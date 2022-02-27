Race Report: Ocean Sierra a Multi-Day Enduro in Mexico

Surfing trails and cruising waves was the philosophy behind the event. We started at the beach and ended at the beach, where the relaxing sound of the pacific swell and white sand just recharge your soul with positive energy.

Stage-transfer-views... not too shabby ehh?

Day 1 Puerto Vallarta

We would like to dedicate this race to Filipe Caldeira who could not finish the event due to a previous injury that got complicated on the first day of racing. We wish you all the best and hope to see you riding with us soon

Iago Garay with his eyes on the beers!

After the intense heat and demanding stages, finishing here is just heaven!

Day 2 Mascota

Day 3 San Sebastián del Oeste

Local young rider Allan Reyes looked strong and confident doing the whole duration of the race.

Ella Connolly looking so fast in all conditions, she crushed the times, just check out her overall time compared to the Pro-Men's category!

Anothe epic finish to an epic day, margaritas for everyone!

Day 4 Sayulita - San Pancho

Myles Trainer getting loose during a classic Mexican party train.

From top to bottom, left to right: Women: 1st Ella Conolly, 2nd Ingrid Larouche, 3rd Vanessa Voss, Pro-men: 1st Iago Garay, 2nd John Ricardson, 3rd Alan Reyes, Open: 1st Jose Luis Rebolledo, 2nd Alex Fricke, 3rd Hugo Reyes, Open 40: 1st Matt Patterson, 2nd Javier Chavez, 3rd Rodrigo Barriga