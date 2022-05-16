Race Report: Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022

Don't worry, if you fall off there's always going to be somebody with a phone out to capture your moment of glory.

Riders loved to put on a show for the spectators

Definitely not the type of hydration the adults were drinking throughout the day.

Suns out, guns out. The crowd were already in good spirits but with the sunshine and the beer flowing the atmosphere just got better and better throughout the day.

Eyes straight to the timing board as soon as Dave Lavy crossed the line.

Riders gave it their all on the track

One way to avoid the challenging roots... just jump right passed them

Billy Matthews taking on essential fluids. Who can resist a beer on a warm summers day?!

It was all smiles on the finishing line, with riders celebrating riding this awesome track

Theo Elangsen sent it big on the final drop into the finishing line to take the win in Elite Field. Not a bad warm-up before Fort Bill World Cup this weekend for the South African.

Some riders just didn't want the riding to end and it was just too tempting to spray dust at the British Cycling Chief Comm. But as always all took it all in good spirit.

Things got tense with all eyes on the results board

Craig Evans dropping into the finish area on his way to second place, just 0.078 of a second behind Theo Erlangsen

Chloe Taylor looked dominant in the Women's Elite Field taking the top podium by over 2 seconds.

Dan Wood, like many of the 18-year-old riders, on the gas on the way to the bar section of the track.

Some of the younger fans were not happy when the riders weren't sending it.

It's great to see Manon Carpenter back racing and getting second place in the Elite field.

Hamish Hakes having fun and sending it over the gap jump in the top half of the track, on his way to 7th place in the Male 17-18 Field.

Klaudia Bzdyk kicking up the dust through the berms on her way to second place in the Women's 19-29 Field.

You know it's going to be a party when there's a bar in the forest!

Rhys Brookes kept it tidy in the dust

The final drop into the finishing line bomb-hole, where riders are greeted by cheering crowds.

Heckler's Corner on the tabletop was the place to be for the action from today! It's great to see that with a years break the thirst for DH action hasn't gone.

The dusty conditions kept riders on their toes with many washing out in the unusually dry and hot weather.

Sam Dale keeping it low and scrubbing the tables.

Josh Bryceland back between the tapes and powering it hard over the tabletops, going on to take 7th in the Men's Elite Field.

Not sure Steve Peat meant to end up here but he somehow managed to pull it back on track.

They tell it how it is at Steel City DH. Not your typical UCI signage.

The gap jump did however give the riders the opportunity to show off a bit of flare.

Peaty's Trail Ale joined in the fun supporting Steel City at their various track-side bars

Many riders rolled the dice on the A-line gap jumps, some more successful than others

Unfortunately the Mountain Rescue Paramedics were kept busy today, with riders not quite used to the dusty conditions combined with massive features, there were several red flags today.

The Air Ambulance even got to join the party. Where would we be without the Paramedics and their team. Hoping all injured riders a swift recovery and get back on the trails soon.

Jacob Winterbottom just holding on in the tight berms at the start of the track, he held on though and went on to take 12th in the Youth Field.

The track was running absolutely flat out.

Having been part of organising Steel City, Steve Peat made sure to make the most of the track and the atmosphere

Steve Peat and his team brought us the "biggest little race in the world" for another year. With this being the 10th edition it was go hard or go home, Peaty's Trail Ale provided the booze, Sheffield provided the sun and the spectators brought the party! After a year's break due to COVID, Steel City didn't hold back and it didn't take long for riders to start carving up the track and pushing the massive features. Due to the unusually dry, dusty conditions riders had to hold their nerve and were pushed to the limit.