Race Report: New Zealand DH Nationals - Round 1 Bluff

I'm really happy with today's trail conditions, the rubbish summer we have had so far has worked in our favour with it having plenty of moisture then drying it out over and over it has set well, and I’m pleased riders will leave with a much better opinion of Bluff riding after the awful mud fest we had in 2013 that tarnished our reputation.



It would be great to see some of these riders come back and enjoy the rest of the trail network we have to offer, of course, I'm biased but it's a bit of a hidden gem. — Race Director Lawrence Kees