make things as accessible as possible. All bikes are welcome, they use a flying start so there's no need to have gates or remove drivetrains, most of the tracks are in local parks and easily visited, there's no entry fee, etc.

After several hours of seeding runs, the top 32 men and 8 women did back to back knockout heats with the fastest time facing the slowest, and so on. With a fairly even mix of MTBs and BMXes, one of the storylines of the weekend is which bikes had the advantage. Johan and some of the athletes felt that maybe BMXes had the advantage on the deep rollers, but it seemed as the day went on that MTBs were able to keep their cornering speed higher.

In the women's field, last year's winner Kialani Hines faced several fast BMXers, including Payton Ridenour, the #1 ranked female amateur BMX racer in the USA. After a long day it eventually came down to Kialani and Payton in the big final, with Payton and the 20" wheels taking the win by 0.2 seconds.

On the men's side, former Crankworx pump track winner Collin Hudson, last year's Leavenworth winner Bubba Warren, and Nanaimo local Dillon Butcher all looked fast, but it was Velosolutions track builder Keagan Nelson (BMX) and small-wheel transplant Tommy Zula (MTB) that were the clear favourites after seeding. Keagan's seeding time was 17.0 seconds, with Tommy just 0.2 seconds slower. In the men's big final though, Tommy Zula put down the fastest time of the day, breaking the 17 second barrier with a 16.8 second lap and taking the win.

There's another qualifier event at the Stevie Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo, Canada in August, and then a final one in North Carolina in September before the World Championships. The big takeaway from this event for me is that you can tell some of the younger kids who are racing will be super quick soon—regardless of which discipline they go into. Growing up on pump tracks is going to be a great foundation for the next generation of riders.


Race Director Johan Lindstrom with some housecleaning before racing gets underway.
Through the finish line.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Counterintuitively, the tall concrete corners appeared to favour big wheels.

Carson Storch was there throwing miniflips, signing autographs, and keeping the racers honest. On dirt tires and a full suspension slope bike he was stoked just to qualify, and drinks were on him after he took home the style preme.

Collin Hudson looked super fast and actually put down a 17 second lap, but a mistake in one of the knock out heats cost him a shot at gold.

Squamish represent.

Bubba didn't quite have the speed to repeat his win from last year.

Liam Wallace was stylish as always.
Best facial hair award.

Good times.

Between seeding and the final heats there was time for everyone to put down some laps.

Dixie Owens pushing it into fourth place.

Payton Ridenour looked absolutely dominant all day, and took the win over Kialani in the final heat.

After putting down consistent times all day, a mistake cost Keagen Nelson a half-second in the final heat.

Keagan Nelson looks on as Tommy Zula puts down a scorcher for the fastest lap of the day.




Results
1st Tommy Zula 2nd Keagan Nelson 3rd Bubba Warren 4th Dillon Butcher

Men

1st. Tommy Zula
2nd. Keagan Nelson
3rd. Austin "Bubba" Warren
4th. Dillon Butcher
1st Payton Ridenour 2nd Kialani Hines 3rd Violet Cejalvo 4th Dixie Owens

Women

1st. Payton Ridenour
2nd. Kialani Hines
3rd. Violet Cejalvo
4th. Dixie Owens



