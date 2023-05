Words: Nick Bentley



There was a fantastic turn out this bank holiday weekend with 350 riders taking to the course

The whistle will go any time in the next 15 seconds . . .

It was great to see a packed Veteran's field this weekend. Scott's Graham Briggs went on to take second place

Always time for a bit of style

Glasses were a must this weekend, not just for the sun, but for the dusty conditions

Speed tuck into the corners to catch those crucial seconds

The Cornish views made the ideal back drop to Round 4 of the National XC Series

After a win in the Short Track on Saturday, Paul Oldham made it the double header by taking the in the Veteran's race on Sunday

Dec Oldham had a fantastic race taking his first podium of the National series with third in the Male Youth race

With less than a minute separating the top 4 riders in the Male Juvenile race it was a close one, with Xander Graham putting in a great race taking home fourth

Orla White soared over the rock drops on her way to second place in the Female Juvenile race

The Woody's course was full of steep climbs, technical single track and dusty berms a firm favourite for a lot of riders

There was plenty of opportunity for riders to show their flare this weekend

With large amounts of technical single track, riders had to time their overtakes to perfection often on the climbs

With several choices of A-Line and B-Lines, rider's could choose to take on the many rock drops available at Woody's Bike Park. These didn't phase Ella Maclean-Howell as she stormed on to take second place in the Female Elite

Jane Barr kept it pinned in the berm corners

Karen Heppenstall dug deep this weekend to take the win in the Female Veteran's race

Riders looked after each other, making sure everyone was ready for the start line

Friends and family came out to support in the pits, ensuring their riders were looked after in the tough conditions

The perfect way to cool down mid-race

The Woody's Bike Park track treated riders to savage rock gardens. They were no match to Charlotte Gibson on her way to fourth in the Women's Expert field

Kacey Eyeington powered through to take the win in the Female Juniors race

Competitors on the track, friends off the course

Isla Short took an impressive win in the Women's Elite with an early lead and rapid first lap, taking the win by just under 3 minutes

With the heat of the bank holiday weekend sun, riders looked for any bit of shade they could to warm up in

Hope's Max Greensill continued his winning streak this weekend, taking his fourth win of the National Series in the Men's Junior race

Rory McGuire had a strong race taking home third in the Men's Elite

One of many sprint finishes of the weekend, Charles Hart and Harry Howlett took it to the line in the Men's Junior race, with Charles pipping Harry to ninth place and Harry rounding off the top ten

The Youth riders, having recovered from their race early in the day, gathered at the finishing line to catch up on the action

It was a close-fought battle between Cameron Mason and Charlie Aldridge, with the pair wheel to wheel across the 7-lap race. Cameron gave it his all right up to the finish line taking home second place in the Men's Elite

Charlie Aldridge put the power down on the final climb to take win in the Men's Elite and his second win of the season so far

Athletic Brewing Co provided the perfect refreshments for the (over 18s) riders to cool off with this weekend

Racing returned to Woody’s for round four and we finally got sunshine and dusty trails. The team had come up with a technically demanding course with a whole load of ascent each lap but yet put a smile on many rider’s face. It was generally acknowledged as “hard but fun.” The racing was as hot as the climbs in the heat – thankfully a refreshing dip in the sea was only a short way off.Round 5 continues on 1st July at Cannock Chase.