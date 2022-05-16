Race Report: Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022

Steve Peat and his team brought us the "biggest little race in the world" for another year. With this being the 10th edition it was go hard or go home, Peaty's Trail Ale provided the booze, Sheffield provided the sun and the spectators brought the party! After a year's break due to COVID, Steel City didn't hold back and it didn't take long for riders to start carving up the track and pushing the massive features. Due to the unusually dry, dusty conditions riders had to hold their nerve and were pushed to the limit.
3 Comments